The Lagree Method is being hailed as the new Reformer Pilates - so do experts reckon it's actually more effective at boosting fitness?

Heard of The Lagree Method? It's rumoured to be the workout of choice for many A-listers, with fans including Meghan Markle, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kim Kardashian and Michelle Obama. And the good news? It's finally made its way across the pond, joining the raved-about Reformer Pilates by garnering quite the celeb following.

While not expanding at quite the lightning pace of the Reformer Pilates craze, Lagree studios are popping up all over the UK right now. So if it wasn't on your radar before now - listen up.

If you're yet to come across the form, let us explain. In essence, the practice is another of the types of Pilates to go viral and is pretty similar to Reformer but with a twist. The low-impact yet high-intensity workout is performed on a sliding bed known, terrifyingly, as a Megaformer, and it promises to deliver lengthened, toned muscles and improve posture.

But there, it seems, the similarities end - so do keep scrolling to find out what top experts have to say on the newly trending workout, plus why it's making waves over here and how it differs from Reformer Pilates.

The Lagree Method is the latest trending workout - your guide

What is The Lagree Method?

"If you like the sculpted strength that Pilates workouts can build but are looking for an extra challenge, consider The Lagree Method," says Victoria Repa, Pilates instructor, health coach and founder of BetterMe. "Created by Sebastian Lagree in the early 2000s, the method was designed to develop strength, endurance, and flexibility but is gentle on the joints."

Essentially a modification of traditional Pilates, Lagree is rumoured to really up the ante when it comes to intensity, deepening that famed Pilates burn. "Lagree focuses on isometric exercises and aims to work multiple muscles simultaneously," notes Repa. "It's a more intense and edgy version of classic Pilates that combines slow, controlled movements with added resistance to create an unrivaled full-body burn."

Much like a Reformer practice, the exercises are performed on the Megaformer, adding intensity and resistance to moves.

Why is The Lagree Method trending right now?

You'd have to have been living under a very large rock to have escaped all the noise around Pilates over the last couple of years - it's the workout of choice, whether you're donning your grippy socks at home or have managed to bag a covetable space at your local studio.

But why is Lagree in particular having a moment, right now? "Lagree Pilates is gaining popularity because it promises to deliver significant results in minimal time," shares Repa. "There has also been a shift in the fitness industry towards sustainable, low-impact exercises that challenge the body without putting too much stress on the joints, making Lagree the perfect choice. The growth of boutique fitness studios and the proliferation of social media have also contributed to the rise in popularity, as more and more people are looking for effective workouts that produce visible results."

What are the benefits of The Lagree Method?

We're sure that you'll be on board with all the major benefits of a consistent Pilates practice at this stage, but in case you missed it, hear this: studies (such as this one, published in The Cureus Journal of Medical Science) show that regularly hopping on a Reformer machine can improve cholesterol levels and improve insulin resistance, while other research (like this study, published in the Journal of Disability and Rehabilitation) shows how impactful Pilates can be for supporting healthy posture and alignment, and reducing lower back pain.

"Lagree strengthens muscles, improves endurance, enhances flexibility, and builds core stability all while being gentle on the joints," notes Mona Halawi, founder of London's first dedicated Lagree studio, MAD. "It’s one of the most effective full-body workouts, delivering noticeable definition and strength within weeks."

While there aren't any studies on the benefits of Lagree specifically as of yet, the results speak for themselves. Let's take a look in more detail.

1. It's a mindful practice

"Working on the Megaformer forces you to focus on every movement you make and move more slowly," agrees Repa. "It's a very mindful practice, and slowing down is good for all of us."

2. It's perfect for our busy lives

No time to workout? Join the club - we're all more time-poor than ever these days, and if we're setting aside an hour to exercise - we want results. "Lagree’s ability to sculpt, strengthen, and challenge the body in just 50 minutes makes it ideal for busy, fitness-conscious individuals," says Halawi. "It’s one of the most effective full-body workouts, delivering noticeable definition and strength within weeks."

3. It's low-impact

Just like classical Reformer Pilates, you can forget about HIIT while you're at Lagree - but don't be fooled into thinking it'll be easy.

"While Lagree is low-impact, it's very high-intensity," cautions Repa. "It'll work to strengthen and sculpt the entire body. The advantage here is that it delivers cardio and strength benefits without putting too much stress on your joints, reducing the risk of injury."

4. It improves balance and posture

Again, as you'd expect from any kind of Pilates-based workout, Lagree will challenge your stability and balance, working those deep postural muscles for a stronger core.

"The slow, controlled movements of Lagree force you to engage your abdominal muscles, constantly improving posture and stability," agrees Repa. "Not only this, but your muscles will spend more time under tension, building endurance, resilience and mental toughness."

5. The effects are long-lasting

Worked out in the morning and chilled out all afternoon? Actually, after a session of Lagree, your body will carry on working long after you've rolled up your mat and hopped in the shower.

"Lagree Pilates helps to increase your heart rate, which improves oxygen consumption and burns energy," says Repa. "Even after a workout, the body will be working hard to restore energy and repair muscle tissue, for long-lasting effects."

Who is The Lagree Method good for?

If we've piqued your interest, you'll be pleased to hear that Lagree Pilates is suitable for both beginner and Pilates aficionados alike, with a few caveats.

"Lagree Pilates is universal and adaptable for people of different levels and ability," advises Repa. "It’ll interest the Pilates enthusiast looking for more intensity, or someone who has never touched a reformer before. However, you'll need to familiarise yourself with the equipment, and some basic knowledge of classic Pilates exercises is preferable."

That said, Lagree is likely to appeal specifically to the following:

People recovering from injuries

People looking for a low-impact but challenging workout

People after a quick but effective fitness program

Runners and athletes looking to improve their strength, flexibility, and balance

People looking for alternatives to strength training that don't involve lifting weights.

How does The Lagree Method differ from traditional Reformer?

We've covered the similarities, but how does Lagree differ from traditional Reformer Pilates? While the basic principles are much the same, there are some notable differences, according to the experts.

"Lagree and traditional Reformer Pilates may look similar, but they are fundamentally different in execution and results," explains Halawi. "Lagree is a high-intensity, low-impact workout that combines strength, endurance, core stability, and cardio in a way that Pilates does not. The Megaformer, used in Lagree, is larger and more dynamic than a standard Pilates reformer, allowing for constant tension on the muscles through slow, controlled movements that push them to failure. This results in a more intense burn, faster muscle definition, and improved endurance."

"Where Reformer Pilates is about smooth, controlled movements, Lagree is about pushing yourself beyond your limits with added resistance and intensity," Repa adds. "The Megaformer is larger than a typical Reformer and has more resistance options, and you'll complete all the exercises on the equipment - there's no mat work in Lagree."

"Additionally, Lagree Pilates is a higher-intensity, strength-focused workout, whereas Pilates is softer, and smoother, focusing more on alignment and flexibility with flowing movements. While slower, Lagree does involve an element of cardio due to the constant tension and endurance work."

The main takeaway? If you're a fan of reformer, the chances are you're going to love Lagree - but buckle up, as it sounds like one hell of a ride.

How to do Lagree Pilates

Keen to give Lagree a go yourself? Our experts all advise heading in-studio - as the workout centres around the Megaformer, it's not the easiest to do at home.

That said, the handy video below will give you the lay of the land before you book a class.

Full Lagree Workout On the Mega - YouTube Watch On

Is The Lagree Method just a trend? "The Lagree Method is so much more than just a trend - in my opinion, it's the next step in the development of studio Pilates," says Repa. "Such training has proven to be a sustainable way to build strength without harming the body. It combines everything we love about Pilates – core engagement, slow movements, and the mind-body connection – and increases the intensity of a workout that challenges you without exhausting you. The Megaformer can feel like a challenge for some, and preparing for training with it is important. If you are new to training with any reformer, don't forget your grippy socks for stabilization."