We spoke to the experts to get their top tips on making your dating profile the right level of eye-catching

Creating an online dating profile can be daunting. After all, it’s not always easy to big yourself up without sounding conceited or, even worse, desperate.

But did you know: one in three couples now find love online? Yes, really.

In this fast-paced, social media-dependent world, the Internet is used for everything. From keeping in touch with old school friends, to career networking, to ordering takeaways, to finding a cat-sitter for that weekend away…. you know, all sorts. So it only seems logical you would use the good old Internet for finding that special someone, too.

Whether you’re keen to try online dating sites or are more of an app kind of person (hello, Hinge), let our expert-advice steer you clear of making any dating app turn offs.

With the help of Charly Lester, co-founder of Lumen dating app, you’ll be able to perfect your profile game in no time (and ditch these seriously infuriating dating trends once and for all).

How to make the most of your online dating profile

1. Ask your friends for help

Get a friend to help you write your profile. Sometimes they know you better than you know yourself.

2. Avoid clichés

Even if you do like ‘walking on the beach’ or ‘drinking wine in front of a roaring fire’, leave it out – everyone says that. Think of something interesting that could be a conversation starter.

3. Look at other profiles

‘If you struggle for inspiration, why not look at a selection of profiles to see what other people are saying?’ suggests Charly Lester. ‘Reading a variety might give you ideas for things to include in your own one.’

4. Choose action shots

Wouldn’t you know, apparently profile photos that demonstrate you playing your guitar or downhill skiing – even if your face isn’t showing – get more messages.

5. Stay positive

Avoid negative tones and always be positive about yourself. Your profile is essentially your dating CV. You wouldn’t want a future employer to read anything negative, so why would you want a potential partner to read anything that isn’t positive?

6. Be honest

Lying doesn’t get you anywhere in the dating world. Think about how hurt you’d be if someone you were dating lied to you. Honesty is the best policy.

7. Be specific

Use specific examples when you’re talking to make sure you give a full flavour of who you are. If you love travelling, say where your favourite place is and why. Anything concrete like this brings you alive to anyone reading.

8. Update regularly

Keep your profile up to date. Make the effort to renew your profile on a regular basis with relevant information about yourself.

9. Check your grammar

Many people find poor grammar and spelling a turn off, and the best of us can make mistakes, so be careful on this point. If you’re not a naturally good speller, let AutoCorrect do the hard work for you.

10. Say cheese

A recent poll found that 96 per cent of people prefer seeing a big, happy smile in a profile photo than a sexy pout. Interesting…

11. Choose recent photos

If they are more than a year old, don’t use them. One of the most frequent complaints about online dating profiles is ‘they may have looked like that once but they certainly don’t look like that now’. Looking better in the flesh is better than the reverse.

12. Show them the real you

‘It’s been proven that the more photos you have on your profile, the more attention it will get,’ says Charly. ‘So make the most of that. Include at least a couple of clear head shots, where you’re not wearing sunglasses and you can clearly see your face. I always include at least one full length photo too, so there are no surprises when we meet up in real life.’

13. Have fun

Most people want to find someone who can make them laugh, so show people you have a sense of humour. If you can make someone laugh, it’s a great icebreaker and could get your conversation off to a great start.

14. Be the focus

Don’t choose a picture where you are not the main focal point.

15. Think out of the box

‘If a dating profile asks what you’re looking for, don’t give too much detail. Tell them about the type of relationship you’re looking for, and if you have set deal-breakers like ‘must like dogs’. But when it comes to things like height, weight, income, hair colour etc – there is no point listing these things,’ explains Charly. ‘Firstly, it can make you look too unapproachable, even to someone who ticks all the right boxes. And secondly, you’ll be surprised how often people fall for someone who doesn’t tick any of their original boxes.’

How to spot a good date

1. No negativity

If someone mentions anything cynical about relationships or comments about their ‘annoying’ ex, move along. You don’t need a date with Mr Angry.

2. No arrogance

Avoid Mr ‘It’s All About Me’. It’s good to love yourself but there is a line that should not be crossed.

3. Check their photos

Are they in a bar or nightclub in every shot? If so, don’t contact them if you’re someone who likes to be in bed by 9pm.

4. No waffling

A long and very detailed profile could be an indication of what’s in store when you meet them in person. Nobody likes a waffler.

5. Kindness is key

Look for people with a good character. A profile that mentions family and friends, volunteering, and enjoying spending time with kids is a good sign.

Whatever you choose, just follow the advice above and chances are you’ll find what you’re looking for.

Happy online dating!