The most popular Downton Abbey inspired baby names might surprise you

If you’re expecting, it’s likely that you’ve spent hours and hours trawling the internet looking for the perfect baby names. Whether you’re looking for something a little regal – think royal-inspired baby names – or vintage old fashioned baby names for something a little different, it can feel like an overwhelming task.
You might even want to take inspiration from your favourite films and TV shows, in which case there are some beautiful monikers to be found in this list of Bridgerton baby names.
However, if you find yourself as more of a Downton Abbey fan, then don’t worry – we’ve got you covered too.
Slingo has put together a list of the most popular names from the period drama using the most up to date stats from the Office of National Statistics – and some of them might surprise you.
By analysing how the names have moved in terms of ranking in England and Wales since the show started in 2010, they have found that the more unusual names like Marigold and Sybil are actually on the rise. Interesting!
Names like Rosamud, Cora and Violet are also seeing a resurgence, but names like Tom, Isobel and Mary have seen a decline.
Take a look and see which Downton names are rising – and falling – in popularity…
Most popular Downton Abbey inspired baby names
Sybil – up 3,291 places
Rank in 2010-11: 4,688
Rank in 2020-21: 1,397
Marigold – up 3,092 places
Rank in 2010-11: 5,707
Rank in 2020-21: 2,615
Bertie – up 596 places
Rank in 2010-11: 811
Rank in 2020-21: 215
Rosamund – up 416 places
Rank in 2010-11: 3,533
Rank in 2020-21: 3,117
Cora – up 285 places
Rank in 2010-11: 438
Rank in 2020-21: 153
Edith – up 174 places
Rank in 2010-11: 259
Rank in 2020-21: 85
Violet – up 75 places
Rank in 2010-11: 123
Rank in 2020-21: 48
Rose – up 29 places
Rank in 2010-11: 90
Rank in 2020-21: 61
Least popular Downton Abbey inspired baby names
Tom – down 359 places
Rank in 2010-11: 176
Rank in 2020-21: 535
Isobel – down 84 places
Rank in 2010-11: 75
Rank in 2020-21: 159
Mary – down 78 places
Rank in 2010-11: 213
Rank in 2020-21: 291
Matthew – down 73 places
Rank in 2010-11: 41
Rank in 2020-21: 114
Robert – down 35 places
Rank in 2010-11: 90
Rank in 2020-21: 125
Martha – down 30 places
Rank in 2010-11: 85
Rank in 2020-21: 115
Charles – down 26 places
Rank in 2010-11: 62
Rank in 2020-21: 88
Anna – down 26 places
Rank in 2010-11: 63
Rank in 2020-21: 89
Would you pick any of these Downton names for your baby?