Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Save over half price on products from Lovehoney, Ann Summers, Satisfyer, LELO, Fifty Shades of Grey and more.



If you’re keen to get your hands on some new sex toys but not so keen to blow half your monthly income, fear not. We’re always on the hunt for the best sex toy deals and, news flash, have found some pretty good ones for you.

Thanks to Amazon’s Spring Summer sale, for today only, you can get up to 58% off selected sex toys from the biggest brands in the business. Think LELO, Lovehoney, Ann Summers, Satisfy, 50 Shades of Grey and many more. Yep, you read that right – some are well over half price off, meaning you can save up to £60 on select toys.

Shop vibrators, rabbits, kegel balls, wands and more now – just do it fast, before the deals run out.

Oh, and while you’re here, do read our guides to the best lube, best quiet sex toys, best eco friendly sex toys, and the best sex toys for couples, too. A toy for every occasion, eh.

Don’t say we aren’t good for you.

10 best sex toy deals to shop today—while stocks last

PMV20 Rabbit Vibrator – SAVE 50%

RRP: £59.95

Top Deal: £29.99

You Save: £29.96 (50%) View Deal

LELO SONA 2 Sonic Waves Massager – SAVE 31%

RRP: £85.21

Top Deal: £59.00

You Save: £26.21 (31%) View Deal

LELO SILA Sonic Massager Waterproof Intimate Toy – SAVE 37%

RRP: £159.00

Top Deal: £99.99

You Save: £59.01 (37%) View Deal

Lovehoney Mantric Rechargeable 7 Speed Rabbit – SAVE 25%

RRP: £54.99

Top Deal: £41.24

You Save: £13.75 (25%) View Deal Fifty Shades of Grey G-Spot Rabbit Vibrator – SAVE 34%

RRP: £68.40

Top Deal: £44.99

You Save: £23.41 (34%) View Deal Satisfyer Pro 2 Clitoral Toy – SAVE 20%

Was: £31.22

Top Deal: £24.99

You Save: £6.23 (20%) View Deal

PMV20 G-Spot Vibrator Tone – SAVE 16%

Was: £35.65

Top Deal: £29.99

You Save: £5.66 (16%) View Deal

Panthra Wand Massager Shake – SAVE 53%

Was: £56

Top Deal: £29.99

You Save: £26 (53%) View Deal

Ann Summers Silicone Pebble Vibrator Stimulator – SAVE 45%

Was: £25

Top Deal: £11.25

You Save: £13.75 (45%) View Deal