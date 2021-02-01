The best food delivery boxes for Valentine’s Day

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Well, what a Valentine’s/Galentine’s this is shaping up to be, eh? If your February 14th is looking a little sad (so that’s all of us then) why not cheer yourself up with some decent grub? Here’s our pick of food delivery boxes for the occasion. From our bubble to yours, chin chin!

HOSTE x Moët & Chandon’s Galentine’s Box, £55

Former Marie Claire columnist and founder of HOSTE Laura Jackson has done it again with her genius Galentine’s box, crafted to celebrate the joys of friendship through food and champagne. The Make A Meal of It box contains a sumptuous three-course menu chosen by Laura with Moët & Chandon’s Rosé Impérial. Expect starters of whole baked camembert, beef short ribs (or veggie wellington) with celeriac, dauphinoise potatoes and buttered winter greens. But leave room for the Eton Mess with toasted hazelnuts and berry compote, obvs. Designed to taste and look great, each box includes treats like Pink Blossom Love candles by Wax Atelier, bespoke menus by Romeo and Jules and cocktail recipes. Available to preorder now, delivering nationwide. Go, go, go!

Oh Briehave’s cheese bundles, from £60

Luxury grazing company Oh Briehave (see what they did there?) are launching their Valentine’s Bundles this week. Cheese fan? You’ll want in. Brainchild of fashion expat Tansy Paris, Oh Briehave promises to make date night on the sofa a very gouda affair indeed (sorry). The pink Brie Mine Deluxe Cheese Box (from £60) is filled with beautiful heart-shaped artesian cheeses, sugar cookies, layers of fruit and freshly-cut honeycomb with a bunch of gorgeous Salad Studios blooms. Or go all out with the Get Lit Valentine’s Bundle (£80). It’s a stylish black box made up of Black Truffle cheese, four types of charcuterie, salted black olives, relish and an Old Flame Clubs personalised 3D candle. Who knew cheese could be so chic? Delivery nationwide.

Panzer’s It’s A Date food parcel, £85

London’s original Jewish deli, Panzer’s have come up trumps with the most delicious Valentine’s Day food delivery box. It’s A Date is a beautifully-packaged food parcel containing treats like Bird In Hand Sparkling Pinot Noir Rosé, Kokoa Collection Madagascar Hot Chocolate, salted caramel truffles and Panzer’s Linzer cookies (heart-shaped, of course). Plus there’s two heavenly Panzer’s mugs to keep. Delivery nationwide.

Lussmanns Sustainable Fish and Grill’s Celebration boxes, £95

Award-winning restaurant group Lussmanns Sustainable Fish and Grill are offering new Celebration Boxes for Valentine’s Day and beyond. Pick from the Luxury Steak Box, a Luxury Lobster and Steak Box or Luxury Lobster, Steak and Fish (!). Designed for two people, each box contains starters, mains, sides and puddings. Plus not just a bottle of red, but half a bottle of champs, too. The 28-day dry aged pasture-fed, free-range rib with a side of mac and cheese has got us drooling. Delivers to Hertfordshire and North London.

Tom Hunt and Danny Jack’s Regenerative Menu Box, £65

Eco chef Tom Hunt has collaborated with chef Danny Jack to create a special meal for Valentine’s Day based on his recent cookbook, Eating for Pleasure, People & Planet. Designed to celebrate organic and regenerative farming, the box is a five-course feast for two. It includes delicious morsels like caramelised salsify and shallots with thyme, rhubarb and hazelnuts, risotto with truffle salt and single origin chocolate fondant with walnut cream, rye and cacao breadcrumbs. Heaven. Delivers nationwide.

StarChefs’ Feasting Box, £165

New food platform StarChefs was founded by ex-Fat Duck chef David Swann, so you know the food is going to be top-notch. The first launch comes from Michelin-starred chef Andrew Wong to celebrate Chinese New Year. The Feasting Box contains 13 of the most incredible Chinese dishes (think seared Wagyu beef with three sauces, barbecued sweetcorn with beef XO sauce and whole seabass with ginger spring onion en papillote). Plus you’re also sent festive decorations and playlist suggestions. Look out for more collaborations, meal kits, ready meals and specialist ingredients to come. Delivers nationwide.

Cake or Death’s Letterbox Brownies, from £17

OK, so not strictly a meal per se but Cake or Death’s Letterbox Brownies deserve a shout-out purely for their squidgy deliciousness. The East London Cake or Death bakery (named after an Eddie Izzard sketch which makes us love them even more) are fudgy and moreish. And – as luck would have it – vegan, too. Their peanut butter flavour gets rave reviews. Why not order a box for somebody special this V-day? Delivers nationwide through the letterbox.

Farmison & Co’s Dine-In for Valentine’s boxes, from £25

Created by Michelin-starred chef Jeff Baker, these high-end dine-in boxes from Farmison & Co promise to bring a little Parisian romance to your living room. Turn your living quarters into a French restaurant for the night with the French Dine-In box (£49.95). Enjoy a 32-day dry-aged heritage breed Cote de Boeuf with bearnaise butter and beef dripping Koffmann chips. There’s also an Italian box (a slow-cooked pasta dish that comes with a lovely bottle of Chianti). Plus an Indian box and Chinese too. Just try looking at the Half Crispy Peking Style Duck without drooling, JUST TRY.