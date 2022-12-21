9 of the best festive things to do in London this Christmas

One thing about the capital is that London sure knows how to do Christmas well. Searching for the best things to do in London at Christmas? We've rounded up ten unexpected (and fabulous) things to do to bring on the festive spirit.

In a city filled with a myriad of fun things to do, see, and chose from, it can be easy to miss this year’s new festive offerings. And equally as difficult to decide what is worth adding to the calendar.

Keep scrolling for our round-up of what the city has to offer this Christmas.

Purely festive fun

A Christmas tree with a cause

Stopping by Kings Cross St Pancras on your travels into the city? Make sure to toast to Christmas at Searcy's bar (opens in new tab), but take a moment to check out this year's Christmas tree. It is a super special one as the Tree is in partnership with King Charles' charity, The Princes Trust, and is created to serve as a beacon of hope to young people they are supporting through the Class of Covid campaign (opens in new tab).

Christmas at Kenwood

A stroll through Kenwood's Christmas lights is a great way to get into the Christmas spirit, and an absolute must-have in your festive calendar.

Kenwood is having its second dazzling transformation this year, so if you missed it last year this is your sign. The festive light trail truly is mesmerising and every part as magical. As soon as you step into the park, a childlike wonder takes over as you discover the trail of creatures, stars and lasers.

Tickets stat at £29.50, and you can find more information and book tickets via the link here. (opens in new tab) If a North London based park is too far out for you, then there is always Christmas at Kew (opens in new tab) to check out, too.

Drink and be merry

Christmas Extravaganza at NoMad London

Common Decency, the world-class cocktail bar, has a brand-new festive menu, which is not to be missed. The Christmas extravaganza is a celebration of nostalgia with a cheeky twist, and legendary London drag queen Maxi More is hosting the festivities - so think spontaneous surprises and glorious entertainment.

The playful menu of is based on everyone's favourite festive foods. Candy canes, mince pies, and my personal favourite - gingerbread. Roasted chestnuts are also on the list of festive ingredients, with each of the four foods having two unique cocktail creations to choose from. Will you go for naughty, or nice?

Don't miss: Not The Buttons cocktail.

Holiday Spectacular at Common Decency will be open Wednesday and Thursday from 6pm-12am, Friday and Saturday from 6pm-1am until the end of the year. To make a reservation visit thenomadhotel.com. (opens in new tab)

Magnum Ice Cream Cocktails

The festive season is all about indulgence, and the Magnog cocktail is the slice of indulgence that only comes with Christmas. Designed by The Cocktail Club’s Founder and the "World’s Best Bartender", JJ Goodman, the festive offering is a cocktail of brandy, cream liqueur, butterscotch, and chocolate. And the chef kiss? A Magnum Mini Double Gold Caramel Billionaire ice cream popped on top.

Available exclusively at ten of The Cocktail Club bars across London and the UK from Wednesday 14th December 2022, while stocks last. Find your closest Cocktail Club on their site: The Cocktail Club. (opens in new tab)

Get your skates on

Skylight at Tobacco Dock

The location may not scream festive, and you may not find many Christmas decorations on your way. But once your inside Skylight, it brings a truly festive feel. Plus, it is the only place you will find a rooftop ice rink in London. They offer an ice skating package for two, so you can enjoy a meal and a bottle of wine post-skate, and really take in London's skyline. The package starts at £54, and you can book through the link here. (opens in new tab)

The Queen's House Ice Rink

Skate in a UNESCO World Heritage Site, surrounded by iconic views. Skate one way and you'll see the Queen's House, Greenwich Park and the Royal Observatory. Look in the opposite direction to admire the river and Canary Wharf. Now that's what you call a good Instagram snap.

Open from Thursday 17 November 2022 to Sunday 8 January 2023, tickets start at £10 are available to book now. (opens in new tab)

Festive Viewings

Luna Cinema

A visit to Luna's winter cinema almost guarantees a festive feeling. Falling snow, and twinkly lights in a warm cosy indoor cinemas calls for a magical evening. Located at The Kensington Palace Pavilion throughout December there is a selection of heart-warming and feel-good movies to chose from. From Elf to The Holiday and the iconic Love Actually.

Tickets start from £19.50 and are available to book online via their site. (opens in new tab)

Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol

A Tennessee twist on the classic Dickens’ tale, the brand new musical features a soundtrack written by Dolly Parton, the Queen of Country herself. Set in the Great Smoky Mountains of the 1930s, Robert Bathurst takes the lead as Scrooge.

Tickets are available Thursday 8 December - Sunday 8 January 2023. Prices start at £18.50 and are available to book via the Southbank website, here. (opens in new tab)

'Fire and Fromage' Jimmy's Pop Up

Make the most of strolling through Southbank, and visit the brand new pop-up, Fire and Fromage, bringing a taste of mountain life to London. Created by Jimmy Garcia - known as the King of pop up dining - it's the perfect way to begin or end a festive night out.

Created in partnership with Ramsbury Single Estate Spirits, the pop up is a homage to cosy, mountain hospitality. Don't miss the chance to celebrate the best food The Alps have to offer around the fire pit. And the best part? The Raclette and S'mores bar has unlimited raclette and toast-your-own s’mores. Yes, really. Get cosy in a heated igloos for a winter menu which brings a true taste of mountain life to London.

Don't miss: Ramsbury Espresso Martini and the Hot Gin and Cider Smash.

The pop-up is open until the 8th January 2023 with prices starting at £35pp at the Raclette and s’mores bar and £55pp in the private dining snow globes. You can book via www.jimmyspopup.com. (opens in new tab)

Let the festivities begin!