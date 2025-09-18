Vibration Plates Are Back With a Bang, Promising to Boost Strength and Muscle Tone – but Do They Work? Experts Weigh In

Vibration plates are doing the rounds on social media right now, with supposed benefits ranging from increased muscle strength and tone to boosting lymphatic drainage and reducing stress.

While we are all for smart, simple ways to up the ante on our workouts, we also want to know that we're not being duped by an internet fad. We may not want to hear it, but here at MC UK, we're advocates that, as enjoyable and straightforward as working out can be, there are generally no quick fixes, and anything that promises otherwise is likely too good to be true.

However, when it comes to the noise around vibration plates (also known as power plates), it's safe to say our interest has been piqued. The tech-based fitness tool is TikTok’s latest craze, with 74K posts under #vibrationplate and Google searches up 236% over the past year, according to sources. Hailed as a fast and fun way to improve strength, there's some science behind the claims, too: studies (such as this one, published in the International Journal of Sports Medicine) reveal that vibration plate training does increase strength, albeit at similar levels to traditional strength training.

In fact, further research in the form of a randomised controlled trial published in the Advances in Rehabilitation journal shows that the training principle may have additional benefits for women with polycystic ovarian syndrome, when combined with aerobic exercise.

We couldn't help but feel intrigued, so there was only one thing to do: ask the experts for their take. Keep scrolling, and don't miss our guide to the best beginner gym workouts, while you're at it.

Vibration plates are trending - but are they really effective at boosting strength? The experts weigh in

What are vibration plates?

Let's start at the beginning. For the uninitiated, a vibration plate is pretty simple: it's a small(ish) platform that you can step onto, which - yep, you guessed it - vibrates.

“Vibration plates are fitness machines with a platform that moves at high frequencies," explains Melissa Leach, yoga specialist and strength and conditioning coach at Yoga-Go. "The vibrations cause your muscles to contract and relax multiple times per second, increasing muscle activation and making simple movements feel more challenging. While they don’t replace traditional exercise, they can be used to enhance your workouts or provide a low-impact option for people with limited mobility.”

And they're fairly adaptable, too - a quick scroll on TikTok shows they can be used while strength training (while doing squats, or bicep curls, for example) and even as a platform for a raised push-up, and more.

What are the benefits of using vibration plates?

So they look really fun, but does working out on a vibration plate really confer any benefits? Let's take a look.

1. They improve muscle activation and strength

The rationale is that vibration plates amplify strength and muscle activation by triggering multiple muscle contractions not only across our large muscles, but also those smaller, stabilising muscles, for a full-body workout.

"A vibration plate delivers rapid vibrations when you stand or sit on it," notes personal trainer and founder of KMAK Fitness, Kunal Makwana. "These vibrations cause the muscles to contract and relax multiple times per second, engaging far more muscle fibres than traditional exercises do. The plate amplifies the effects of your movements, so simple squats, lunges, or planks feel more intense and deliver greater results in less time."

It's easy to see why celebrities are on board (get it) with the idea: Serena Williams, Cindy Crawford and Courtney Cox are all rumoured to be fans of working out on the plates.

2. They can boost circulation

It makes sense that more muscle contractions will be pumping the blood around our bodies more efficiently, improving circulation by design. And the science agrees, with studies showing that whole-body vibration (WBV) does indeed stimulate blood flow. Do note, though - blood flow is increased by exercise of any form.

3. They challenge balance

We know that balance is an essential skill, particularly as we age, with good balance being linked to longevity, quality of life and more - and it seems that the wobbly boards deliver, here. Adding an element of instability to any move works to challenge our balance and stability, so using the plates for push-ups, shoulder taps, squats, and more adds a spicy balance element to the workout.

4. They may help reduce inflammation and aid recovery

Increased circulation goes hand in hand with better recovery, and it's interesting to note that vibration therapy has long been used to facilitate injury recovery in racehorses.

In humans, too, there's some evidence to support the use of vibration in injury rehabilitation: this 2014 study shows that whole-body vibration therapy cut recovery time in half for patients with ACL injuries.

5. They improve bone density

Last but certainly not least, vibration plates may help boost bone density - particularly important for women in mid-life, when our bones can weaken as a result of hormonal changes, leaving us at increased risk of developing osteopenia.

While resistance training alone is hugely beneficial for maintaining bone density as we age, combining it with vibration plates could super boost the effects, as this 2016 meta-analysis shows.

Who are vibration plates best for?

Since they're relatively simple to use and low-impact in nature, vibration plates are highly accessible in terms of ease of use and suitability, if you're able to invest in one.

“Vibration plates are particularly beneficial for people who struggle with traditional forms of exercise, such as older adults, those recovering from injury, or individuals with limited mobility," notes Leach. "For beginners or those who are short on time, they can create a quick, low-impact way to complement a fitness routine.

“Additionally, some early research suggests that vibration plate exercises may also benefit those who suffer from PCOS, especially when combined with diet and other forms of exercise. They may support weight management, help reduce insulin resistance, and improve certain hormone levels."

That said, the research is currently limited, and we always advise consulting a medical professional before starting any new exercise.

How to use vibration plates

As with any other type of exercise equipment, you're only going to reap the maximum benefits if you're using it correctly. Makwana suggests following these steps to make the most of your vibration sessions:

When you’re standing on a vibration plate, correct posture is important. Keep your knees slightly bent, core engaged, and shoulders relaxed.

Your weight should be evenly distributed through your feet, so you can stay grounded.

From there, you can hold exercise positions such as a squat, lunge, or plank; or add gentle movements, like pulses or shoulder presses with light weights.

The goal is always to stay controlled, not floppy.

How to Use Your Vibration Plate - YouTube Watch On

