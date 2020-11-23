There’s now 50% off Ann Summers’ best selling sex toy and it’s selling fast

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

With Black Friday just around the corner, there are huge deals already happening on a number of brands and products.

But if you’re looking for the best Black Friday sex toys discounts, you’re in luck. Not only is the Lovehoney Black Friday sale starting early, but there are also huge savings to be made on the Ann Summers advent calendars right now.

And that’s not all. Ann Summers is also currently offering up to 50% off everything on site, from lingerie to sex toys to fun festive outfits. Hurrah.

That includes one of the best selling sex toys from the popular adult store, which is now half price. Their iconic Rampant Rabbit G-Spot Vibrator is on offer, now £30 (down from £60). Score.

The new and improved upgraded version of the classic offers dual stimulation, with a stroking motion and vibrating ears which promises to make your lockdown a little less boring. It has seven vibration settings, and is made from a super soft silicone.

It also comes with a charging cable, so all you need to do is plug it in, let it charge and then you’re good to go.

It has a 4.2 star / 5 star rating, with users hailing it as ‘the best yet’, ‘a real pleasure giver’ and promising that it ‘hits the spot every time.’

At half price, it’s an absolute bargain and obviously, it’s selling fast – so if you want to get your hands on one then you’d better be quick.

Will you be treating yourself to a new sex toy during the Black Friday sales?

It really does seem like a no-brainer…