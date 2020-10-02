Yankee Candle release a ‘Pugs & Kisses’ scent in time for Christmas

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Autumn is here, and with it comes a number of Yankee Candles that will get you in the mood for cosy nights in instead of blustery nights out. The Yankee Candle Halloween autumn range landed last month, which includes pecan pie and pumpkin scents, and we’re crossing our fingers that some of our favourites end up in the Yankee Candle Black Friday deals. There’s even a Yankee Candle advent calendar if you’re keen to start your Christmas prep early this year, and it includes a range of festive fun including Singing Carols, Snowflake Cookie, Christmas Magic, Christmas Cookie, Holiday Hearth, Surprise Snowfall, Cinnamon Stick and Vanilla French Toast.

And no, it’s not to early to start thinking about Christmas. After all, science says those that do are happier.

But if you’re looking for a truly unique addition to your collection of candles, there’s a new offering from the popular brand and it’s one for the dog lovers out there.

The Pugs & Kisses Yankee Candle is here as part of the Christmas Limited Edition Range, and it’s exclusive to ASDA for the Autumn-Winter season.

The candle is a soft pinky red hue and the label includes two pugs under the mistletoe. We know – adorable.

This absolute joy was spotted in ASDA by the Money Saver Online Facebook Group and obviously pug and candle fans alike were absolutely thrilled by the news.

According to the ASDA website it’s ‘a spicy blend of apple cider with cinnamon, cloves, and wedges of orange and lemon. Heat it up on a autumn fall day and relax.’

It’s available in sizes medium and large, with prices from £9.47.

So what are you waiting for? Time to head to your nearest ASDA and get your hands on this treat – because they’re sure to be flying off the shelves.

