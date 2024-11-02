I've worked in the health industry for ten years - and I can safely say I'd avoid these 6 fitness trends at all costs

One of the perks of working in the health and fitness industry? The insights I get into the latest trending and viral workouts. I often know that they're going to be huge before they truly explode in popularity, not to mention get to speak to some of the most qualified experts in the industry for their unbiased take.

According to statistics from Wexer, the fitness industry is currently growing at a rate of 8.7% annually, with a predicted market value of over $100 billion by 2025. Interest in wellbeing is only growing and only ever a good thing - that said, it does leave more room for questionable and sometimes harmful trends to come to the fore. And underqualified influencers may be fuelling this fire, with another study finding that less than a fifth (20%) of fitness influencers don't have the related qualifications or credentials for the advice they give out on their feeds and a further damning 2024 report concluding that nearly 95% of TikTok health videos are shared by individuals who don't disclose qualifications or credentials in health, fitness, or nutrition.

Below, I've shared the fitness trends that I'd never try and recommend you swerve, too - because trust me, I've tried some questionable ones in my time. Keep scrolling.

6 fitness trends I'd never try, as a Health Editor who's been in the industry for ten years

1. The 75 Hard Challenge

Easily one of the biggest - and most controversial - fitness challenge of the year, the 75 Hard Challenge skyrocketed in popularity on TikTok back in January and has been consistently searched ever since, amassing billions of views.

The "mental toughness programme" promises to change your life if you follow a diet of your choice, drink a gallon of water, read ten pages of a book, and complete two - yep, two - 45-minute workouts every day, as well as taking progress pictures.

That said, the challenge has been slammed by many a qualified professional for the arbitrary and strict rules it tells you to follow. And it wasn't invented by a qualified professional either, rather, a man called Andy Frisella who, far from being a personal trainer or coach, is an entrepreneur, motivational speaker and author.

"He has no medical qualifications, certifications or training, and the website has disclaimers pasted everywhere to evade responsibility," Liv Morrison, head dietitian at wellness app Kic, previously shared with Marie Claire UK. "This all-or-nothing approach is a very strict regime with little room for balance when it comes to what you're eating and how you're exercising. This can be really dangerous for anyone at risk of developing disordered eating habits or exercise nervosa."

Bottom line? "Sustainability is the key to a happy, healthy lifestyle and challenges like the 75 Hard just aren’t sustainable."

It's best to steer clear of this one, in our opinion.

2. The Wall Pilates challenge

Another of the standout viral workouts of the year, Pilates is well and truly having its moment. Wall Pilates workouts have been the most popular, though, joining Reformer classes as one of the most talked about workouts while also being more accessible as you can do it from anywhere and without equipment.

While I have no issue with the premise of wall Pilates, know that it's encouraged a small legion of people to take up movement from home (only a good thing), and have spoken to several Pilates instructors about the simplicity and efficacy of the workout, there are some downsides to the trending session. As Pilates coach and founder of X Club Amanda Baracho stresses, it's really important to do this workout with correct form, which can actually be hard to master if you've never practised in-studio with a qualified professional before.

"The variation of Pilates requires using extra stability and support," she explains. And while this can be a great thing for boosting otherwise under-worked muscles, it can also result in injury if not performed correctly.

Bottom line: good old mat Pilates may be as effective and less risky, if you're looking to up your Pilates sessions.

3. Running every day

Hear me out on this one - because, as a 9x marathon runner and long-term advocate for the benefits of running for both mental and physical wellbeing, I'd never discourage anyone from taking up the sport. It's a joyful, heart-health-boosting way of moving, and I can't tell you how much it's improved my quality of life over the years.

That said, I have interviewed countless run coaches, personal trainers and professionals on the subject of overtraining. As personal trainer Nancy Best shared with MC UK previously: "There’s lots of noise in the fitness world about the importance of consistency, but taking a break can sometimes be the key to maintaining sustainable results. Even professional athletes build in breaks."

Know this: I've trained with a qualified and respected run coach for four years now and have never banked more than five runs a week during my peak seasons. More doesn't necessarily mean better, especially when it comes to workouts. Aim for quality over quantity (your body and mind will thank you for it).

4. The 5am wake up club

The whole premise of our health offering here at MC UK is about working out what workouts - and workout routines - work for you. And as someone who personally fell victim to the "5 am club" fitness narrative while working my first journalism job in London, I can tell you first-hand that any workout routine that isn't conducive to your lifestyle simply won't stick.

Think about it - if you're not naturally a morning person, forcing yourself to wake up at the crack of dawn to fit a workout in will only tire you out, risk burnout, and leave you dreading your workouts. Research has shown that women, in particular, need more sleep than men - and we all know that sleep has been scientifically proven time and time again to be one of the most beneficial tools for rest, recovery, and overall wellbeing.

Rather than copying and pasting someone else's workout routine and hoping it'll work for you, I suggest this - spend time figuring out what works best for your body. If you prefer working out in the evenings, more power to you. If a 30-minute lunchtime walk is more your vibe, you do you. Movement is movement, after all, and there's not enough conclusive scientific evidence to prove that working out at one time of day is any better.

5. Fasted workouts

This one's a topic I'm particularly passionate about as women, in particular, have been inundated with messaging about fasted workouts being best for fat burn for too long without any real consideration or research into how this may impact our hormones.

As Doctor Hazel Wallace, founder of The Food Medic, explains, "The research [doesn't] support fasted training as superior to fed for fat loss. Studies have also shown that training fasted can lead to reduced performance and cause hormonal disturbances." Case in point: this 2018 study found that exercising fasted can "induce fatigue and stimulation of the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis ... increasing the secretion of the steroid hormone cortisol."

She goes on: "Anecdotally, it’s happened to me, and since stopping fasted training, I’ve never been stronger, fitter and my cycles have never been as regular as they are now."

Her take? "The problem is that these viral, sensationalist and often fear-inducing podcasts that promote fasted training for women will always overlook our individual differences for the sake of higher views and clicks."

Her advice is to make decisions based on your own body's experience. You'll likely be able to notice a difference in energy levels if you fuel your body before working out, but it's up to you to experiment and figure out what feels best.

6. 30-day Pilates challenges

Again, hear me out on this one - because I personally love Pilates and think challenges can be a great way to supercharge motivation and boost consistency.

That said, you need only take a look at the NHS website to see that their guidelines advise aiming for a mix of both cardio and strength workouts every week. Specifically, they recommend doing:

Strengthening activities that work all the major muscle groups (think legs, hips, back, abdomen, chest, shoulders and arms) at least 2 days a week, and

that work all the major muscle groups (think legs, hips, back, abdomen, chest, shoulders and arms) at least 2 days a week, Cardio activities (think walking, jogging, running, cycling or swimming) for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity a week.

And that's exactly my point - any fitness challenge that advises you to focus on only one form of training isn't exactly well rounded, and to boost overall wellbeing, it's important to include both strength and cardio training in your weekly rotation.

Try this: If you do fancy giving one of the viral workout challenges a go that solely includes one discipline, skip a few of the sessions a week to include whatever other training it is that you're not currently doing.

So, there you have it. Will you be swerving these in future?

