Why you'll want to shop the new Adanola x Pernille Teisbaek collection ASAP

You'll likely have heard of athleisurewear brand Adanola, best known for their fashion-forward gym leggings and sports bras that not only look good but actually perform when you're getting a sweat on, too.

Today, they've launched their biggest-ever collaboration with fashion stylist Pernille Teisbæk, the creative consultant at Gia Borghini.

They approached the stylist - who they've dubbed the "OG of street styling" - for their first-ever design collab.

With a simple yet sophisticated style and a casual 1.4 million followers on Instagram, her approach to fashion is simple: comfortable, chic, and effortlessly stylish.

She's curated a range of looks that look chic for both working out and going out, bridging the gap between sporty and stylish.

Adanola x Pernille: Introducing the biggest collab ever from the brand

Speaking about the collaboration and her inspiration behind the range, the stylist shared: "The inspiration for the collection is taken from pieces that I wear all the time. Things that are easy to integrate in your wardrobe - pieces that you can wear on repeat."

Continuing, she added: "I'm very drawn to the masculine and the feminine combination - it's something that I always play with within my own wardrobe. I think that it's really fun and exciting to bring that into Adanola's world."

Covering wardrobe staples, everyday essentials, relaxed work-from-home clothes, and gym kit, the collection has been designed with longevity in mind - that is, she's designed items that you'll still wear in years to come and in different ways.

Expect a 90's feel, plenty of low rise trousers, bomber jackets, and a new colourway of Adanola's best-selling legging and spaghetti strap matching gym set, too.

Her favourite piece from the collection? She shares that it's a tough one, but if she had to pick, she'd go for the parachute pants. "They're really comfortable, and as a mother, I'm on the ground a lot playing with my kids. I'm also very active, so it's important to me that I'm wearing something that I feel comfortable but chic in."

Available while stocks last, so act fast. Keen to shop our Health Editor's picks from the collection? Keep scrolling.

Shop our Health Editor's top picks now

(opens in new tab) Black Nylon Asymmetric Jacket View at Adanola (opens in new tab) I love how versatile this jacket looks. You could throw it on to wear to the gym or wear to work - it could be styled so many different ways.



(opens in new tab) Nylon Parachute Pant View at Adanola (opens in new tab) This is Pernille's favourite item from the range, and I can totally see why. While these are a trending staple piece for A/W '22, I bet these will stay in fashion for a while. Plus, they're easy to wear dressed up or down and will look great paired with the jacket above.

(opens in new tab) Moss Green Square Neck Bra View at Adanola (opens in new tab) I love the detail of this square neck bra, and that you could wear it to the gym or out for drinks (I'm all for wardrobe items that work harder, rather than sitting unused for months at a time). Do note, though: this doesn't look like the best sports bra for high intensity workouts, like high intensity interval training, or for those who need high support.

(opens in new tab) Moss Green Ultimate Leggings View at Adanola (opens in new tab) I have Adanola's ultimate leggings in a few different colourways and they're one of my favourites (there's a reason I included them in our round up of the best gym leggings (opens in new tab)). They're super soft, supportive, stylish, and sweat wicking, too - meaning you can look great for any workout.