Public service announcement: Amazon Prime Day 2021 is in full swing. For those of you who don’t know what it is, it’s a two-day mega sale from the online retailer, which means you can bag loads of amazing deals and discounts pre-summer.
One deal worth investing in today: Fitbits are up to 43% off right now. If you’re in the market for a shiny new fitness tracker, it’s definitely worth grabbing a bargain. (Garmin fitness trackers are also on sale—check out the deals, here).
The deals are live now and selling fast, so you don’t have to wait around to *add to basket*.
For exclusive and tailored info on the best bargains, let our health ed guide you through her top picks. She’s tried all of the Fitbits below, and reckon these are worth the investment.
The only 4 Prime Day Fitbit deals worth bothering with
Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch –
was £199.99, now £113.00
You Save: £86.99 (43%)
The Versa 2 comes in a whole range of colour options – think pink, navy, grey, black and more – plus, has a built-in Alexa functionality, meaning you can ask your watch to play music, start workouts and more.
Fitbit Inspire 2 –
was £89.99, now £61.49
You Save: £28.50 (32%)
FYI, the battery life on the Fitbit Inspire 2 lasts for up to ten days, so if you’re someone who’s constantly forgetting to charge your devices, this might be a safe option. Plus, enjoy a free Fitbit Premium trial with your purchase.
Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch –
was £324.98, now £239.00
You Save: £85.98 (26%)
The battery life on the Sense lasts for over six days, and promises to charge in quick-time, too. If you live a super busy lifestyle – don’t we all – the EDA sensor and stress management nudges may help you to remember to slow down.
Fitbit Charge 4 Advanced Fitness Tracker –
was £129.99, now £109.99
You Save: £20.00 (15%)
With a built in GPS and subtle black strap, this Fitbit promises to look good and perform well. Fun fact: it’ll auto-detect when your heart rate is working hard, so you’ll know exactly how much strenuous exercise you’ve done each week.
