Nando’s delivery boxes are now a thing so you can make PERi-PERi dishes at home

As a nation, we love a cheeky Nando’s. The popular chicken hotspot recently changed their PERi-ometer by adding a new spice flavour, they launched PERi-PERi flavoured crisps and even started a fashion line.

The coronavirus pandemic meant that Nando’s closed down their UK restaurants earlier this year, but they are slowly re-opening for everyone – whether you love lemon and herb or extra hot.

However, if you can’t wait for your nearest Nando’s to open and you’d like to whip up a spicy feast from home then you’ll be pleased to know that they’re now offering delivery boxes so that you can recreate your favourite dishes from the comfort of your kitchen.

They’ve partnered with Mindful Chef to launch limited edition recipes boxes for two of their most popular PERi-PERi plates.

If your usual order is the butterfly chicken, you’re in luck. You can put together the butterflied chicken breast marinated in the medium sauce and then pan fried, served with spiced chips, red cabbage and carrot and radish fino slaw.

But if you prefer the juicy chicken legs, you can try those along with sides like Macho Peas, sweet potato mash or corn on the cob.

The box will be delivered to your door with all the ingredients you need, a guide to making the perfect chicken and a bottle of the iconic PERi-PERi medium sauce.

Giles Humphries, co-founder of Mindful Chef, says: ‘We have seen a massive 400% increase in demand for our recipe box service in the last two months.

‘Experimenting with new ingredients and recipes has been a big trend during lockdown. So it seemed like the perfect time to work with one of the UK’s most loved restaurants and give the UK a chance to cook up some of Nando’s famous PERi-PERi dishes at home.’

The service is running for a limited time only, from Sunday 14th to Saturday 27th June and will cost £6 per person. You’ll also get £20 off your first two boxes if you order from Mindful Chef at mindfulchef.com/nandos.

That’s dinner sorted.