Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Save your pennies and shop the Fitbit Amazon Prime day deals now

Public service announcement: Amazon Prime Day 2021 is in full swing. For those of you who don’t know what it is, it’s a two-day mega sale from the online retailer, which means you can bag loads of amazing deals and discounts pre-summer.

One deal worth investing in today: Fitbits are up to 43% off right now. If you’re in the market for a shiny new fitness tracker, it’s definitely worth grabbing a bargain. (Garmin fitness trackers are also on sale—check out the deals, here).

The deals are live now and selling fast, so you don’t have to wait around to *add to basket*.

Shop our health ed’s top headphone Prime Day deals now

For exclusive and tailored info on the best bargains, let our health ed guide you through her top picks. She’s tried all of the Fitbits below, and reckon these are worth the investment.

Prime Day Fitbit deals: Quick links

The only 4 Prime Day Fitbit deals worth bothering with

Already snapped up a great deal? Let us know on social at @marieclaireuk