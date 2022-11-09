The Starbucks Christmas menu is here and there are some *delights*

With Halloween well and truly over for another year, the focus has quickly turned to Christmas. Yes, there may be another 46 days to wait until you can unwrap that present that looks suspiciously like a Dyson airwrap - but there's no harm in getting excited for the holiday season now. After all, people who put up Christmas decorations earlier are happier according to science.

And, as ever, as we look forward to all things beauty advent calendars and Christmas markets, we're waving goodbye to the pumpkin spice lattes and instead embracing the festive menus that have already taken hold.

This year, the Starbucks Christmas menu is back with a bang and there are some treats.

So what can you expect?

Well, there are a few new favourites to enjoy, including the Toffee Nut Cream Cold Brew, which is blended with vanilla syrup and topped with a toffee cream foam, and the Praline Cookie Hot Chocolate, a combination of baked cookie flavours and caramelised hazelnut - sprinkled with cookie crumbs, no less.

Dreamy.

(Image credit: Starbucks)

But if you're a creature of comfort, don't worry - the fan faves are also back, with Toffee Nut, Eggnog, Gingerbread and Caramel Waffle lattes also on the menu once again. Hurrah.

The food offerings sound just as tasty, with the addition of Brie and Cranberry Focaccias, Toffee Nut Muffins, Mini Loaf Cakes and - most excitingly - Pigs Under Blanket Rolls.

The latter is a Vienna roll is stuffed with sausages, maple cured bacon, sage and onion mayo stuffing, mature cheddar and cranberry chutney.

Mouth watering yet? Same.

(Image credit: Starbucks)

As well as delicious bites and beverages, the coffee chain also has two reusable cup designs - one classic red for the season of merriment, and another green and red design with stars and snow. Cute.

The Starbucks Christmas menu is already available in stores and via the app, and with six weeks to go until Santa's arrival there's plenty of time to try everything.

Enjoy!