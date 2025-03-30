Anyone who knows me will tell you that I'm not a naturally calm person. I've always been what some call highly-strung, wearing my heart on my sleeve and reacting with my emotions first, and my sensible head later (sometimes, a lot later). And while these personality traits have their benefits, it doesn't take much to tip me from calm to chaotic - add in three children, a dog and - well, life, and you'll get the picture.

I know I'm not alone: according to research, women are 50% more likely to feel stressed than men, while we're also twice as likely to be diagnosed with an anxiety disorder than our male counterparts. Sure, some of this may stem from (and I'm generalising here) women feeling more able to open up about our emotions, but the findings, nevertheless, are stark.

Ever on a quest to find holistic ways to manage my stress levels, when I scrolled past reel after reel of lemon balm tea on TikTok, my interest was piqued. Could a calming herbal drink help to reset my frazzled nervous system? Purported to reduce stress levels, support digestion, aid natural sleep and more, I had to give it a try.

I drank lemon balm tea everyday for a week to reduce my stress levels - my review

What is lemon balm tea?

Fans of herbal teas will love lemon balm: similar in look and taste to mint, the leaves make an ideal natural brew.

"Lemon balm (Melissa officinalis) is a member of the mint family and has been traditionally used in herbal medicine for centuries," says Dr. Vikram Murthy, GP and co-founder of Harley Street clinic, Murthy Health. "The leaves give off a light lemon scent (hence the name), and are known for their calming and soothing properties. When steeped in hot water, they create a mild, slightly citrus-flavoured tea that’s often used to support relaxation."

What are the benefits of drinking lemon balm tea? 6 to know about

1. It can help to promote calm

First and foremost, this is the benefit I'm most interested in tapping into. Speaking to nutritionist and functional medicine practitioner VJ Hamilton, she explains that various studies have shown lemon balm tea reduces anxiety and boosts mood, while others claim it can help improve sleep.

"Lemon balm tea is something I often recommend in the clinic for clients who are feeling anxious, overstimulated, or having trouble switching off at the end of the day," she tells MC UK. "It’s also something I’ve used personally during times when I was working to calm my own nervous system, and there’s growing interest in lemon balm as a natural support for mood and sleep. However, the research isn’t conclusive as many studies use extracts or higher doses than you'd get in a cup of tea, and sample sizes are often small."

2. It supports healthy brain function

Interestingly, the lemon balm herb may have a beneficial effect on brain function, too - something my peri-menopausal mind is crying out for.

"Lemon balm is a fascinating herb known for its potential to support brain function, mood and overall nervous system health," notes lead nutritionist and dietetic medicine specialist at Body Fabulous Health Clinic, Hannah Trueman. "It contains natural compounds like rosmarinic acid, citral, oleanolic acid and ursolic acid, which influence important brain pathways that regulate mood and cognitive health, including GABA, serotonin and acetylcholine."

In other words, it's high in antioxidant compounds that might help protect cells from damage, while boosting mood and cognition. What's not to love?

3. It's easy to drink

Unlike some herbal teas, which have contra-indications, lemon balm tea is generally well-tolerated by most people, and being naturally caffeine-free, it's drinkable at any time of the day or night.

4. It supports immune health

"Lemon balm tea has some antiviral and antibacterial properties that may help fight colds and infections," notes dietician Karine Patel. "It's also rich in antioxidants, protecting against cell aging, and it has anti-inflammatory properties."

5. It enhances sleep quality

Lemon balm is purported to work as a natural sedative, promoting relaxation and sleep. "It has been shown that lemon balm can act in a similar way to common sleeping tablets and sedatives by slowing down breakdown of GABA transmitters," says NHS GP Dr Anatalia Moore. "Stress is such a common reason for someone to experience a poor night's sleep, causing both difficulty getting to and staying asleep as well as waking up regularly. Therefore, the positive effects of lemon balm on managing stress will also feed into its benefits for natural sleep."

6. It can ease digestive discomfort

Just like its herbal cousin, mint, lemon balm is known to be beneficial for supporting digestion.

"Lemon balm has many properties that are beneficial to maintaining a healthy gut," says Dr Moore. "It has been shown to promote a healthy gut microbiome, with an antimicrobial action which can help keep bad bacteria in check and promote an environment for good ones to thrive. Combining this with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects that can keep gut cells strong could help encourage healthy bowel action, which will mean bloating is eased, nutrient absorption is optimised, bowel habit is regulated, and indigestion is soothed.

"Additionally, this will then feed into regulating and optimising general and mental health through the gut-brain axis."

Why is drinking lemon balm tea trending right now?

There's no doubt that drinking lemon balm tea has well and truly taken off as a trend, with wellness influencers praising its natural ability to “reset” the nervous system and reduce overstimulation from modern life. But why the sudden interest in the humble herb?

"In an era of constant digital noise and chronic stress, the idea of a simple herbal remedy that can promote calm has huge appeal," explains Dr Murthy. "While resetting the nervous system isn’t a clinical term, there is some truth behind the concept. While it’s not a magic fix, regular use may genuinely support the body’s ability to relax and rebalance—especially when combined with other healthy lifestyle practices like good sleep, hydration and mindfulness."

I drank lemon balm tea everyday for a week - and have some thoughts

Days one to three

As an avid tea drinker, to say I was excited about an excuse to pause for a moment each day and prepare a cup of lemon balm tea would be an understatement. I've long been a fan of the mindful ritual of brewing tea, but (like many other wellness habits) I rarely actually take the time to stop and focus on how it's making me feel.

So, knowing this was a chance for me to stop everything and take a moment to myself - even just the five minutes that preparing the tea takes me - somehow makes the experience feel more indulgent than usual - wellbeing win number one.

My intention had been to purchase a small lemon balm plant and grow my own - we already have an abundance of mint in the garden, which I love picking for tea when the bushes are in season - however, it's trickier for me to get hold of a plant than anticipated, so I plump for dried leaves instead, and luckily these are easily available online.

One of the loveliest parts of the experiment for me is the excuse to use my grandmother's vintage tea pot, and it's comforting to imagine her following similar steps, albeit decades ago, as I warm the pot and then steep the leaves.

As for the tea itself, the taste is very similar to that of a classic mint tea, which, fortunately, I love - so I'm more than happy to polish off the pot. The one downside of the first few days? I'm peeing a lot - but given I'm usually really bad at staying adequately hydrated, this is probably also a win.

Anna with a mug of lemon balm tea during her trial (Image credit: Anna Barrter)

Days four to seven

I can honestly say that drinking lemon balm has fit into my routine seamlessly. It's so easy to make, and I like the taste. Given that I work from home and am boiling the kettle around once an hour anyway (don't judge!), it's super easy to hit my daily lemon balm tea goals.

As for the benefits? For me, it's definitely more about the ritual than the results. I relish taking a little more time away from my desk and the hustle and bustle of family life to prep my tea - quite honestly, I wish it took longer to prepare - and it's something I've resolved to keep up once the week is over.

I did sleep well this week, but I generally do anyway, and (full transparency) I do have quite a stressful week, so I can't say I've noticed much difference in my nervous system, either. According to the experts, though, this isn't surprising.

"It's unlikely that any single remedy or intervention can completely "reset" the nervous system, as mental health is influenced by a multitude of factors," notes Trueman. "However, lemon balm tea may support stress regulation and promote a sense of calm when combined with other dietary and lifestyle strategies."

And it's this that I think is my biggest takeaway from the week: creating this one pocket of time to focus solely on how I'm feeling has forced me to be more attuned to my mental wellbeing on a daily basis - something I'm usually guilty of ignoring under the guise of being too busy.

In my job as a Health and Fitness Writer, I'm always emphasising how impactful small tweaks can be to overall wellbeing, and this is absolutely one small change I'm determined to keep up - I just can't guarantee I'll always go for the lemon balm variety; English breakfast has my heart.

A cup and saucer of lemon balm tea (Image credit: Anna Barrter)

