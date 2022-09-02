These are the best electric cars of 2022

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Making the switch to electric? Here are the best electric cars to chose from

Sales of electric cars have doubled since 2021 and their popularity is continuing to skyrocket. If you have been considering making the switch to electric, then keep scrolling as Erin Baker, Editorial Director at Auto Trader, shares the best electric cars of 2022.

BMW iX

A technical tour de force, with wood surfaces for electronic displays, illuminated glass buttons and 300 miles of electric range. The boot’s a bit small for a family SUV but there are plenty of driver aids to take the strain.

Skoda Enyaq iV

This electric large SUV feels like the premium choice, which shows you how far Skoda has progressed. Umbrellas in the doors, a huge touchscreen with smartphone mirroring and eco-friendly leather tanned using olive skins make this car seem a bargain. Greta value for money.

Kia EV6 GT

The super-fast version of the popular EV6. You get lime-green brakes, seat piping and GT button on the steering wheel. Press that and the car becomes insanely fast – 0-62mph in 3.5 seconds which is serious sports-car territory, but still with space for four adults and luggage in comfort. Less range as a result – maybe 230 miles – but a lot of fun.

Genesis GV60

Very cool car from Hyundai’s luxury brand (and don’t let that put you off – it means great reliability). There’s a crystal sphere that acts as gear selector and spins into life when you start the car, cameras on the doors instead of mirrors, sharp graphics and simple tiles to choose your entertainment from. It’s also very quick with 480 horsepower of you go for the expensive version.

Vauxhall Mokka-e

Sharp looks, vibrant paint colours including a great frog-green, decent range (200 miles) for its size, and good value for money make this car a winner. Its small footprint make town parking easy but it’s a decent family car unless you have long-legged teenagers…

Mazda MX-30

If you like something a bit quirky and different, try the MX-30. It has rear doors that open outwards sustainable cork used on the dashboard and a range of vegan materials. The range disappoints, with just 124 miles, but if you’re a city driver, that’ll be plenty, and it will charge more quickly than bigger batteries.

Nissan Ariya

A futuristic design take on the electric car from the brand that brought us the Nissan Leaf, more than a decade ago now, so there’s pedigree here. Loads of space inside and high levels of comfort mean this ticks the box for families and drivers after some head-turning looks. You should get about 300 miles from the biggest battery on offer.

Renault Megane E-Tech

We have a soft spot for Renault, and the electric Megane E-Tech hits the sweet spot for us, with easy-to-use, Google-based media, a choice of three trim levels, and two battery sizes – the top one offers 292 miles which is good for a hatchback. Deep boot, too.

Audi Q4 e-tron

Fitting in below the bigger E-tron electric SUV, the Q4 E-tron is expected to be Audi’s best seller. The quattro version offers great performance, you get that Audi feeling of luxury inside with a great entertainment screen and smooth leather, and a maximum 300 miles’ range.

