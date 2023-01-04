These are set to become the most popular baby names of 2023
And they're largely inspired by football and film
If you're expecting the patter of tiny feet this year, then you'll no doubt be on the lookout for the perfect baby names. Whether you want a name that supposedly guarantees success for your little one (opens in new tab), or you like the sound of these beautiful baby names (opens in new tab), one thing is for certain - it's a tough decision.
Parents looking for something a little unusual might be tempted to take a look at this list of food and drink inspired baby names (opens in new tab), or perhaps choose something from the list of names going extinct (opens in new tab), but if you're keen to see which monikers are already set to be popular in 2023 - keep scrolling.
As per research by British name label manufacturer mynametags.com (opens in new tab), babies born this year will be likely to have names inspired by film and football. Yep - with the success of the Lionesses at the UEFA Women's Euro, and the buzz around the recent World Cup, many of those expecting are looking to be inspired by the players. There's also a growing interest in baby names from films and TV shows (opens in new tab), and while in the past names like Arya (Game of Thrones) and Woody (Toy Story) have seen spikes, this year it's all about a certain Addams family character.
Interested to see which baby names you'll be hearing more of this year?
Take a look...
Most popular baby names 2023
Baby name predictions for girls 2023
Following an exceptional performance at the Women's Euros last summer, the Lionesses are inspiring little girls names this year, with Beth Mead, Ella White and Alessia Russo changing the game. In fact, searches for Alessia spiked the day she scored *that* goal in the match against Sweden, and the three names are looking to rise in popularity in 2023.
Streaming services like Netflix are also swaying opinion, with one name in particular predicted to take off this year - Wednesday. Following the release of the show starring the sassy stony faced daughter of the Addams family, it quickly became the second most-viewed English language show ever, and searches for the name have spiked.
But it's not just actors - singers are getting a slice of the action too, with Billie - as in Billie Eilish - gaining popularity in recent years and seeing no signs of slowing down.
- Beth (Beth Mead)
- Ella (Ella White)
- Alessia (Alessia Russo)
- Wednesday (Wednesday Addams)
- Billie (Billie Eilish)
Baby name predictions for boys 2023
According to the research, sports personalities are tipping the scales in favour of football themed baby names for boys, too. Jude is not only set to climb the ranks, inspired by England player Jude Bellingham, but is predicted to become one of the most popular baby names this year.
Jack is also on the watch list following the rise of Manchester City star Jack Grealish.
It wouldn't be the first time that those on the pitch inspired a wave of baby names - according to the ONS, David Beckham and Peter Crouch's 2006 FIFA World Cup performances led to a surge in popularity for their monikers.
TV fan favourites are also swaying parents, with Arthur and Tommy becoming popular choices since Peaky Blinders hit our screens almost ten years ago.
- Jude (Jude Bellingham)
- Jack (Jack Grealish)
- Arthur (Peaky Blinders)
- Tommy (Peaky Blinders)
