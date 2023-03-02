Sex toy testers reckon these 6 anal vibrators are the only ones worth your time and money

So, you're curious to read up on the best anal vibrators. First things first: good for you. If you're curious about giving anal play a go, know this: your sexual pleasure is important and you deserve to feel great.

Fun fact for you: you're not alone, and interest in anal toys is only rising. One National Survey of Sexual Attitudes study found that around 30% of 16- to 24-year-olds have had anal sex over the last decade, up from a reported 12.5%. In the US, 45% of people have given it a go.

The sex toy market has quickly caught on - alongside the best vibrators (opens in new tab), stats show that the best anal toys (opens in new tab) and prostate-stimulating designs are some of the fastest-selling above the best rabbit vibrators (opens in new tab), best wand vibrators (opens in new tab), and best bullet vibrators (opens in new tab).

That said, one Mystery Vibe (opens in new tab) survey found that around a quarter of you find anal toys slightly intimidating - which is where this article comes in.

Designed to talk you through the best anal vibrators out there, plus educate you on the brands to invest in and the brands to swerve, we've spoken to some of the best experts in the business to get the lowdown.

Our experts span:

Testing process for the best anal vibrators

All of the anal vibrators featured in this round up were tested by the experts above and hand selected as the best toys you can buy.

When testing, they considered the following:

Size: Make sure if you're starting out, that you go small and work your way up to a bigger option.

Material: All our experts share that silicone safe is the best option of beginners, however glass and metal can be fun for more advanced sex toy users.

Vibration intensity: How hard did the toy vibrate? If it's satisfying enough, then the toy is in this article.

Instructions: Was the toy simple to use and easy to set up?

Price: Was the toy good value for money and a good long term investment?

Best anal vibrators: 6 to *add to basket* ASAP

(opens in new tab) Satisfyer Hot Passion Connect View at Satisfyer (opens in new tab) "The Satisfyer Hot Passion Connect is a heated anal vibrator that has all the functions you could ever want," shares Cooper. "The warming function allows for greater comfort during insertion and play, whilst the strong vibrations can lead to intense pleasure. Not only does it have a flared base, but it also has a handle to help you control the sex toy easily when getting to grips with anal play."

(opens in new tab) Lovehoney Booty Buddy View at Lovehoney (opens in new tab) "Lovehoney Booty Buddy is a great starting place for anyone who is new to anal sex toys and vibrators," shares Cooper. "It's a vibrating butt plug in a petite size with an ergonomic shaft, and its size means you don't try and explore too far or deep. Its T-shape flared base will also keep you safe from any unwanted anal accidents."

(opens in new tab) b-Vibe Rimming Plug Anal Toy View at Lovehoney (opens in new tab) Stacy Rybchin, sexual health and wellness educator and founder of My Secret Luxury and Georgia Di Mattos, founder of sexual wellness and medical platform iPlaySafe, both agree that this is a great anal vibrator for beginners. It's super quiet, well proportioned, and has a remote control, too, meaning more partner play.

(opens in new tab) We-Vibe Ditto Anal Toy View at We Vibe (opens in new tab) Next up is We-Vibe's Ditto, a vibrating butt plug that can be used solo or with a partner. Rybchin likes it because it's flexible, comfortable, and made from skin safe silicone.

(opens in new tab) b-Vibe Snug Plus Anal Toy View at Amazon (opens in new tab) New to anal play and keen to buy a toy that's suitable for newbies? The b-Vibe is a great starting point - it's weighted, but not too weighted, and vibrates just the right about, explains Lucy Rowett, sex coach at The Lowdown.

(opens in new tab) Tantus Vibrating Progressive Anal Beads View at Tantus (opens in new tab) Fun fact: this one has a removable bullet vibrator in the base and is for the more advanced sex toy users out there who are into beads (FYI, beads can provide all-important stimulation, especially when used for anal or your G spot). That said, there are smaller options available for beginners among you, reassures Jodie Milton, relationship and intimacy coach at Practical Intimacy.