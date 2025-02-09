I tried vertical Pilates, the Internet's favourite new Pilates form - and I'm, in a word, obsessed

When it comes to trying out a new workout trend, I'm a more than willing guinea pig. And when said trend involves my all-time favourite workout (Reformer Pilates, I'm looking at you) combined with my childhood obsession for ballet plus a dose of heart-pumping resistance training for good measure, it's safe to say, I felt like I'd struck gold. So when I came across vertical reformer Pilates, I knew I'd be hooked.

Created by fitness trainer and founder of Barre Series, Catie Miller, vertical Pilates is tipped to be the hottest workout of 2025 - and, having given it a go, I'm not surprised. Miller's take on the fabled and bang-on-trend Reformer Pilates style blends her signature barre and Pilates exercises and ramps up the intensity with the addition of a Pilates bar and bands to mimic the effects of a reformer, Miller describes the method as a "game-changing fusion of barre, Pilates, and resistance training to target your entire body."

And in case you missed it, there's a whole heap of benefits associated with Pilates generally that might convince you to try this new iteration. Research consistently proves that Pilates can help reduce back pain - take a look at this study, published in the Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation Journal. Not to mention, it improves stability, flexibility and mobility, as shown in this systematic review, published in the Bulletin of Faculty of Physical Therapy, as well as boosting mental health.

Add in some resistance training and cardio, and I'm not sure there could be a more perfect workout blend - so I couldn't wait to try it. Keep scrolling to find out how I got on, but in the meantime, you might be interested in our guides to the benefits of reformer Pilates, the best Pilates workouts of all time and the best Pilates exercises for beginners, here.

I tried the newly trending Vertical Pilates - and couldn't believe how I felt afterwards

What is Vertical Pilates?

As touched on above, vertical Pilates is a blend of traditional Reformer Pilates with some Barre and resistance training moves thrown in for good measure. Expect all the intensity of a Barre and Reformer practice, with added sweat. Plus, you'll do lots of the workout standing up.

"It combines elements of Reformer and mat Pilates to target your core, tone muscles, and improve overall stability," notes Miller. "The Pilates stick or Reformer straps are anchored to a wall-mounted barre using an elasticated pulley system, adding resistance and balance challenges that activate your muscles in new and effective ways. Throughout the class, you work on both upper and lower body strength, core activation, and flexibility, creating a comprehensive full-body workout that sculpts, boosts endorphins, and increases body awareness."

What are the benefits of vertical Pilates?

Where should we start? Vertical Pilates aims to build on the benefits you'd expect from more traditional forms of the practice, as well as harnessing benefits of barre, resistance training and cardiovascular workouts for an intensive full-body regime.

1. It helps build strength and tone

"Vertical Pilates allows you to experience the power of barre and the dynamic intensity of Reformer Pilates but with a fresh feel and innovative sequences," explains Miller. "You'll target and tone muscles with added resistance from either resistance loops placed around hands or feet or the stick itself, enhancing muscle activation and endurance."

Think lengthened, toned muscles if you practice consistently (remembering, as always, that results are achieved as a result of a healthy lifestyle, too).

2. It can increase flexibility and mobility

"Vertical Pilates can help to improve your range of motion and movement efficiency," says Miller. "The use of tools like the Pilates bar and resistance bands mirror the resistance benefits of a reformer machine while the standing format engages stabilising muscles and core, too."

3. It enhances posture and balance

Not to mention, "it improves posture, and enhances flexibility, all while challenging your coordination and balance," adds Miller.

4. It challenges our brains and boosts our mood

While a brain boost might not be what immediately springs to mind when we think about working out, Miller maintains that her method harnesses our understanding of the interplay between our minds, music and movement.

Maintaining a consistent BPM (beats per minute) throughout her classes, Miller taps into our brain's neural pathways using micro-movements to challenge and wake up muscles while firing the brain to engage and react quickly, intensifying the workout for both body and mind.

While we know that working out boosts mood, releasing feel-good hormones such as endorphins into our bloodstream for an uplifting sense of wellbeing, exercising to music can further enhance the mental health benefits of movement.

“My greatest tool is music as it has the ability to engage the brain and access the body’s central nervous system," shares Miller. "Music enhances every vertical Pilates class - I keep to a consistent beat that builds rhythm and flow that leaves you feeling empowered and joyful."

Which celebs love Vertical Pilates?

As it stands, vertical Pilates is a brand-new phenomenon, meaning we can't say with any certainty that the A-listers are into it.

That said, we know that both mat and Reformer Pilates boast quite the star following, with celebs from Harry Styles and David Beckham to Hailey Bieber and Jennifer Aniston purported to be fans of the practice.

Who is Vertical Pilates best for?

Ideally, you'll have a solid foundation in either barre, Pilates or even both before attempting a vertical Pilates class.

"Vertical Pilates is ideal for clients who are body-aware and committed to a well-rounded movement practice," notes Miller. "With its emphasis on coordination, cardio, and strength, this method requires a solid foundation in core engagement and technique, and it's best suited for those with a solid foundation in the basics, including breathwork, technique, and positioning. To ensure the best experience, we recommend clients complete at least ten barre classes before joining."

I tried vertical Pilates, and I loved it - here's why I recommend it

To say I was excited when I rocked up at Miller's Mayfair studio one damp February Monday morning would be an understatement. From the moment I walked in, I was immersed in a whole new world - as Miller says to me, it's like walking into Fame. There are dancers everywhere, limbering up while I catch glimpses of students in action as I make my way to my own class.

And despite my initial nerves, the imposter syndrome evaporates once I meet Miller herself - she's warm, welcoming and quickly puts me at ease, reassuring me that I'll totally be able to manage the class. A quick once-over of the equipment complete (you have to switch between the stick and bands mid-class, so it pays to know how to do this in advance, otherwise you'll quickly get left behind), it's down to work - and Miller's not kidding when she says it's intense.

I consider myself to be fairly strong and fit, but I was drenched in sweat within the first ten minutes - no mean feat, but by no means a bad thing - and I'm having to work so much harder than I expected too. Lesson one, learned. Underestimate the sylph-like Miller at your peril - she is seriously strong.

I also - and they do say that pride comes before a fall - thought my balance was pretty on point, but let's just say, I toppled over once or twice during the 45-minute class, much to my chagrin. But there's no judgment - Miller is kind and encouraging to a fault, calling out our great form (when it's good) and gently correcting and tweaking where needed. She's hands-on, in the best possible way. This is a trainer who knows her stuff, and the smallest cue makes all the difference to my technique (and pain level).

The class flies by, and before I know it, I've pliéd my way through, dignity more or less intact. Thankfully, the class closes on the mat using a foam roller - which pushes my pleasure/pain threshold to the max. Miller's a particular fan of a foam roller, for alleviating soreness and improving circulation post-class, and let's just say, I'd hate to have experienced my DOMS without it.

Will I return? In a heartbeat. I love it - my (short) body has created lines I didn't even know were possible, and I leave feeling on top of the world. They say movement is therapy, and I concur: vertical Pilates is pure magic, for both body and mind.

Anna during her vertical Pilates class (Image credit: Anna Barrter)

How often should I be practicing vertical Pilates? "Ideally, I highly recommend incorporating vertical Pilates into your routine once a week, as it offers a well-balanced mix of resistance, strength, and endurance training," says Miller. "The cardiovascular component enhances stamina and overall strength, making it a valuable addition to a well-rounded fitness regimen."