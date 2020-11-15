Lovehoney Black Friday deals to end 2020 with a bang

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Lovehoney Black Friday deals you won’t want to miss

Shoppers, unite – Black Friday is almost here. You can expect to make some serious savings, whether you’re after the best Black Friday beauty deals or have your eye on the Selfridges Black Friday sale (ahem, hello discounted Missoma advent calendar).

But if you really want to end 2020 on a high, the Lovehoney Black Friday offers are here and trust us, they’re tempting. With prices slashed on everything from love eggs to lingerie, there’s no time like the present to update your underwear and treat yourself to some of the best sex toys at a fraction of their usual price.

In the past, the popular retailer has gone all out when it comes to Black Friday. They’ve given shoppers up to 50% off their best selling adult toys and kept the sale going for five whole days. So there really is no excuse not to get involved this time around.

From bondage to bullets, there really is something for everyone.

Lovehoney Black Friday

In 2019, Lovehoney customers saw discounts of up to 50% off some of the most popular products on the site, including a number of toys and lingerie sets, and considering the year we’ve all had we’ve got a sneaking suspicion that they’ll be feeling just as generous this time around.

We’re expecting things to be bigger and better with some truly epic deals, and if you really can’t wait, guess what? There are already bargains to be had as the retailer is wasting no time in slashing prices early. Hurrah.

Are there early Lovehoney Black Friday deals?

Oh, yes. You can now get up to 40% off jiggle balls and 3 foreplay products for £15 – take a look…

When is the Lovehoney Black Friday sale?

Black Friday takes place at the end of the month, and this year it falls on Friday 27th November 2020. Last year, Lovehoney started things a little early and began reducing prices on the Thursday, continuing all the way through until the day after Cyber Monday, meaning five days of discounts. Talk about stamina.

There are so many brands and retailers offering savings that it can feel like a mammoth job sifting through them all, which is why we’re here to show you the very best Lovehoney deals. All you have to do is memorise your card details and you’re good to go.

Best Lovehoney Black Friday deals

Although Lovehoney hasn’t officially announced their Black Friday deals, there are some savings to be had across the site right now. Here are some of the best bits on sale so you can order ASAP.