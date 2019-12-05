These are the most popular dog names of 2019

How do you find the perfect name for your pet? If you’re thinking of getting a puppy, you could be inspired by the (predicted) most popular dog names of 2020, the smartest baby names or one of these vintage boy names – because there’s nothing cuter than giving your pet pooch a proper person’s moniker.

After all, they are every bit a member of the family – which is probably why a third of pet owners admit prefer their dogs to their children.

However, if you want to give your little canine a very unique name, there are some that you might want to avoid.

The most popular dogs names of 2019 have been revealed, and while they are all super cute it means you’ll be hearing them a lot more over the next few years.

According to a study conducted by Rover.com via goodtoknow, some more traditional names graced the leaderboard this year, with names like Gertrude and Clive rising in popularity.

There was also a lot more interest in Malcom, Shirley, Nigel and June, so it looks like more and more people are opting for human names after all.

We’ve also been influenced by The Lion King, apparently, with Nala and Simba up 30% and 19%, and the royals are playing an important part in doggo names with a surge of interest in Queen and Archie.

So what are the most popular dog names of 2019?

Most popular dogs names 2019

Bella

Poppy

Alfie

Lola

Max

Charlie

Luna

Bailey

Teddy

Buddy

‘Dogs are considered fully-fledged members of the family by nine out of ten pet parents in the UK, so choosing a name for our canines can be as difficult as it is for our children,’ Kate Jaffe, Trend Expert for Rover, said.

‘Our dogs and the names we give them are part of our self-expression, which is why we see such strong influence from the things that Brits love – everything from favourite foods to small screen stars.’

So there you have it – if you want something unusual and unique, avoid these monikers.

But as they are all lovely, it’ll be hard to do.

Now all that’s left to do is convince the other half to get a puppy…