Meet the judges for the Marie Claire UK Sustainability Awards 2022

Marie Claire UK's annual Sustainability Awards
Entries are officially open for Marie Claire UK's annual Sustainability Awards, now in its second year, where we celebrate the brands, organisations and products that are taking on the climate crisis.
Sustainability needs to be much more than a trend that brands pay lip service to. That’s why we’re looking to highlight the businesses that are going above and beyond to protect the future of our planet and make a genuine difference.
2022 Sustainability Awards
Your entry will be judged by some of the best sustainability experts in the industry.
Aditi Mayer
Photojournalist, Labor Rights Activist, Sustainable Fashion Blogger
Aditi Mayer is a sustainable fashion blogger, photojournalist, labor rights activist, and frequent speaker on topics of social and environmental justice. Her work looks at fashion and culture through a lens of intersectionality and decolonization.
In 2014, Aditi had her start in the sustainable fashion movement after learning about the Rana Plaza Factory Collapse. Seeing the fashion industry’s disproportionate impact on people of color globally, Aditi looked to understand the historical and sociopolitical underpinnings that allow the fashion industry to function in a colonial manner, rooted in exploitation and extraction of both labor and the natural environment.
Since then, she has become a voice in the larger sustainability movement, approaching her work from multiple domains: grassroots organizing, brand consulting, journalism, content creation, and more. She serves on the council of Intersectional Environmentalist and State of Fashion. Aditi will be spending 2022 as a National Geographic Digital Storytelling Fellow, spending one year documenting the social and environmental impacts of India’s fashion supply chain.
Alex Layton
Head of Marketing, Decanter
Alex has over a decade’s experience in the wine industry across retail, marketing, wine writing and judging. He is currently Decanter’s Head of Marketing with a key part of his role involving the brand’s prestigious Decanter World Wine Awards and global events programme.
Ally Head
Health, Sustainability & Relationships Editor, Marie Claire UK
Ally is a leading editor with over five years industry experience and has worked for the likes of Women’s Health, Stylist, Glamour, Grazia, Cosmopolitan, Refinery 29 and more. Day-to-day she writes news and features, advises on campaigns, SEO, and social strategy, and is always first to volunteer to sweat-test the newest fitness trend or share a measured, expert-led take on current sustainability topics. She’s also a keen presenter, hosting her Decoded Instagram live franchise with some of the biggest names in wellness. She loves marathons and isn’t mad—or so she says. Her career highlights? Winning the ‘Spirit of Hearst’ award while working at Women’s Health, and being asked to re-visit City University each year to give insight to current postgrads.
Amy Nelson-Bennett
Co-CEO, Positive Luxury
Amy is the Managing Director of Positive Luxury, who provide the luxury industry’s leading independent sustainability certification with The Butterfly Mark, alongside data benchmarking, expert advice, and industry-leading reports. Born and educated in the USA, Amy brings 25 years of global experience to Positive Luxury across Brand Strategy, Marketing Communications and Business Transformation gained across media, retail and luxury goods – most recently as CEO of Molton Brown and then the Clive Christian Group. By championing the alignment of the core principles of luxury and sustainability, she aims to accelerate the actions of the luxury industry and the positive impact they can make as a collective to shape a better society.
Amy Wislocki
Magazine Editor, Decanter
Amy has 30 years’ experience in publishing, and has worked at a senior level for leading companies in the consumer, business-to-business and contract publishing arenas. Magazine editor at Decanter, Amy joined the title in October 2000 as editor, aged just 28. Since then she has been instrumental in helping the brand to achieve commercial success in a challenging media climate, and in developing the editorial side of the Decanter World Wine Awards, the world’s biggest wine competition. As well as overseeing content planning and production for the print offering, she has also been involved in developing digital channels, Decanter.com and Decanter Premium, and produces regular sponsored guides for clients.
Before her time at Decanter, Amy spent five years at Redwood, a leading contract publisher. While there, she produced magazines for blue-chip clients including Psion and AA before becoming editor of BT Talking Business, a quarterly publication sent to 250,000 small and medium-sized businesses. Prior to that she worked as a writer/researcher at Reed Business Information after graduating from Cambridge University with a degree in Classics.
Andrea Thompson
Editor-in-Chief, Marie Claire UK
Andrea has worked as a journalist for a range of publications including The Daily Mail, The Sunday Times, The Guardian, Channel 4, Glamour and Grazia, before joining Marie Claire. For much of her career, Andrea has specialised in investigative journalism and loves helping bring to light inspirational stories from people who traditionally have not been given a voice in mainstream media. At Marie Claire, Andrea oversaw a hard-hitting feature on rape as a weapon of war that won the title an Amnesty Media Award, and now acts as as a judge for the awards each year. She regularly chairs events for Marie Claire and mentors young women trying to break into the industry.
Annabel Thomas
Founder, Nc’nean Distillery
Previous strategy consultant, Annabel left her job in 2013 to pursue an ambition to change the way the world thinks about whisky, with the planet front of mind. Unafraid to disrupt the ‘rules’ for conventional Scotch. Nc’nean aims to break down the barriers associated with whisky to encourage a younger, more diverse audience to think differently about the ways it can be produced and enjoyed.
Annick Ireland
Founder & CEO, Immaculate Vegan
Annick Ireland became vegan in 2016 after adopting a greyhound from the Retired Greyhound Trust and making the connection between the pets we love and all other animals. Wanting to also wear her values, she searched far and wide for stylish, high quality vegan fashion that was sustainable too – and struggled!
However, after many hours, days and months spent on the internet and Instagram, she discovered that a wealth of beautiful vegan fashion brands were out there, but they were hard to find. So with a background in marketing and business (having worked in senior leadership roles for many large media companies), she realised she could combine her passions by bringing together the best and most beautiful vegan products in the world, and make it easy for others to discover and buy them.
Annick lives in with her partner in North London and, when not hunting out wonderful items from every corner of the globe, she spends her time reading historical crime fiction, going for long walks in nature, and entertaining friends in the garden with a lovely glass of Pinot Noir.
Ashlee Piper
Sustainability Expert, Author & TV Personality
Ashlee Piper is a sustainability expert, author, speaker and media personality whose work has been featured on 250+ television segments, including The TODAY Show & Good Morning America, and in VOGUE, The Washington Post, InStyle, & NY Magazine, to name a few. Piper believes in the power of our individual habits and creating the ideal conditions for anyone to make small, sustainable shifts. Piper’s book, Give A Sh*t: Do Good. Live Better. Save the Planet. has been branded the ‘sustainability Bible.’ She’s consulted on sustainability practices with well-known companies such as airbnb, LUSH, Nissan, and Eileen Fisher, has been a cabinet level advisor to two Massachusetts Governors, and has spoken at the United Nations and TED. She holds a BA from Brown University and a Masters degree in Evidence-Based Social Intervention from the University of Oxford, UK.
Barbeline Lusandu
Creative Director, Barbeline London
Barbeline initially began her design career in 2012, producing quirky patterned childrenswear, “I have always had a passion for interiors, but when I first started designing the Scandi vibe of clean lines and minimalism was still very much the trend, so I decided to specialise in childrenswear, where fun is at the forefront. Friends would come to our home and say how much they loved the punchy patterns and colour we had in every room but were almost fearful of trying it themselves. I began making cushions and lampshades for them, and encouraged them to be bold, bright and try new things.”
Belinda Manfo
Founder, Marli’s Kitchen
I’m Belinda, and the founder of Marli’s Kitchen. I’ve always wanted to start my own business as long as I can remember and took the plunge in Feb 2018.
I went vegan in 2016 after a deep dive and research into the best diet for health spurned by the death of both my parents to cancer.
Before Marlis Kitchen I worked in Fashion and became disillusioned, particularly in fast fashion, it no longer aligned with my ethics so I made a change. Marli’s Kitchen was a chance to make an impact, create a business I was passionate about and be a part of this cultural shift that as it grows will have such a positive impact on the environment and the suffering of farm animals.
There was a huge Marli’s Kitchen sized whole in the market – Soulfully spiced fried chicken was sorely missing at the Vegan Street foods markets – back then Vegan Markets were sheer heaven no need for 50 questions, EVERYTHING was vegan.
Marli’s Kitchen started as an idea late 2017 and then began trading in Feb 2018 at Tottenham Green Market, I still trade there now.
I did my first large Event in July 2018 – Walthamstow Garden Party
Bettina Campolucci Bordi
Plant Based Chef & Owner, Bettina’s Kitchen
Culinary wellness guru and social media star Bettina Campolucci Bordi is world-renowned for her wholesome, colourful and internationally inspired cooking.
For Bettina, the benefits and possibilities of plant-based cooking knows no bounds. She has published two cookbooks, Happy Food and 7 Day Vegan Challenge, with her third book, Celebrate, due to be published in September 2021.
With a Norwegian father and Bulgarian/Danish mother, and time spent living in Tanzania, Sweden, Ireland, Spain and the UK, Bettina’s recipes are globally inspired.
Bettina’s goal is to make plant-based cooking more sustainable, accessible, and delicious for all. She uses local and seasonal produce where possible and loves supporting small farms across the UK.
Bianca Foley
Sustainable Content Creator, Writer and Podcast Co-Host of Sustainably Influenced
Bianca, 34, is a proud woman of mixed heritage – Jamaican and Sicilian descent, she attempts to bridge both cultures in everything she does. Bianca first began dabbling in the world of sustainability around 7 years ago with the launch of her first fashion e-commerce business. Around 3 years prior, Bianca started blogging – writing and creating content was the passion project. Now, a full time Digital Content Creator, she has worked with incredible brands. She was featured in a sustainability segment for ITV news in September 2021 and continues to expand her knowledge of the world of sustainability through her podcast, Sustainably Influenced. The podcast was created to help guide people through the minefield of sustainability. The podcast started in January 2020 after the success of an earlier event by the same name the previous year. Over the past 2 years, the podcast has gained notable traction and they have been asked to speak at many events including the Cheltenham Literature Festival in October 2021.
Charity Wakefield
Actor and Woodland Trust Ambassador
Charity’s resumé boasts a colourful spectrum of critically acclaimed and award-winning projects. She stars in THE GREAT (Hulu/Starz), alongside Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult. She’s also known for playing ‘Marianne Dashwood’ in the BBC adaptation of Jane Austen’s SENSE AND SENSIBILITY, the Golden Globe and BAFTA winning, and Emmy nominated WOLF HALL, Ron Howard’s Emmy nominated GENIUS; CLOSE TO THE ENEMY directed by Stephen Poliakoff for BBC2, the global phenomenon DOCTOR WHO. She made history as the first woman to play Shakespeare at The Globe in Nicole Charles’s ‘exhilarating’ all-female production of EMILIA. Additional theatre credits include a ‘beautifully executed’ (LA Times) THE CHERRY ORCHARD at the Olivier Theatre at the The National Theatre, THE BLACKEST BLACK at the Hampstead Theatre; CANDIDA at the Theatre Royal Bath and THE RIVALS with Celia Imrie at the Southwark Playhouse. She is an ambassador for The Woodland Trust and is hugely passionate about environmental issues.
Charlotte Keesing
Director, Walpole
Charlotte Keesing is a Director at Walpole, the UK’s association of British luxury brands. With 15 years experience in the UK luxury’s sector she leads Walpole’s international work, corporate affairs, partnerships, thought-leadership and most recently led Walpole’s sustainability strategy and the creation of Walpole British Luxury Sustainability Manifesto.
Charlotte Horler
Founder, Nula
Charlotte is the founder of Nula. Nula started out as a carbon consultancy, working with businesses and individuals alike to understand their carbon footprint and embed nature-based solutions into their sustainability strategy. After spending close to two years talking to businesses about their sustainability challenges, Charlotte has now pivoted Nula to become a new platform on a mission to embed sustainability at the heart of the workplace, making it easy and accessible for every employee to be involved in the solution.Prior to founding Nula, Charlotte spent her career working across the sustainability and development sectors both in the U.K and internationally. This involved a period working for SOKO Kenya, an ethical manufacturer, where she co-designed and implemented an up-cycled, washable sanitary pad project on behalf of SOKO’s Community Trust.
Dave Coleman
Managing Director, The Carbon Literacy Project
After studying Biochemistry at the University of Manchester, Dave began his career with accountants Deloitte, spent 12 years at an award-winning UK IT company, then founded and spent ten years as a management trainer and coach in his own practice in the commercial sector. As a former trustee and non-executive director of Friends of the Earth in the UK, in 2011 he co-founded and now leads low-carbon culture-change charity The Carbon Literacy Project, and speaks and advocates on climate change issues.
Ella Robertson McKay
MD, One Young World & Co-Author, How To Make A Difference
Ella is the MD of One Young World, the global forum for young leaders. A UK-based charity, One Young World Ambassadors have impacted the lives of 30 million+ people in every country in the world. Ella is the co-Author of “How To Make A Difference” – the authoritative handbook to effective activism.
Emma Slade Edmondson
Founder ESE Consultancy, Author and Presenter
Emma Slade Edmondson is a London-based creative director and writer – she specialises in social change and sustainability. In 2020, Emma was named by Forbes as one of the ‘Top 100 Environmentalists’. She is the founder of ESE consultancy (which works to elevate brands, initiatives, and organisations that have a desire to do some social or environmental good).Emma is also one half of the popular podcast ‘Mixed Up’ which explores mixed-race heritage identities and race. Emma openly talks about her experiences as a mixed-race woman of Jamaican, British (part German-Swiss, part Cornish Pirate) heritage.
Erin Baker
Editorial Director, Auto Trader
Erin is an award-winning motoring journalist and broadcaster across a range of national and lifestyle titles. She champions the female automotive consumer and specialises in automotive written and video content that engages women.
Eshita Kabra-Davies
Founder, By Rotation
Passionate about changing the way we consume fashion, Eshita Kabra-Davies founded By Rotation, a peer to peer social rental app in 2019. Now with over 200,000 users from all over the UK, by Rotation is enabling fashion lovers to lend and rent out other people’s wardrobes, helping save money and the planet at the same time.
Gemma Styles
Podcaster, Writer and MQ Ambassador
Gemma Styles is a relatable voice online and utilises her 8.1 million Instagram followers to raise awareness on the global matters she is passionate about. Gemma hosts the ‘Good Influence’ podcast, which invites discussion on topics that we should be familiar with, such as mental health, sustainability and feminism. Sustainability runs through every choice Gemma makes for both her business and personal life. If something can be done in a more sustainable way, Gemma will ensure it happens. She has launched two successful sunglasses collaborations in partnership with Kenmark, ensuring that longevity and sustainability were a key focus throughout. Gemma studied science and loves to understand the processes and research behind the products she uses and brands she shops from. Gemma is the perfect global platform for brands that are sustainable or are on their journey to becoming more sustainable to elevate their presence with eco-conscious individuals. Her collection with Kenmark Sunglasses was created with sustainability and longevity in mind. Even the case the glasses come in was designed to last longer than your standard case by using more durable yet recyclable materials and can be reused in a multitude of ways, Gemma’s favourite being a jewellery case. Gemma has worked with sustainable brands such as BMW, Organic Basics, Depop, Go Climate and more.
Georgie Hyatt
CEO & Co-Founder, Rotaro
Georgie Hyatt is the Co-founder and CEO of Rotaro, a leading fashion rental platform for brands in the UK. Rotaro is on a mission to make fashion more circular, forever through innovative technology.
Giles Gibbons
Founder, Good Business
Giles founded Good Business 25 years ago. He advises brands, start-ups, foundations, voluntary organisations and social enterprises on strategy, purpose and reputation. He’s worked with organisations as diverse as The Coca-Cola Company, UNICEF, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Aesop and WWF, making sure that they keep up with the changing times, and move with the tide rather than against it. He also chairs the Sustainable Restaurant Association, the restaurant world’s Michelin stars for sustainability; he chairs the Paraorchestra, an elite disabled orchestra; and Shift, A service design agency for the charity sector and Talking Taboos, a charity focused on raising issues hidden by society.
Hannah Cox
Founder, betternotstop & The Better Business Network
Hannah runs betternotstop a sustainability impact agency, helping purpose-driven businesses to implement strategies, policies and frameworks like the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, B Corp Certification and Carbon Literacy to increase their revenue, customer base and employee retention.
betternotstop also runs “The Better Business Network”, a community for purpose-driven business owners and leaders who want to grow their business and make the world a better place. The community helps them grow their network, impact, income and audience while advocating for systemic change.
Harriet Vocking
Chief Brand Officer, Eco-Age
Harriet heads up the team at Eco-Age and has lead the sustainability consultancy company since the very beginning. Harriet has extensive experience in developing and delivering brand communication strategies for UK and International businesses. Her wide experience of both in house and agency marketing and communication allows her to add significant value to Eco-Age and its growing international client base.
Ingrid Newkirk
Founder, PETA
Ingrid Newkirk is the founder of animal rights organisation People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, and all its foreign affiliates. PETA works to establish and protect the rights of all animals, and opposes speciesism – a human-supremacist worldview. PETA believes that animals are not ours to experiment on, eat, wear, use for entertainment or abuse in any other way.
Jayn Sterland
Managing Director, Weleda UK
Jayn Sterland had a successful career in fashion before joining green beauty pioneers Weleda in 2008, where she was appointed managing director in 2016. An inspirational sustainable business leader and lifelong environmentalist, Jayn has continuously championed sustainability in business, sharing the company’s near-century of knowledge through her daily work, both as a public speaker and columnist. An energetic activist for social and environmental responsibility and a committed campaigner for cleaner beauty, Jayn has once again been voted into the industry Top 25 ‘Who’s Who in Natural Beauty’ where she has featured in the top 3 since 2013.
Jenny Proudfoot
Features Editor, Marie Claire UK
Jenny is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, entertainment, feminism, careers and politics. Jenny started at Marie Claire seven years ago as an intern and has since risen to Features Editor. She is now the most published Marie Claire UK writer of all time, having personally written 10% of all articles in the website’s 22-year history. She was announced a a 30 under 30 award-winner in 2021 and named a rising star in journalism by the Professional Publishers Association.
Joanna Abeyie MBE
Founder & CEO, Blue Moon
Joanna is Founder and Director of Blue Moon — an Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Consultancy and Executive Search Process.
Karen Hamilton
Global VP Sustainability, Divisions, Unilever
Karen has over 20 years’ experience of driving market share and catalysing innovation in 100+ countries.
In 2010 she spearheaded the creation of Unilever’s groundbreaking Sustainable Living Plan, which has been the company’s north star sustainable business strategy for 10 years. Committed to deepening its commitment to sustainable business, in 2021 the company launched the Unilever Compass, a fully integrated corporate strategy, which Karen helped to shape. She works with Unilever’s leading brands, such as Dove, Hellmann’s and Sunsilk, to bring their purpose to life and embed sustainability into product innovation.
Karina Marriott
Stylist, Writer and Content Creator, The Style Idealist
Karina Marriott is a Stylist, Writer and Content Creator based in Bristol, inspiring, encouraging and empowering women to style themselves in a way that makes them feel most confident. By creating regular styling reels from the comfort of her own home, she brings her community along with her each morning to get ready. Whether that be making an outfit stand out with bold gold jewellery, a colourful dress or the best figure-hugging trousers she’s found that week, Karina is there to give you her advice on all things styling. After opening up about her struggles with low self-esteem, Karina also uses her platform to highlight lessons she has learnt over the years; from self-discovery, body acceptance and confidence, to relationships and career changes. As well as her expert fashion tips and styling recommendations for midsize women with curves, Karina’s candid, funny and feel-good content is regularly featured in publications such as Sheerluxe, Glamour Magazine and Who What Wear. Karina has partnered with brands including John Lewis, H&M, Mejuri and Lancome, to name a few.
Katie Thomas
Senior Beauty Editor, Marie Claire UK
Katie Thomas is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. She covers everything from the best beauty looks from the red carpet and stand out trends from the catwalk, to colonic irrigation and to the best mascaras on the market. She joined the Marie Claire digital team in 2018, having previously sat on the beauty desks at InStyle UK and Tatler. She’s obsessed with skincare, loves low-maintenance hair and wears more jewellery than the Queen.
Kristina Buckley Kayel
Managing Director, Natural Diamond Council (North America)
Kristina Buckley Kayel is the Managing Director of the Natural Diamond Council’s North America. She is responsible for steering and implementing NDC’s marketing, communications and digital strategy, its research and insights activity, as well as supporting and partnering with retailers and trade organisations.
Lisa Oxenham
Beauty & Style Director, Marie Claire UK
An award-winning journalist and creative director, Lisa is one of the world’s top beauty editors. A well-respected stylist and art director, she shoots with the highest calibre of photographers, make-up artists, hair stylists, influencers and celebrities, creating timeless images and film. With 20 years of editorial experience in beauty, health and wellbeing Lisa is also a popular brand strategist, influencer, entrepreneur and public speaker, most recently talking for Cognition X.
Mandeep Soor
Co-founder, Bendi
Mandeep is a climate tech entrepreneur and co-founder of the fashion-sustainability-tech company Bendi, which helps apparel brands to understand and reduce their environmental and social impacts. She was an early employee at the AI/data science startup Pivigo helping companies to use AI to accelerate growth as well as the British Business Bank and the Boston Consulting Group.
Martyn Odell
Owner, Lagom Chef
A self titled food waste disruptor Martyn has carved a market for himself by bringing his positive, upbeat vibes to peoples homes, teaching them how to create less food waste in their home. Eat the food you but, save the planet.
Michelle Miles
Founder, Sustainable Wedding Alliance
Michelle is the founder of the Sustainable Wedding Alliance, a purpose driven organisation driving sustainable change in the wedding industry. The Alliance works with businesses of all sizes to help them to understand sustainability, what it means for them, and how they can develop long term sustainable strategies, that will benefit people, profit and planet. Businesses that become members are assessed on their sustainability processes and procedures, and receive a personalised action plan to make appropriate changes. Membership also includes accreditation, for those businesses who achieve a minimum standard.
Michelle is passionate about creating a more sustainable wedding industry, through education, support and accreditation.
Michelle is an Associate of the Institute for Environmental Management & Assessment and has a Foundation Certificate in Environmental Management.
Millie Kendall OBE
CEO, British Beauty Council
Millie is the CEO of the British Beauty Council and Director at Brandstand Communications. During her career as a retail maven and brand creator Millie Kendall has been instrumental in the success of cult brands including Shu Uemura, Aveda, Tweezerman and L’Occitane. In 1997 she founded and created makeup brand, Ruby & Millie cosmetics and was awarded an MBE in 2007 for services to the cosmetics industry. In 2018 she co-founded the British Beauty Council, a non-profit organisation that aims to support a successful, innovative, and inclusive British beauty industry.
Myriam Sidibe
Chief Mission Officer, Brands on a Mission
Myriam Sidibe is the Chief Mission Officer and Founder of Brands on a Mission, an aspiring B-Corp aiming to get brands to drive impact in health and well-being through their business models. She’s also the woman behind the multi-award winning and UN recognized Global Handwashing Day now celebrated in over 100 countries. In addition, Myriam is a research fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School and an honorary Professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. She’s the author of the best-selling book Brands on a Mission : How to Achieve Social Impact and Business Growth through Purpose and her TED talk The Simple Power of Handwashing has been viewed over 1 million times.
Natalie Glaze
Founder, Stay Wild & By Glaze
Natalie Glaze is a UK sustainable lifestyle blogger and the Co-Founder of Stay Wild Swimwear. With a passion for the ocean, Natalie has co-created Stay Wild, a premium swimwear company that use regenerated ocean plastic bottles into their fabric. Sustainable fashion and a conscious lifestyle are at the heart of Natalie’s motivations. Natalie is a strong advocate for slow fashion and often showcases amazing second-hand finds. As an avid fan of reading, Natalie founded the Book Swap club last year, an opportunity for people to get together to discuss their favourite books and spread positivity through her community.
This year Natalie was named on Forbes 30 under 30 list to add to her list of business and sustainability credentials.
Penny Goldstone
Fashion Editor, Marie Claire UK
Penny Goldstone is the fashion editor at Marie Claire, overseeing everything from shopping galleries, trends pieces, fashion week reporting and sartorial news. A self-confessed dress addict, she is committed to buying less but better in a bid to build a more sustainable wardrobe.
Rob Green
COO & Co-founder, COAT Paints
The paint guy and half of the founding team behind luxury eco paint brand COAT, Rob has a passion for innovation that delivers a more conscious product or service, challenging the norm and setting new industry precedents.
Ruby Raut
CEO & Co-Founder, WUKA
Growing up in Nepal, Ruby traditionally used old sari rags while on her period, which were very sustainable but uncomfortable and often caused embarrassing leaks. Arriving to the UK in 2010, Ruby was overwhelmed by the wide range of menstrual products available, however none were reusable. While studying for her Environmental Science degree, Ruby decided to create the UK’s first period pants – WUKA are now stocked in over 400 UK stores, including Sainsbury’s and Superdrug, and in over 20 countries. Ruby also launched a campaign calling on the government to remove the tax on period pants.
Sophie Robinson
Business Development Manager, Beauty, Wellbeing and Textiles, Soil Association Certification
Sophie is the Business Development Manager on the Beauty, Wellbeing and Textiles team at Soil Association Certification.
Her desire to understand and improve supply chains stems from a practical upbringing spent gardening, crafting, and creating potions with her mum (an aromatherapist and seamstress). In 2014 she harnessed this passion for well sourced quality products by moving into her first systems role within the organic sector.
A qualified nutritionist with an MSc in Gastronomy, her interest in the food system and its’ pitfalls led her to consider the health and systemic impacts of what we are putting on our bodies and into our homes by way of cosmetics, cleaning products, home furnishings and clothing.
Sophie still mixes potions for her skin and hair but is relieved there are now so many amazing products on the market she can let an expert formulate most of her routine!
Stephanie de Heer
Global Senior Director, Marketing & Communications, Rainforest Alliance
Stephanie de Heer is the Rainforest Alliance’s senior director of marketing & communications. With more than 15 years of experience in communications and PR, de Heer leads a global team that enables people to understand and engage with the mission and impact of the Rainforest Alliance.
Sujata Burman
Editor, London Design Festival
Sujata Burman is a writer and editor based in London, specialising in design and culture. She was Digital Design Editor at Wallpaper* Magazine before moving to her current role of Editor at London Design Festival and London Design Biennale where she is expanding the content offering of the showcases. In 2019, she co-authored her first book, An Opinionated Guide to London Architecture, published by Hoxton Mini Press, which was driven by her aim to make the fields of design and architecture accessible to wider audiences.
Sunil Makan
Acting Editor, Marie Claire UK
With over 12 years of publishing experience, working on print publications and their digital counterparts, national newspapers and digital pure plays Sunil is an Editor, Strategist, Content Producer and Art Director that specialises in Fashion, Beauty and Grooming, Lifestyle and Culture.
Victoria Prew
CEO, HURR
Victoria Prew is the Co-Founder and CEO of HURR, the fashion marketplace changing the way we wear. Recognised as Forbes “30 Under 30”, Prew was the first to tap into the booming circular economy, spearheading rental fashion and shifts in Millennial and Gen-Z behaviour.
HURR is on a mission to reinvent ownership and provide all the short-cuts to a sustainable wardrobe. Disrupting the £21 billion UK fashion industry, HURR has been named one of the world’s “Top 50 retail-tech startups”.