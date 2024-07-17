As a nine-time marathon runner, trust me: these are the most handy bits of kit for any distance

If you know me, you'll know that I really, really enjoy running. Once a bit of a cardio-phobe, I first laced up during sixth form as an affordable and fairly easy way to ease exam stress. Now, ten years on, it's a part of who I am and an essential part of most days.

While it's one of the cheapest hobbies on paper - all you need is a good pair of running trainers and a supportive sports bra, really - all those essentials can certainly add up, especially in 2024 when being a "runner" is as much about your colour coordinated outfit, carbon plate shoes and polarized running shades.

That said, I'm a firm advocate for investing in kit that genuinely lasts the test of time and makes you feel empowered, strong and supported throughout any workout. That's why below, I've rounded up all of my favourite running must-buys, aka, the things I use day in, day out.

Right now, they're all in the Amazon Prime Day sale, too, meaning you can save a bit of your hard-earned cash. Do think before you buy, of course - while the below works for me, if you're not a regular runner, it might be better to invest in, say, an all-rounder trainer that you can wear for Pilates and yoga, too.

Without further ado - scroll for my top running picks of all time. And don't miss our top picks of wellness deals and Pilates deals, while you're at it...

Shop my go-to running deals now

Garmin Forerunner 55 £109.99 at Amazon (was £159.99, save 31%) I've had my Garmin, a slightly different but similar model to this one (mine is the Forerunner 935), for around nine years now and it still works exactly the same as when I first unboxed it. Easily the simplest way to track not only your runs, but your progress too, it's hands down my favourite fitness tracker and the one I always recommend to friends.

UTOBEST Running Backpack £25.33 at Amazon (was £29.80, save 15%) Seen your Instagram feed flooded with smiling people wearing hydration vests on their chests come Sunday but you're not sure what they actually are? Essentially, they're a lightweight and anti-chafe rucksack for all your essentials, like your phone, keys, card, snacks, water and so on. I swear by them during marathon training and long runs.

Science In Sport Hydro Hydration Tablets £4.45 at Amazon (Was £9.99, save 51%) Ever struggled with mid-run calf cramps or felt sick after banking your miles? We all lose essential minerals when we sweat, you see, which is where electrolytes come in for restocking said essential minerals. Science in Sport tablets are simple to use (just pop in water) and have long been used by athletes and Editors alike.

Under Armour HeatGear Sports Bra £12.50 at Amazon (Was £27, save 52%) Under Armour sports bras are worn by athletes for a reason - because they're sweat-wicking, supportive, and anti-chafe, as well as keeping everything in place for pretty much any distance.

Monbessi Running Shorts with Zipper Pocket £19.79 at Amazon (Was £20.99, save 6%) These high-waisted and sweat-wicking running shorts get a big yes from me. They're breathable, supportive, and have built-in shorts to ensure you feel adequately supported with every stride. Also worth knowing - they have five - yes, five! - handy zipper pocket for small essentials, too.

QUEENIEKE Women's Slim Fit Running Jacket £19.54 at Amazon (Was £22.99, save 20%) Running jackets are all the rage right now, largely thanks to their form-fitting and flattering designs. This cropped style is one of my favourites as it looks good with both shorts and leggings.

IUGA Gym Shorts £12.99 (Was £17.99, save 28%) If you'd rather invest in kit that also doubles up as a handy essentials carrier, then these cycling-style shorts are a great option. I wore a similar pair for the Chicago Marathon in 2022 and can confirm, the storage is a godsend.

adidas Women's Tank Top £14.09 at Amazon (was £29.99, save 35%) Investing in workout tops that last the test of time can be tricky, but adidas always pull through with anti-chafe, lightweight and flattering styles. Wear this crop with leggings or shorts, in summer or winter, for any workout.