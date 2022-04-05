These are the most popular Bridgerton-inspired baby names

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Picking the perfect name for your newborn is no easy feat, and if you’re expecting then you’ve no doubt been trawling the internet for the right moniker – whether it’s a royal inspired baby name, a name fitting for a Spring baby or you want to take something from one of your favourite films or TV shows.

And if you’ve been watching the new season of Bridgerton, you might be interested in a more traditional moniker.

A report from The Edit by Silver Cross has listed the most popular names inspired by characters from the Regency drama, looking at data from 1996 to the current day. Using information from the ONS Baby Names in England and Wales, the names have been ranked to find out which monikers new parents are opting for.

The data was updated in October 2020, just before the Netflix drama landed, so an average was taken from the names to reveal which ones have been growing in popularity over the last two decades.

Bridgerton inspired baby names

One of the most popular names for girls is Charlotte, which has remained firmly in the top 30, and William appears to be a top pick for boys. Other unusual names that appear in the final cut include Daphne, Penelope and Portia for girls, and Henry, Simon and Benedict for boys.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

Take a look at the full lists below…

Bridgerton baby names for girls

1 – Charlotte

2 – Eloise

3 – Violet

4 – Penelope

5 – Genevieve

6 – Marina

7 – Daphne

8 – Portia

9 – Philipa

Bridgerton baby names for boys

1 – William

2 – Henry

3 – Anthony

4 – Simon

5 – Benedict

6 – Gregory

7 – Archibald

8 – Colin

Would you pick one of these adorable names for your little one?

We love them all!