Nando’s has changed up the PERi-ometer and added a new spice flavour

Who doesn’t love a cheeky Nando’s? Whether you’re a fan of the wing roulette, always order a half chicken or you prefer your bird in a delicious wrap, there’s something for everyone – even if you’re not keen on spicing things up with extra hot.

And they’ve really been going the extra mile over the last few months. Not only did the trial a new (very afforable) lunch menu, they also released a merch line for anyone who wants to wear their love of Nando’s on their sleeve.

But in news we never knew we needed, Nando’s is changing up it’s famous PERi-ometer and adding a new spice flavour.

Praise be.

Don’t worry – if you love the current climb from mild to mouth burning, all the classics are staying put. However, if you’ve come to love the Mango & Lime baste you’ll have to wave goodbye and prepare yourself for the newbie: Passion Fruit & Mango.

It’s already available, meaning you’ll be able to try the tropical flavour which is a mild spice with a fruity twist. It is being introduced to the menu following its popularity at the Nando’s Yard pop-up last summer, and will be available in stores for four months – so if you want to give it a go the time is now.

According to the chain, ‘the tangy new flavour is perfect for those who like a little sweetness on their wings or want to try something different on their burger.’

Sounds good to us.