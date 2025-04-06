I'm a Health Editor and marathon runner who’s long struggled to make recovery a habit - enter, my lazy girl's guide to R&R

It’s officially only 21 days until the London Marathon. Three weeks. 504 hours. And the longest “long” run I’ve banked so far? 9.3 miles.

With race day looming, I’ve really had to assess my options, facing up to the harsh reality that my body simply might not be ready to deal with the load come race day. I’ve spent countless hours with my coach and physio weighing up whether lacing up for a 26.2-mile dance around London’s most iconic landmarks is worth the risk, poured over Strava statistics, and journaled my heart out to try and reach the “right” answer.

As a final test, I’m racing the London Landmarks Half Marathon today. It’ll be my first race back post-foot break, my first race of 2025, and the longest distance I’ve run since 2024, all in one go. I’m beyond excited to see how both my mind and body fare, and confident that I’ll be able to tell, come that finish line, whether doing double that distance in just three weeks' time is doable.

To get up to half marathon fitness again, I’ve been focusing on building my mileage total week on week and upping the ante with my recovery, too. I’ll be the first to admit that I despise most common recovery techniques. No, I don’t spend my evenings massaging my sore muscles over a foam roller, and no, you won’t catch me doing daily ice baths.

Sure, I’m a regular marathon runner and Health Editor who preaches about the importance of recovery techniques and rest days, but when I’m busy and at peak training for a marathon, it’s often the first thing to go.

And I’m sure I’m not alone. We only have so many hours in a day, right? Often, it’s even a juggle to fit the workouts themselves in around work commitments, a social life, and life admin.

But we all know that recovery is arguably as important as working out when it comes to boosting overall wellbeing. Not only that, but if you’re looking to improve your running distance, speed, or ensure that your body stays injury-free, recovery should be your best friend.

Why so? Well, there’s a wealth of research that proves that rest days are key for allowing your body to replenish your glycogen - aka energy - stores. Not only that, but recovery is key for allowing your muscles to repair after an intense session, adapt to the stress and load of training, and prevent injuries, in turn improving your overall performance.

If, like me, you feel you simply don’t have time to be adding yet more things to your routine, keep scrolling. I’ve shared my lazy girl recovery bible, aka the really simple ways you can boost wellness each and every day that genuinely work (especially for the time-poor).

5 recovery techniques that don’t require a lot of effort but actually work

1. Cold shower blasts

Sold on the idea of cold water therapy but not on an ice bath itself? Let’s be real - most of us don’t have unlimited ice supplies or the garden space for a dedicated cool dip tub. Which is where my simple, feasible at-home alternative comes in, and one that’s particularly helpful for easing post-run DOM’s, stiffness and soreness.

Research has shown that exposing your body to cold water, especially post-workout, can be effective at reducing inflammation, easing muscle soreness, and improving circulation.

Try this: Next time you’re reaching the end of your shower, turn the temperature dial all the way down to cold and breathe. I started off with ten seconds and built up to 40 seconds. Or, if you’re keen to go all in and live in London, I can’t recommend Rebase enough. A social wellness club in Marylebone, they have ice baths at a range of temperatures, saunas, a hyperbaric chamber and more.

2. Acupressure mats

I wrote an entire article raving about my YogiBare acupressure mat, I love it that much. And while many find the concept of acupressure a little daunting, the science is really simple. Designed to stimulate specific pressure points on your body, the mat is covered in hundreds of non-penetrative spikes that promise to promote relaxation, reduce stress, and ease pain and muscle tension.

And I can confirm first-hand that the soothing impact is almost instantaneous. I roll out my mat every night and pop it on my bed so I can lie on the spikes for ten to fifteen minutes while I read my book and use my LED face mask. Habit stacking at its finest.

3. Protein post-workout

This is so much a part of my routine now that I don’t even give it a second thought. Research has proven that consuming 15 to 30g of protein within 60 minutes of a hard session boosts post-workout muscle recovery and growth..

While I normally opt for a protein shake or protein smoothie - my favourite being frozen blueberries, Form chocolate peanut protein powder, peanut butter, ice, and milk - there are loads of ways you can get your protein in post-session.

Why not try:

Scrambled, poached, boiled or fried eggs

A bowl of Skyr or Greek yoghurt with nuts and seeds

A vegetable fritatta and rye bread

Chicken sausages, sweet potato and mushrooms

Turkey bacon, sourdough, spinach and tomatoes

Make sure to get a good portion of slow release carbohydrate in, too, to help replenish depleted glycogen stores (the fuel your body uses during exercise).

An example of Health Editor Ally Head's post-workout refuel - scrambled eggs, avocado, spinach and sourdough.

4. Eight hours of sleep a night, minimum

When I started my career at Women’s Health magazine, I used to average around six hours of sleep a night and lived in a constant stage of fuzzy-headed exhaustion. I told myself I didn’t have the time to get more sleep, that I was too busy and had too much to do.

But fast forward ten years and I now protect my eight hours (minimum) of sleep a night at all costs. I’m a better person, more clear-headed, and more capable of functioning when I’ve had adequate rest.

Interesting new research has also found that women might actually need even more sleep than men to boost recovery and mood, so it’s worth ignoring and aiming for the number of hours in bed that work best for you and your body (within reason, of course).

5. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate

Last but by no means least, drinking enough water is one of the simplest ways you can look after your body and boost recovery. FYI, water actually acts as something of a boat in your body to carry all of the key recovery nutrients, like electrolytes, amino acids, and glycogen, to your cells. Neat, huh?

If you’d like to supplement electrolytes specifically, I love the HUMANTRA, Artah and Science in Sport electrolytes - especially after long, sweaty runs where you’ve lost a lot of sweat. That said, you don’t need fancy products to ensure you’re hitting your hydration goals - instead, make sure you’ve got a big bottle, tumbler or jug on your desk to serve as a visual reminder to hydrate throughout the day.

To read more of Ally's Road To Recovery column, where she explains her injury, her hopes of running the 2025 London Marathon, and how surprised she's been at her love of low impact alternatives, click here.