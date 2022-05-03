Trending:

The most popular Downton Abbey inspired baby names might surprise you

Jadie Troy-Pryde
    • If you’re expecting, it’s likely that you’ve spent hours and hours trawling the internet looking for the perfect baby names. Whether you’re looking for something a little regal – think royal-inspired baby names – or vintage old fashioned baby names for something a little different, it can feel like an overwhelming task.

    You might even want to take inspiration from your favourite films and TV shows, in which case there are some beautiful monikers to be found in this list of Bridgerton baby names.

    However, if you find yourself as more of a Downton Abbey fan, then don’t worry – we’ve got you covered too.

    Slingo has put together a list of the most popular names from the period drama using the most up to date stats from the Office of National Statistics – and some of them might surprise you.

    By analysing how the names have moved in terms of ranking in England and Wales since the show started in 2010, they have found that the more unusual names like Marigold and Sybil are actually on the rise. Interesting!

    Names like Rosamud, Cora and Violet are also seeing a resurgence, but names like Tom, Isobel and Mary have seen a decline.

    Take a look and see which Downton names are rising – and falling – in popularity…

    Most popular Downton Abbey inspired baby names

    Sybil – up 3,291 places

    Rank in 2010-11: 4,688

    Rank in 2020-21: 1,397

    Marigold – up 3,092 places

    Rank in 2010-11: 5,707

    Rank in 2020-21: 2,615

    Bertie – up 596 places 

    Rank in 2010-11: 811

    Rank in 2020-21: 215

    Rosamund – up 416 places

    Rank in 2010-11: 3,533

    Rank in 2020-21: 3,117

    Cora – up 285 places

    Rank in 2010-11: 438

    Rank in 2020-21: 153

    Edith – up 174 places

    Rank in 2010-11: 259

    Rank in 2020-21: 85

    Violet – up 75 places

    Rank in 2010-11: 123

    Rank in 2020-21: 48

    Rose – up 29 places

    Rank in 2010-11: 90

    Rank in 2020-21: 61

    Least popular Downton Abbey inspired baby names

    Tom – down 359 places

    Rank in 2010-11: 176

    Rank in 2020-21: 535

    Isobel – down 84 places 

    Rank in 2010-11: 75

    Rank in 2020-21: 159

    Mary – down 78 places

    Rank in 2010-11: 213

    Rank in 2020-21: 291

    Matthew – down 73 places

    Rank in 2010-11: 41

    Rank in 2020-21: 114

    Robert – down 35 places

    Rank in 2010-11: 90

    Rank in 2020-21: 125

    Martha – down 30 places

    Rank in 2010-11: 85

    Rank in 2020-21: 115

    Charles – down 26 places

    Rank in 2010-11: 62

    Rank in 2020-21: 88

    Anna – down 26 places

    Rank in 2010-11: 63

    Rank in 2020-21: 89

    Would you pick any of these Downton names for your baby?

