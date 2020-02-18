Bring It On: The Musical is coming to the UK and we’re so ready

Can you believe that Bring It On is 20 years old? The cheerleading cult classic is timeless, a perfect 00’s (just about) movie about cheer team rivalry and spirit fingers, starring Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union.

And now the fan favourite is heading to the UK stage – and we are so ready.

Selladoor Worldwide is producing the show and according to London Theatre One, it will take the audience on a ‘high-flying, energy-fuelled journey which tackles friendship, jealousy, betrayal and forgiveness, wrapped up in explosive choreography and tricks.’

The storyline will differ somewhat from the original movie. The synopsis reads: ‘Cheer-royalty and newly crowned Squad Captain, Campbell, should be embarking on her most cheertastic senior year at Truman High School.

‘When she’s forced to move to the neighbouring hard-knock Jackson High, Campbell fears her life is over. But an unlikely friendship catapults Campbell back into contention with a powerhouse squad and the fire to achieve the impossible.’

The musical, with a score by Tom Kitt and Hamilton‘s Lin-Manuel Miranda, first launched on Broadway in 2012 and ran 21 previews and 173 performances. It was initially set to make its way overseas in 2017 but was postponed, later opening for a month in 2018 produced by the British Youth Theatre Academy.

Now, the UK tour is set to take place with scheduled stop offs at:

Birmingham Hippodrome from 2 to 6 June 2020

Sunderland Empire from 9 to 13 June

Milton Keynes Theatre 16 to 20 June

Wales Millennium Centre 23 to 27 June

Stoke Regent Theatre 30 June to 4 July

Hull New Theatre 7 to 11 July

Bradford Alhambra Theatre 14 to 18 July

Manchester Opera House 21 to 25 July

Dublin Bord Gáis Energy Theatre 4 to 8 August

Theatre Royal Plymouth 11 to 15 August

New Theatre Peterborough from 18 to 22 August

Royal Concert Hall Nottingham 25 to 29 August

Glasgow King’s Theatre 1 to 5 September

Liverpool Empire 8 to 12 September

His Majesty’s Theatre Aberdeen 15 to 19 September

Theatre Royal Brighton 22 to 26 September

Everyman Theatre Cheltenham 29 September to 3 October

Blackpool Grand Theatre 6 to 10 October

Malvern Festival Theatre 17 to 21 November

Edinburgh Festival Theatre 24 to 28 November

It was also announced that Olympic gymnast Louis Smith and former Love Island star Amber Davies will star as characters Cameron and Campbell.

Ready? OK.