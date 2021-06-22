I’m a caffeine addict and this 60% off Nespresso coffee addict is making my dreams come true

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

I’m a coffee addict (who isn’t?) so I like to make sure I’ve got a good cuppa to get me going first thing in the morning, and therefore a good coffee machine is essential.

I’m due an upgrade, and lucky for me, Amazon Prime Day 2021 is in full swing, meaning there are deals to be had across everything from beauty products to Fitbits and Levi’s jeans. And of course, coffee machines.

To take part in the sale, you need to sign up for an Amazon Prime Day account using the link below, or login if you already have one, and the discounts will magically appear.

Sign up now: Amazon Prime 30-day free trial

The best deal I’ve found this year is on a Nespresso Vertuoso Plus coffee machine, which is a quite astounding 62% off. It would normally be £179.99, but it can be yours for just £68.99, today only (the sale ends at 23:59 tonight).

The red machine is the one with the highest discount, but if you’re more of a classic person, then you’ll be pleased to hear the black one has a decent 50% off.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus Special Edition 11389 Coffee Machine by Magmix, Red – was £179.99, now £68.99

Choose from five coffee sizes; large cup to Espresso: Alto (414ml), Mug (230ml), Gran Lungo (150ml), Double Espresso (80ml), Espresso (40ml). Each machine includes a welcome set with 12 Nespresso Vertuo capsules. View Deal

Now some coffee snobs might say that capsules aren’t as good as fresh coffee drains, but I call BS. Having been drinking these for the past few years, I can assure you they taste just as good, if not better.

Plus you get to taste different coffee pods to mix things up a bit, and you can order some funky flavours too like caramel and vanilla if that’s your thing.

Sold? Thought you might be. Treat yourself today and I’ll see you at the next caffeine addicts anonymous meeting.