The unusual baby names (and trends) you can expect to see in 2025

Picking the perfect baby name for your little bundle of joy is no easy task, and in recent years parents have decided to take inspiration from all sorts of interesting places. In the last twelve months alone, babies have been blessed with seasonal monikers that reflect the weather and 'main character energy' names to set them up as future protagonists - and Taylor Swift baby names were even trending at the height of the Eras Tour.

According to new research from JoJo Maman Bébé , there will be some new and unique baby names and trends coming to the fore in 2025. The retailer shared the results from a survey they conducted in October 2024, which found that 28% of UK parents opted against certain monikers that they deemed too popular. But that doesn't mean that everyone is on board for a really unusual name - in fact, 18% weren't keen on a name that was too uncommon.

So what do you go if you want to strike the balance? Take a look at the 2025 baby name trends and predictions to see if any of these sweet monikers inspire you.

Biggest baby name trends of 2025

Baby name consultant Colleen Slagen shared her predictions for 2025 baby name trends, and it covers everything from shorter names and cottagecore-inspired offerings, to the millenial monikers that risk going extinct...

Shorter baby names

Colleen explains: "Various trends are happening simultaneously and this overall theme of variety is what defines naming a child in the 2020s. Look out for Margot in 2025 as people are looking for feminine, classic-sounding alternatives to the top 10 girls' names, and names like Margot, Eloise, and Vivian fit the bill.

"A few of the trends I’m seeing right now that I expect to see more of in 2025 are short and effortless names for both boys and girls. For example, 1-2 syllables and 3-4 letter names like Cal, Mack, Vann and Case for boys and Navy, Indy, Drew, and Reya for girls.

"As much as I get requests for longer names with great nicknames, I get just as many requests for effortless names that don’t require a nickname (and may feel like a nickname). Names ending in ‘o’ are big for boys and names ending in ‘a’ are big for girls. Short names can feel brisk, but an ending vowel softens them which appeals to many people. Milo and Hugo sound like sweet, gentle kids as opposed to Banks or Knox which have a cool-guy feel."

Cal

Mack

Vann

Case

Navy

Indy

Drew

Reya

Milo

Hugo

Banks

Knox

Gender-neutral and traditional boy names for girls

According to Colleen, parents could opt for names that have historically and traditionally been specifically gendered. She says: "Surnames will be on the rise for both genders and more gender-neutral names for girls will gain popularity. I think we’ll start seeing more traditional male names being chosen for girls such as Drew, Noah and Dylan. I used to get a lot of requests for gender-neutral names that lean feminine, however, now I get more and more requests for true 'boy names' for girls. The biggest trend I see for 2025 is what I call 'My Best Friend’s Dad' names: Scottie, Tommie, Markie, Mickey, and Billie. People are also leaning more toward gender-neutral names for boys. The names I’m currently hearing are Darcy and Kit (more for girls but for both genders)."

Scottie

Tommie

Markie

Mickey

Billie

Darcy

Kit

Cottage-core, virtue and nature names

Colleen says: "Cottage-core, virtue and nature names will continue to grow in popularity; however, people will learn more into these trends rather than just picking from the popular favourites from each category. Nature names such as Robin, Meadow, Lake, and Cove will rise and cottage-core names I’m hearing a lot include Cordelia, Percival, and Archibald. Virtue names like Haven, Promise, Chosen, Poet and Story will continue to rise."

Robin

Meadow

Lake

Cove

Cordelia

Percival

Archibald

Haven

Promise

Chosen

Poet

Story

Vintage names

We'll also see a return to vintage baby names, as Colleen adds: "Vintage names are huge and people are digging to find less common ones, not afraid to resurrect something that others may call outdated. For girls, Louise, Dorothy, Mabel and Maisie are on the rise and for boys it's Arthur, Archie, and Howard. Judith and Reggie have also recently been used."

Louise

Dorothy

Mabel

Maisie

Arthur

Archie

Howard

Judith

Reggie

Merriam-Webster and TV inspired names

Could we be turning to our favourite shows for inspiration next year? It's likely!

"It’s interesting that Hailey and Justin chose Jack as it is a very popular name, albeit a timeless classic. Some millennials will hold onto more traditional customs in their naming style but I suspect Gen Z will lean more into the unique trends and go bolder with their choices. However, many celebrities are still leading the way with their more unusual choices and I think it is contributing to the rise of what I call Merriam-Webster names: nouns and adjectives being adopted as baby names.

"TV shows can have a huge impact on names. Yellowstone led the way in the rise of cowboy names like Kayce, Tate and Dutton and Bridgeton has increased the posh and regal-sounding names such as Daphne and Florence. Books like ACOTAR have also contributed to the rise in the name Rhys.”

Kayce

Tate

Dutton

Bridgeton

Daphne

Florence

Rhys

Boomer and millennial names risk becoming extinct

And finally, there are some monikers which you'll be very familiar with that risk extinction in the coming years. Colleen says: "Many names that we would call boomer and millennial names are at risk of becoming extinct. Boomer names like Linda, Kathy, Karen, Gary and Bob are not being used as much. The same can be said for millennial names like Tiffany, Caitlin, Courtney, Greg, and Jeff."

Linda

Kathy

Karen

Gary

Bob

Tiffany

Caitlin

Courtney

Greg

Jeff

Will you be taking inspiration from any of these sweet names?