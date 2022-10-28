Running just got a lot more cool thanks to the latest Loewe x On collaboration

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Fashion house Loewe and running brand On have just dropped the second edition of their highly-anticipated collaboration.

First launching in March, their re-designed trail shoes and performance clothing items have not only been highly sought after, but have been redefining the boundaries between fashion and athleisurewear.

The initial collection included men and womens wear and a redesign of two of On's best selling trail running trainers, the Cloudventure and Cloudrock shoes.

Now, Loewe x On have launched five new editions of the Cloudventure shoe, spanning yellow, navy, white and black colourways.

They've also re-launched two of the initial colourways, orange and khaki.

On the first collection, Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson called the collab “a dream come true." “On and Loewe have so much synergy—we share many of the same ideas on making, from concepts to function and longevity,” he went on.

Introducing the new Loewe x On running collaboration



Wondering whether the shoes will actually be any good for actually running in? Good question, and short answer, yes, they will. While they've had a fashion forward redesign, they're still the same performance-based shoe, featuring a super grippy rubber outsole and hidden mid-sole plate to boost both speed and stability.

Worried about getting them muddy on the trails? There's also a mudguard, to boot. (I'm also a big fan of the hand-pressed marbled outsoles).

(Image credit: Loewe x On running)

Never tried On shoes before? They're on our round up of the best running trainers (opens in new tab) and a firm favourite for a reason. I'm a marathon runner and I've been running in On shoes for over six years now, completing most of my marathon training miles this year in the Cloudstratus and Cloudmonster shoes.

Running style is having a bit of a reinvention at the moment, with brands like SOAR running, Tracksmith, and newly-launched Pruzan leading the way in designing kit that not only feels great, but looks great too.

As MC's Health and Sustainability Editor, I'm very here for it. Kit that you can not only workout in but wear day to day - like the Loewe x On running trainers, which would also look badass worn with a suit to work - encourages a more capsule wardrobe and sustainable way of living (opens in new tab).

There have been loads of sportswear collabs hitting the market over the past few months and I'm a big fan of this one. Another highlight was the Sweaty Betty x Merrell shoe release this summer (included in my round up of the best hiking boots (opens in new tab), here).

Shop our Health Ed's favourites from the collection below

(opens in new tab) Cloudventure running shoe in nylon - yellow VIEW NOW (opens in new tab) I love the contrasting colours of the yellow, red, and cream on these Cloudventure's - I think they'd look great paired with a stripy blue shirt. Do note, though: On shoes run small, so I'd recommend going up a size.

(opens in new tab) Cloudventure running shoe in nylon - black VIEW NOW (opens in new tab) Same, same, but different - I love this black colourway and the detail of the grey mesh protector, to boot.

