Chi ball workouts are trending as *the* way to improve core strength - 7 a trainer teaches that you can do from home

Trying to boost core strength from home? Then it might be time to add some of the best chi ball workouts to your ab exercise roster. Scroll for just a moment on your social media feed and you're bound to see Pilates instructors and coaches using chi balls to tone and strengthen their bodies. One thing's for sure: the small, squishy balls are an excellent tool for building full-body strength.

But the simple, affordable tool really comes into its own when you start thinking about core strength. Anything that challenges stability will force you to engage those all-important deep abdominal muscles, as personal trainer and sports therapist Jade Imani explains. "Chi balls have gained popularity because they add an extra layer of challenge to traditional core exercises," she tells MC UK. "Their instability recruits smaller stabiliser muscles, which are often neglected, leading to a stronger, more functional core."

A quick refresher on why you might want to improve your core strength here: research (like this study, published in the journal Behavioural Sciences) shows that a strong mid-section enhances balance, improves posture and even boosts athletic performance, for any budding Olympians. But beyond this, having a stable core has many real-life benefits too, making pretty much all everyday activities easier and reducing our risk of lower back pain.

Intrigued? Us too, which is why we've asked personal trainers to share their favourite chi ball core moves we can all do from home, below. And while you're here, don't miss our explainers on the best core exercises, the best core home workouts in under 30 minutes and experts' go-to core strengthening exercises for beginners, if you're newer to ab-focused routines.

Chi ball workouts promise to boost core strength in no time - 7 that trainers recommend

What is a chi ball workout?

First things first, let's take at look at exactly what a chi ball workout is, starting with the ball itself. If you've ever done a Pilates class, the chances are you'll have come across one, albeit under a different guise.

"Chi balls are small, soft, weighted exercise balls often used in Pilates, yoga and functional training," explains Imani. "They’re lightweight and versatile, making them ideal for enhancing balance, core strength, and overall stability."

Think of a small, squashy ball that you can place under your sacrum (the bone at the bottom of your spine) when doing bicycle crunches, between your thighs for an inner thigh burn, or hold in your hands to engage your arm and shoulder muscles too - it's a great full-body tool to have in your arsenal.

Chi balls have long been utilised in practices such as yoga and Pilates to enhance and deepen muscular work, especially in the core, as we've touched on above. "Core training has always been a hot and trendy topic, but chi balls bring a fresh twist to the genre," notes personal trainer and founder of Dare To Be Fit, Grace Reuben. "The instability they create challenges the body in a functional way, helping you to engage muscles you might otherwise overlook."

Additionally, the use of a chi ball can help to cultivate a strong mind-body connection - some balls are even infused with aromatherapy oils to further enhance a mindful practice.

And a chi ball exercise? Well, this is simply a move that involves having the ball positioned somewhere to activate muscles or provide an unstable foundation, forcing your stabilising muscles to work that much harder.

What are the benefits of chi ball workouts?

As we've touched on above, chi balls have many benefits, owing to their versatility, making them a great tool for a variety of fitness routines. Let's dig into the details.

1. They improve core engagement and strength

"Chi balls are known to enhance core strength, improve balance, and increase flexibility by engaging stabilising muscles during exercises," says personal trainers at Freeletics, Rowan Clift. "They're expecially beneficial for core strength because they add an element of instability to exercises, requiring the core muscles to work harder to maintain balance and control. This instability activates deep stabilising muscles, such as the transverse abdominis and obliques, which are essential for a strong and functional core."

2. They cultivate mind-body connection

"Chi balls are associated with holistic exercise practices, incorporating principles of traditional Chinese medicine, Pilates, and yoga," explains Clift. "The term 'chi' reflects the concept of life force energy, emphasising the balls' role in promoting balance, mindfulness, and controlled movement.

"Additionally, chi balls can aid in stress relief, as they encourage slow, rhythmic breathing and relaxation."

3. They're accessible and simple to use

As fitness tools go, chi balls are one of the easiest to use, most cost-efficient and portable items you can invest in.

"Chi balls are incredibly user-friendly and perfect for home workouts," Clift shares. "Their compact size and lightweight design make them easy to store and transport, even in small living spaces. Whether you're using them for core strength, flexibility training, or relaxation, chi balls are a convenient and accessible tool for at-home fitness."

4. They're low-impact

"Chi balls are a low-impact alternative to traditional core exercises like crunches, making them ideal for people looking to strengthen their core without straining the neck or lower back," says Clift.

Plus, with many people looking for low-impact alternatives to moves, chi balls deliver great results without the need for heavy equipment.

Who are chi ball workouts best for?

One of the things we love most about chi balls is their adaptability - they're quite literally good for all abilities.

"The simplicity and accessibility of chi balls make them a great option for people training at home or in the gym," says Reuben. "They’re small, lightweight, and affordable – perfect for home workouts or travel. They’re beginner-friendly too, so anyone can incorporate them into their routine for stretching, core work, or strength-building exercises"

7 chi ball moves trainers recommend to boost core strength, fast

1. Chi ball Russian twist

What? Sitting upright, hold the chi ball in both hands. Lean back slightly and twist side-to-side, engaging your obliques.

Why? "Holding the ball still as you twist enhances oblique activation," says Imani. To increase the intensity, lift your feet off the floor.

How long for? Aim for 10 each side.

Pilates ball Russian twists beginner and advanced - YouTube Watch On

2. Chi ball dead bugs

What? Lying on your back, place the chi ball between your knees, hands or feet. Lower opposite limbs slowly while keeping the ball in place.

Why? "This move works your deep core stabilisers," says Reuben. "Chi balls create a slight instability that forces your deep core muscles to engage, helping to build strength and stability throughout the area."

How long for? Aim for three sets of ten on each side.

Pilates Ball Dead Bug Variation - YouTube Watch On

3. Chi ball plank roll outs

What? Place the chi ball under your hands while holding a plank position. Slowly roll the ball forward and back, maintaining a strong core and neutral spine throughout the movement. (Note: the video shows a larger stability ball, but the principle is the same.)

Why? "This move is great for core stabilisation," notes personal trainer Chloe Thomas. "Plus, it engages the glutes and leg muscles at the same time, creating a full body burn!"

How long for? Try five roll outs to begin with - trust us, they will burn!

Swiss Ball Roll Out - Fitness Gym Training - YouTube Watch On

4. Chi ball glute bridges

What? Squeeze the ball between your thighs while lifting your hips into a bridge position. Lower back down with control.

Why? "This move is great for helping you engage your core and your glutes at the same time," says Thomas. "By placing the ball between your legs and squeezing, you get an almost full body exercise as you're engaging the glutes, inner thighs and core simultaneously."

How long for? Aim for three sets of ten bridges.

Bridging with ball squeeze for pelvic floor strengthening - YouTube Watch On

5. Overhead chi ball pass

What? Lie on your back with legs extended and hold the chi ball above your head. As you lift your legs and arms simultaneously, pass the ball from your hands to your shins, then return to the starting position. Repeat the movement, alternating ball passes.

Why? Activate those abs and deep core muscles while moving through this full-body exercise. "This move targets multiple muscle groups while improving flexibility and coordination," says Imani.

How long for? Try 10 to 20 passes.

6. Chi ball side plank lifts

What? Hold a side plank position with the chi ball placed between your thighs. Squeeze the ball as you lift your hips and hold for a count of three, then lower slightly without touching the floor.

Why? These lifts are challenging enough without the addition of the chi ball - but squeeze the ball as you lift and your core, glutes and thighs will fire up like never before.

How long for? Try 10 reps on each side.

Pilates Ball Side Plank Lift - YouTube Watch On

7. Chi ball ab curl up

What? A classic ab curl, with the ball popped under your sacrum.

Why? Having the ball under the sacrum deepens the abdominal work, as you're balancin gon an unstable base. However, the ball also provides some lower back support, too - ideal if you suffer from lower back pain when doing crunches normally.

How long for? Aim for three sets of 10 curl ups.

10 Minute Pilates Mini Ball Abs | Mini Stability Ball Core Workout - YouTube Watch On

Are chi ball core workouts suitable for beginners? In a word, yes. "The first thing you need to do is choose a ball that is the right size for you, making sure you take note of any weight limit because you want to be able to put a significant amount of your body weight onto it," says Thomas. "Ideally, find an instructor if you're a total newbie, or follow along with YouTube at home. I would highly recommend that you start with the simple exercises and then progress gradually. It’s really important that you practice engaging your core throughout the exercises. Do also make sure that the area around you is clear and safe, so you don’t hurt yourself."