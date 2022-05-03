The most popular Downton Abbey inspired baby names might surprise you

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you're expecting, it's likely that you've spent hours and hours trawling the internet looking for the perfect baby names.

You might even want to take inspiration from your favourite films and TV shows, in which case there are some beautiful monikers to be found in this list of Bridgerton baby names.

However, if you find yourself as more of a Downton Abbey fan, then don’t worry – we’ve got you covered too.

Slingo has put together a list of the most popular names from the period drama using the most up to date stats from the Office of National Statistics – and some of them might surprise you.

By analysing how the names have moved in terms of ranking in England and Wales since the show started in 2010, they have found that the more unusual names like Marigold and Sybil are actually on the rise. Interesting!

Names like Rosamud, Cora and Violet are also seeing a resurgence, but names like Tom, Isobel and Mary have seen a decline.

Take a look and see which Downton names are rising – and falling – in popularity…

Most popular Downton Abbey inspired baby names

Sybil – up 3,291 places

Rank in 2010-11: 4,688

Rank in 2020-21: 1,397

Marigold – up 3,092 places

Rank in 2010-11: 5,707

Rank in 2020-21: 2,615

Bertie – up 596 places

Rank in 2010-11: 811

Rank in 2020-21: 215

Rosamund – up 416 places

Rank in 2010-11: 3,533

Rank in 2020-21: 3,117

Cora – up 285 places

Rank in 2010-11: 438

Rank in 2020-21: 153

Edith – up 174 places

Rank in 2010-11: 259

Rank in 2020-21: 85

Violet – up 75 places

Rank in 2010-11: 123

Rank in 2020-21: 48

Rose – up 29 places

Rank in 2010-11: 90

Rank in 2020-21: 61

Least popular Downton Abbey inspired baby names

Tom – down 359 places

Rank in 2010-11: 176

Rank in 2020-21: 535

Isobel – down 84 places

Rank in 2010-11: 75

Rank in 2020-21: 159

Mary – down 78 places

Rank in 2010-11: 213

Rank in 2020-21: 291

Matthew – down 73 places

Rank in 2010-11: 41

Rank in 2020-21: 114

Robert – down 35 places

Rank in 2010-11: 90

Rank in 2020-21: 125

Martha – down 30 places

Rank in 2010-11: 85

Rank in 2020-21: 115

Charles – down 26 places

Rank in 2010-11: 62

Rank in 2020-21: 88

Anna – down 26 places

Rank in 2010-11: 63

Rank in 2020-21: 89

Would you pick any of these Downton names for your baby?