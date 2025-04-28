The viral 75 Medium challenge claims to be a friendlier alternative to the 75 Hard. So what do experts reckon?

By now, you'll likely have heard of the 75 Hard challenge, which went just a little viral earlier this year. But as our take on the 75 Hard will tell you, the strict, the prescriptive nature of this trend just isn't a sustainable or realistic approach to health - and it's definitely not something we'd recommend.

A much kinder version of the challenge was born with the 75 Soft, which, as you can guess, aimed to soften the rules of the 75 Hard while still providing a framework for building healthy habits over the course of 75 days.

And now it seems there's a new kid on the block, designed to occupy the middle ground between the 75 Hard and the 75 Soft. Yep, you guessed it - the 75 Medium is the latest version of this viral health trend, and it's been gaining some pretty serious traction on social media.

While the 75 Hard was unrealistic for many, the 75 Soft didn't quite hit the mark for some. So, when I saw the 75 Medium challenge doing the rounds on my TikTok FYP, it's fair to say that I was intrigued.

The first burning question that came to mind was: Is the 75 Medium a sustainable approach to health? Given the intense nature of the 75 Hard and its uncompromising rigidity, we were quick to realise that this challenge wasn't the way to build healthy habits. I was therefore pretty curious to find out whether the 75 Medium would land in the same boat, or if it was indeed a more realistic health trend we could get behind.

That's why I've enlisted the help of experts who know what they're talking about when it comes to health trends. You'll have to keep reading to find out what they really think about the 75 Medium challenge, but for now, all I'll say is that this is another one to approach with caution. It's definitely preferable to the 75 Hard, but that still doesn't mean it will work for everyone.

You've heard of the 75 Hard and Soft. Introducing the middle child, the 75 Medium challenge

What is the 75 Medium challenge?

As we've touched on, the 75 Medium is a viral health and wellness challenge that sits in between its big and little sisters, the 75 Hard and the 75 Soft. All three challenges have a set of rules, or guidelines, to follow, which are designed to provide an all-around approach to boosting our wellbeing.

"The common thread which runs through all the challenges is a tick-list of tasks to complete daily for 75 days, the idea being that the repetition (and accountability) of completing a back-to-back streak will build bullet-proof habits and make you fitter and stronger - both mentally and physically," personal trainer Carly Corrigall shared with MC UK.

As Corrigall points out, the 75 Medium is underpinned by the idea that consistency is key when it comes to health. So, if you're participating in the challenge and you miss something, the rules say that you have to start again on day one.

There are a few different variations of the 75 Medium challenge circulating online, but here's a typical overview of what the challenge might look like:

45 minutes of exercise per day

Drinking half your bodyweight in ounces of water each day (i.e. if you weighed 140lbs, then you'd be drinking 70 fluid ounces, which is just over two litres per day)

Sticking to your chosen diet plan 90% of the time and avoiding alcohol. You can choose which diet plan you follow

Reading/watching/listening to ten minutes of something inspirational for self-development each day

Meditating for five minutes a day

Taking a daily progress picture

You might spot some similarities between these rules and those of the 75 Hard and Soft challenges, and there is definitely some overlap. But the 75 Medium strikes the middle ground between the two. For example, it doesn't involve any rest days like the 75 Soft, but does give a bit of wiggle room when it comes to diet, unlike the 75 Hard. Plus, there's the option to watch or listen to something inspirational instead of just reading, which isn't for everyone.

"Unlike the 75 Hard and 75 Soft, this is more of a framework than a rule book," Corrigall clarifies. "This flexibility has really ramped up its popularity, because it's seen as more accessible and possibly easier to follow."

What are the benefits of trying the 75 Medium challenge?

As you can imagine, following the 75 Medium challenge can have many benefits that span both mental and physical health (when it's used safely and by the relevant people, but more on that later). Below are four key benefits to look out for if you decide to give the 75 Medium a go.

1. It encourages self-discipline

Self-discipline is a skill, and it comes naturally to some people more than others. One of the benefits of the 75 Medium challenge is that by sticking to a 75-day-long framework, we're practising the art of self-discipline and building up our mental resilience over time.

'We can benefit from a certain amount of self-discipline if we want to stick to our goals,' Dr. Suzanne Hackenmiller, Chief Medical Advisor at AllTrails says. 'Provided those goals are achievable and aligned with our abilities, I see that as a positive. Habit challenges offer participants structure, and the clear framework can be helpful for those trying to stay motivated and accountable.'

2. It's a more sustainable alternative to the 75 Hard

Many health experts have dismissed the 75 Hard challenge as unrealistic and potentially harmful in the expectations it places on participants. But, because of the more relaxed nature of the 75 Medium - and the scope for flexibility it provides - more experts are on board.

'The 75 Medium challenge offers a more sustainable alternative to 75 Hard,' Dr. Vishal Aggarwal, Sports Medicine Doctor at Healthium Clinics affirms. 'It encourages consistent habits such as daily exercise, healthy eating, staying hydrated, reading, and practising mindfulness over a period of 75 days. The appeal is clear: it promotes structure without the rigidity that often leads to burnout.'

It's well-known that prescriptive health regimes are less likely to build long-lasting healthy habits compared to more balanced, flexible approaches. Take this study as proof, which found that restrictive diets had a higher association with unhealthy relationships with food.

3. It's a holistic approach to health

When we approach health holistically, we take into account all the different aspects of our lives and how these can influence the way we feel. So, instead of seeing our mental, physical and emotional health as separate, we view them as a collective, and build our habits accordingly. The 75 Medium is a prime example of a holistic health approach. Its framework covers exercise, nutrition, meditation, and recreational activities, encouraging us to look after several components of our health.

"As someone who believes in holistic wellness, I think combining physical activity with mental wellbeing by introducing positive habits such as reading, spending more time in nature, or reducing screen time - strikes a healthy balance," Dr. Hackenmiller advocates.

4. The structured approach can be helpful

We're all suited to different styles and approaches when it comes to health, and for some people, the structured nature of the 75 Medium challenge can be really helpful. Having a guided framework to lean into takes away the need to make daily decisions, which some of us find overwhelming.

"For some of us, that dedicated time-frame might provide the initial nudge we need to prioritise movement, hydration, or even some quiet time with a book which sometimes seems impossible when we're super-busy and stretched," Corrigall offers. "It could be a starting point for building consistency, a container within which we can experiment with new routines and see what could feel good."

Sure, a structured regime won't be for everyone, but there's research to suggest that it can work. This 2024 paper, for instance, focused on person-centred care planning within community-care settings, but highlighted the value of structured health plans in achieving positive wellbeing outcomes. For some, having a set plan in place is just what they need.

Who is the 75 Medium challenge best for?

While the 75 Medium challenge can offer a wealth of benefits, it's important to note that it will suit some people more than others. For instance, as we've just touched on, if you're someone who likes structure and having a set framework in place, you'll be well-suited to the challenge.

"It might appeal to those who are looking for a framework to build some foundational healthy habits without the intense pressure of the 75 Hard," Corrigall agrees. "It could also suit someone who's maybe felt a bit lost in their wellness journey and is seeking some guidance and structure to create more intention around their daily choices."

For those with busy schedules, the 75 Medium challenge can be a useful tool to carve out time for health and fitness. It eliminates the need to think about what healthy habits to commit to each day, as the guidelines have already decided them for you.

All in all, we think that your personal judgment is the best indicator of whether or not you'd be suited to the 75 Medium. If you feel like you resonate with it, then by all means, give it a try. But if it doesn't sound like it's for you, the chances are - it's probably not.

What do experts think about the 75 Medium challenge?

So we know all there is to know about the 75 Medium challenge, but what do the experts think? As with any health or fitness trend, it's important to get the opinion of people who work in the industry - these are the pros who can spot a fad when they see one, after all.

Of the experts we spoke to, the common theme in their response to the 75 Medium challenge is that a one-size-fits-all approach isn't something they would recommend. "Having goals to work towards and establishing a routine can be positive, but it needs to be sustainable for the individual, and this challenge isn’t going to work for everyone," Dr. Hackenmiller told MC UK.

Personal trainer Corrigall agrees, emphasising the importance of an individualised approach to health. "We're all unique, with different energy levels, hormonal cycles, and responses to food and exercise," she says. "Slapping a set of external rules on top of that, even a "medium" set, risks us ignoring the subtle (and sometimes not-so-subtle!) cues our bodies are constantly sending."

As MC UK Senior Health Editor Ally Head points out, it's definitely best avoided if you're someone who has had an eating disorder or over-exercise problems in the past. "For many, such hard and fast rules simply aren't productive or conducive to a healthy lifestyle. Wellbeing isn't about restricting yourself or cutting things out - rather, nurturing your body and mind in a way that feels good for you."

The 75 Medium is definitely a friendlier alternative to the 75 Hard, but there's still a lot of overlap in the two challenges' prescriptive nature. And this, as the experts have pointed out, is one of the key risks to look out for. Sticking to a rigid set of rules which have been pre-determined by someone else isn't necessarily going to give you the best outcomes, on both a physical and a mental level.

Dr. Hackenmiller went on to explain that some of the "rules" outlined in the challenge aren't what she would recommend, such as 45 minutes of exercise per day. "The current recommendations by the World Health Organisation are for 150 minutes of moderate or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise per week for adults of all ages," she notes. "The flexibility of this recommendation means that these minutes can be derived in exercise sessions of any duration, and research has found that even ten-minute blocks of exercise can be beneficial."

45 minutes of exercise per day simply isn't sustainable for everybody, and given that WHO guidelines aren't recommending this either, it's best to take this rule with a pinch of salt.

There's also some issue with the idea of sticking to a diet 90% of the time, especially given that the rules state this can be any diet of the person's choosing. "Who's to say that this is going to be a healthy, balanced plan which is effective for you?" Corrigall points out. "Not every nutrition or diet plan is a good one, and there are an awful lot of trends that I would advise against following at all, let alone adhering to 90% of the time."

Our verdict

Based on what the experts have said, it's fair to say that we're not clear-cut advocates of the 75 Medium challenge. The main reason for this is that we are all unique and need to tailor our choices based on what suits us. A clear set of guidelines, or "rules", just isn't going to work for everyone.

That being said, if the 75 Medium is something you want to explore, and you feel it would suit your lifestyle and physical capabilities, then go for it. But, we encourage you to adapt it as much as you need to - for instance, you can break up the 45 minutes of exercise into shorter sessions throughout the day, and prioritise gentle, low-impact forms of movement whenever you need to. And, sticking to a "diet" could be as simple as prioritising healthy, nutritious foods 80% of the time, and allowing for treats and things you enjoy 20% of the time. I've tried the 80/20 approach to wellness myself, and can confirm it offers a nice, balanced approach.

Dr. Vishal Aggarwal summarises his thoughts on the trend nicely. "Used thoughtfully, 75 Medium can provide structure and momentum, but its value depends entirely on the user’s ability to tailor it," he said to MC UK. "Health is not about doing more for the sake of doing more; it is about doing the right things at the right time, with enough clarity to know when to simplify, when to push harder, and when to seek better tools."

And don't berate yourself if you realise that the challenge isn't for you after all. There's nothing to stop you from trying it for a week, then deciding if you want to see it through.

