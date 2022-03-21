Meet the judges for the Marie Claire UK Sustainability Awards 2022

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Join us as we celebrate the products, organisations and brands helping to protect the future of our planet.

Entries are officially open for Marie Claire UK’s annual Sustainability Awards, now in its second year, where we celebrate the brands, organisations and products that are taking on the climate crisis.

Sustainability needs to be much more than a trend that brands pay lip service to. That’s why we’re looking to highlight the businesses that are going above and beyond to protect the future of our planet and make a genuine difference.

Are you part of a brand or organisation that puts purpose before profit, is experimenting with more sustainable business models or making a measurable, positive environmental impact? Then get your work the recognition it deserves and enter the 2022 Sustainability Awards now.

