The Starbucks Christmas menu is here and there are some *delights*
A pigs under a blanket roll? Yes please.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
With Halloween well and truly over for another year, the focus has quickly turned to Christmas. Yes, there may be another 46 days to wait until you can unwrap that present that looks suspiciously like a Dyson airwrap - but there's no harm in getting excited for the holiday season now. After all, people who put up Christmas decorations earlier are happier according to science.
And, as ever, as we look forward to all things beauty advent calendars and Christmas markets, we're waving goodbye to the pumpkin spice lattes and instead embracing the festive menus that have already taken hold.
This year, the Starbucks Christmas menu is back with a bang and there are some treats.
So what can you expect?
Well, there are a few new favourites to enjoy, including the Toffee Nut Cream Cold Brew, which is blended with vanilla syrup and topped with a toffee cream foam, and the Praline Cookie Hot Chocolate, a combination of baked cookie flavours and caramelised hazelnut - sprinkled with cookie crumbs, no less.
Dreamy.
But if you're a creature of comfort, don't worry - the fan faves are also back, with Toffee Nut, Eggnog, Gingerbread and Caramel Waffle lattes also on the menu once again. Hurrah.
The food offerings sound just as tasty, with the addition of Brie and Cranberry Focaccias, Toffee Nut Muffins, Mini Loaf Cakes and - most excitingly - Pigs Under Blanket Rolls.
The latter is a Vienna roll is stuffed with sausages, maple cured bacon, sage and onion mayo stuffing, mature cheddar and cranberry chutney.
Mouth watering yet? Same.
As well as delicious bites and beverages, the coffee chain also has two reusable cup designs - one classic red for the season of merriment, and another green and red design with stars and snow. Cute.
The Starbucks Christmas menu is already available in stores and via the app, and with six weeks to go until Santa's arrival there's plenty of time to try everything.
Enjoy!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor at Marie Claire UK, covering celebrity and entertainment, royals, lifestyle and viral news.
Her role is very varied - you could find her getting involved in a spooning circle, signing up to a gruelling sweaty fitness challenge or attending an orgasm workshop. She also likes to skip town regularly, whether it’s to explore Christmas markets in Europe, eat her way through Brighton or enjoy the luxe life in Beverly Hills.
Jadie’s name first appeared in print aged 10 when her poetry was published and it spurred on her on to write at every opportunity. While studying English Literature and Drama at the University of Sussex, her bylines cropped up in the local newspaper after she blagged her way into a job as a theatre and music reviewer.
Since then she has worked for a range of digital brands including GraziaDaily, Women’s Health, Fabulous, new!, heatworld and CloserOnline. Jadie has interviewed a number of celebs at junkets, on the red carpet and in cramped nightclubs. She once attempted to beatbox in front of a bemused teenage Disney star and unfortunately the whole thing was caught on camera - however, she is hopeful that it will never resurface.
When she’s not using her year 12 touch typing skills to pump out content at an impressive speed, she is spending all of her money on ASOS, watching Les Miserables with a hangover, or travelling. She would be the perfect addition to any pub quiz team thanks to her impressive knowledge of the royal family, celebrity gossip and ability to decipher anagrams.
Follow Jadie on Instagram @jadietp (opens in new tab) and Twitter @jadietp (opens in new tab) or get in touch with any enquiries.
-
Neck acne bothering you? These are the expert tips you need to deal with it
Dermatologists share everything you need to know about neck acne – including their advice for getting it under control
By Lucy Abbersteen
-
Are Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk back together?
Here's the evidence...
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
These are all the films and TV shows coming to Netflix this month
By Jenny Proudfoot