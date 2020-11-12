An extra long bank holiday has been announced for 2022

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

With the second national lockdown of the year in full swing, it’s hard to imagine what we’ll be doing in two years time. Will we still be baking banana bread and hosting weekly Zoom quizzes? At this point, no one is quite sure what the future will look like after the coronavirus pandemic.

But if you’re looking for a bit of good news to brighten up your day, listen up – the UK is getting an extra long bank holiday in 2022 in celebration of the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

Hurrah.

The monarch will mark a 70 year reign, the longest of any British sovereign, with a four day bank holiday in June 2022. Although the official jubilee will be on 6th February that year, we have a sneaking suspicion no one is going to turn down a long break later down the line. Especially when it’ll (hopefully) be over a weekend of summer sunshine.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: ‘The Platinum Jubilee offers an opportunity for the Queen to express her thanks for the support and loyalty Her Majesty has received throughout her reign.

‘The Queen hopes that as many people as possible will have the opportunity to join the celebrations.’

In place of the late May bank holiday, it will be held from Thursday 2nd June to Sunday 5th June 2022, giving the nation the chance to celebrate in style.

As The Crown fans will know, the Queen took the throne in 1952 at the young age of 25 following the death of her father, George VI.

Talking about the announcement, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: ‘Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee will be a truly historic moment – and one that deserves a celebration to remember.

‘We can all look forward to a special, four-day Jubilee weekend, when we will put on a spectacular, once-in-a-generation show that mixes the best of British ceremonial splendour with cutting edge art and technology.

‘It will bring the entire nation and the Commonwealth together in a fitting tribute to Her Majesty’s reign.’

Excellent news.