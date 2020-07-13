There’s an absolutely magical Harry Potter Airbnb in Ireland and we’re off

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

What we all need right now is a sprinkle of magic in our lives, and if you’re planning your first post-coronavirus getaway you’ll probably be scanning the internet for most Instagrammable Airbnbs (because every feed needs a bit of travel love after months in lockdown).

If you’re a witch or wizard at heart, you’re likely considering this Harry Potter Airbnb in Florida once things get back to normal, or tempted to book into Harry Potter’s childhood home in Suffolk for your staycation.

But if you fancy a trip to the beautiful Emerald Isle, there’s another Harry Potter Airbnb which is a wizarding world dream.

Draiocht House in Boyle, County Roscommon, offers guests the chance to stay in a Hogwarts themed home – perfect for anyone who is still waiting for their acceptance letter.

Not only are the four bedrooms Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw themed, there are also broomsticks in the living room, a platform 9 3/4 in the hallway and Hogwarts flags decorating the walls. Plus, there’s a large half acre garden which includes a tree house.

Yes, a tree house.

Draiocht House is under a five minute walk to shopping, restaurants, pubs and historical sites such as Boyle Abbey and King house. There’s also an award winning forest, Lough Key, 4km away, as well as the Neolithical Carrowkeel tombs and the Caves of Keash nearby.

The listing reads: ‘We welcome you to the magical experience of Draiocht House. Draiocht (Gaelic for MAGIC) is what you really get with this property in abundance. Touching on the Harry Potter world every bedroom has a theme and all over the house you’ll find creative genius’ and lasting memories you’ll only find in a unique property like this.

‘A stay at Draiocht house is an experience in itself, from the top quality interior design to the fabulous tree house and outdoor space, the magic awaits you!’

It’ll set you back €149 a night, with a minimum of a two night stay, excluding service and cleaning fees.

Understandably, it’s proving very popular and is booked up until September – so if you want to visit then get booking ASAP.