The Dyson Airwrap has had an upgrade and it is now smarter, faster, and easier to style your hair.

I already love the Airwrap – mine gets lots of use – it’s hands down the best curling wand I’ve ever used. And I’m not alone in this, according to the brand the Airwrap is its most awarded tool ever. To me, it ticks all of the boxes and it’s perfect. But not for the boffins at Dyson. They spotted some areas that could be improved and set to work to make a whizzier version called the Dyson Airwrap Multi-styler.

So what’s different about the Dyson Airwrap Multi-styler?

Firstly, the new Airwrap Multistyler now caters to more hair types and styles. There is a new wide-tooth comb attachment that caters to those with curly and coily hair. It helps to add shape, volume, and length as it dries. It’s been designed with smooth curved tips to avoid any pulling or catching, preventing damage.

That’s not the only new attachment. Where once you had to use two barrels to curl your hair, these have been condensed into one with a rotating cool tip, which means adding curls and waves just got a lot more speedy.

And finally, utilising the Coanda effect that the brand describes as ‘an aerodynamic phenomenon in which air, when propelled at the right speed and pressure, naturally follows an adjacent surface, pulling in the surrounding air’ existing brush attachments have also had a facelift. The technology, which is already used in the Airwrap barrels and the Dyson Supersonic Flyaway Attachment, essentially smoothes hair, hides flyaways without the need for excessive heat.

Do you need to buy a whole new Airwrap?

Thankfully, no. If you already own an Airwrap like me then you can buy each new attachment for £36.99. You’ll have to wait until the end of the month to get your hands on those, but it’ll be worth it for tailoring your Airwrap set to you.

Dyson does it again.