How to Be Sustainable in Every Aspect of Life (Not Just Environmentally)
Volvo's Nicole Melillo Shaw shares how to balance power and pause
"In a world that constantly pushes us to do more, I believe the real strength lies in knowing when to pause," says Nicole Melillo Shaw, managing director at Volvo Car UK. Of course, she’s absolutely right. But carving out time—and reminding ourselves that it's actually important—to pause can be far easier said than done. So, Volvo and Shaw, alongside journalist Natasha Bird, launched a summit with a dual focus on power and pause—offering meaningful insights into how to balance both. And when a woman who oversees close to £2 billion in annual sales (while also raising a family) speaks about how she balances it all? You listen.
"Part in parcel of what it means to be a powerful woman having a successful career is also finding pause, balance, time to recharge, so that what we end up doing ends up being just as sustainable as the EV cars that we drive," says Bird. And there it is—that good old ‘S’ word: sustainable. Not in the environmental sense, but in terms of a life that’s actually liveable—where burnout isn’t the price of success.
Importantly, pause doesn’t always mean sinking into a sofa with your go-to box set. While this can offer momentary relief, but it’s also about emotional recalibration. "It’s so important to take that step back and have a bit of reality check about what you’re doing," says Shaw. Her personal tip? Reflect on the day’s highs and lows. In a particularly tough patch at work she hilariously summed up the issue to her eight-year-old as: "I didn’t sell enough cars today." It put the problem—and her stress—into perspective.
But Shaw hasn’t reached her position by pausing alone. "The thing that stuck with me most is to not have limitations. I wouldn’t be here having this fantastic opportunity if I put any limitations on what I was going to do next," she explains. "If we can all think like that then the world becomes bigger, the opportunities become more, and people would be more fulfilled." Once you’ve rested and reset—it’s time to think big.
So where do cars come into this conversation? Volvo has long been synonymous with dependability and chic Scandi design, but now it’s going a step further. "At Volvo Cars, we design cars like the EX90 not just for performance, but to create space for wellbeing—for quiet, for safety, and for intentional living," Shaw says.
Launched earlier this year, the all-electric, seven-seater EX90 is Volvo’s most premium car to date. But at its heart lies a surprisingly simple idea—that strength comes from this balance of power and pause—it's the only way to keep any momentum going sustainably.
The Volvo EX90 is available now with prices from £82,660
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features.
-
Yes, Cool Ascot Hats Do Exist! And I've Found 10 of the Best Ones to Wear for the Event
Leave your great-aunt's dusty fascinator at home
-
Celebs Jessica Alba, Jennifer Lopez, and Gigi Hadid Swear by Combat Workouts – Why They Need To Be on Your Radar
A trending sweat session worth bookmarking?
-
Just Ask The History Books: These Are The Most Iconic Nail Polish Shades of All Time
From Rouge Noir to Ballet Slippers
-
I'm the founder of an ethical brand marketplace - why, in the wake of tariff-gate, protecting independent businesses is more important than ever
This Earth Day, the founder of Wolf & Badger shares why protecting sustainable brands is so pivotal.
-
Sustainable activewear brands are a great way to make your workout more conscious - 14 to have on your radar
Do your bit and sweat in planet-friendly kit.
-
It's Emma Watson's favourite sustainable fashion platform - why you need to have Good On You on your radar
This one's worth bookmarking.
-
I went on my first road trip in an electric vehicle - and was amazed at how easy the whole experience was
Read on for my honest review.
-
Keen to celebrate Earth Day? 5 simple ways you can inspire change and build a better tomorrow
Living sustainably doesn't need to feel unattainable or overwhelming.
-
Heard about microplastics but not sure what they actually are? Your guide to the dangers they pose, plus how to avoid them
The tiny plastics are more harmful than you'd imagine.
-
You’ve heard of greenwashing, but do you know how to spot - and stop - it happening?
This Earth Month, educate yourself on the most obvious red flags.
-
I'm a Beauty Director who's passionate about using sustainable products - here's how I make sure I'm using trustworthy brands
As a conscious consumer navigating the sea of green claims, I find ethical brands with B Corp certification offer clear guidance.