The Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser is already the star of Black Friday

With the winter months settling in, it is officially the season for hot drinks.
You would have to be living under a rock therefore, not to have heard of the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser – the undeniable product of winter 2021.
The in-home hot chocolate machine promises barista-quality drinks in under three minutes and in preparation for Christmas, it’s absolutely flying off the shelves – especially over Black Friday. Not to mention, thanks to an army of influencers posting videos of themselves ‘velvetising’, the luxe appliance has also become a viral sensation.
The Velvetiser Hot Chocolate Maker (Limited Edition: Stellar White) – £99.95, Hotel Chocolat
In-home hot chocolate system – limited edition stellar white. Imagined by Hotel Chocolat, engineered by Dualit.
The Velvetiser Hot Chocolate Maker (Copper) – £99.95, Hotel Chocolat
In-home hot chocolate system – copper edition. Imagined by Hotel Chocolat, engineered by Dualit.
The Velvetiser Hot Chocolate Maker (Charcoal) – £99.95, Hotel Chocolat
In-home hot chocolate system – charcoal edition. Imagined by Hotel Chocolat, engineered by Dualit.
Now that we’ve established that the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser is the star of Christmas, we’re here to answer any of your questions – namely what it actually is and how it works.
What is the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser?
The Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser is a hot chocolate machine promising to make ‘velvety’ creamy hot drinks, from hot cocoas to lattés.
‘The Velvetiser is an in-home barista-grade system for hot chocolate, as served in Hotel Chocolat cafes,’ reads the description on the Hotel Chocolat website. ‘Designed to make perfect hot chocolate at the touch of a button in 2½ minutes, the grated chocolate pouch is melted to the precise temperature before being whisked and folded into the milk, perfectly velvetising your drink.’
What comes with the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser?
The Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser comes in three colour-ways – copper, charcoal and stellar white (limited edition). And when purchased, each Velvetiser comes with two limited edition pod cups, hot chocolate pouches and an optional starter kit at a discounted price.
Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser Instructions
1. Pour 220ml milk into your Velvetiser (dairy or plant milk)
2. Add the contents of your hot chocolate pouch
3. Press the button
That’s literally it. And in just two and a half minutes, you’ll have a velvety hot chocolate.
What types of hot chocolate does the Velvetiser make?
The Velvetiser makes a whopping 16 hot chocolate flavours: salted caramel, vanilla white chocolate, hazelnut praline, orange supermilk, 70% dark chocolate, 85% dark chocolate, 100% dark chocolate, ginger, dark with mint, milky 50%, peanut butter, nutmilk, chilli and salted caramel and clementine.
Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser pouches
Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate Sachets – £13, Hotel Chocolat
Caramel milk chocolate with sea salt. 10 sachets, made to pair with The Velvetiser.
Vanilla White Hot Chocolate Sachets – £13, Hotel Chocolat
White chocolate with notes of vanilla. 10 sachets, made to pair with The Velvetiser.
Hazelnut Praline Hot Chocolate Sachets – £13, Hotel Chocolat
Praline chocolate made with unsweetened ground hazelnuts. 10 sachets, made to pair with The Velvetiser.
Orange Supermilk Hot Chocolate Sachets – £13, Hotel Chocolat
Blood orange with 65% Supermilk chocolate. 10 sachets, made to pair with The Velvetiser.
Classic 70% Dark Hot Chocolate Sachets – £13, Hotel Chocolat
The Hotel Chocolat OG hot chocolate and bestseller. 10 sachets, made to pair with The Velvetiser.
85% Dark Hot Chocolate Sachets – £13, Hotel Chocolat
An even darker version of the OG hot chocolate and bestseller. 10 sachets, made to pair with The Velvetiser.
Ginger Hot Chocolate Sachets – £13, Hotel Chocolat
Natural ginger and 70% dark chocolate. 10 sachets, made to pair with The Velvetiser.
Dark With Mint Hot Chocolate Sachets – £13, Hotel Chocolat
Tasmanian peppermint fused with 70% dark chocolate. 10 sachets, made to pair with The Velvetiser.
Milky 50% Hot Chocolate Sachets – £13, Hotel Chocolat
The classic pure hot chocolate, served in Hotel Chocolat cafés from day dot. 10 sachets, made to pair with The Velvetiser.
Peanut Butter Hot Chocolate Sachets – £13, Hotel Chocolat
Salty peanut butter blended with caramel milk chocolate. 10 sachets, made to pair with The Velvetiser.
Salted Caramel And Clementine Hot Chocolate Sachets – £13, Hotel Chocolat
Chocolate and sea salted caramel with zesty clementine and Seville orange. 10 sachets, made to pair with The Velvetiser.
45% Nutmilk Hot Chocolate Sachets – £13, Hotel Chocolat
Creamy vegan chocolate with roasted hazelnut. 10 sachets, made to pair with The Velvetiser.
Chilli Dark Hot Chocolate Sachets – £13, Hotel Chocolat
Rich 70% dark chocolate with fiery Habanero chilli. 10 sachets, made to pair with The Velvetiser.
100% Dark Hot Chocolate Sachets – £13, Hotel Chocolat
100% dark chocolate from Honduras, with ‘Mayan Red’ cacao. 10 sachets, made to pair with The Velvetiser.
Coffee Velvetiser pouches
Caffé Latte Sachets – £13, Hotel Chocolat
Rabot Estate Coffee mixed with creamy chocolate notes to create the perfect caffé latte. 10 sachets, made to pair with The Velvetiser.
Hazelnut Latte Sachets – £13, Hotel Chocolat
Rabot Estate Coffee blended with hazelnut and cocoa to make a vegan-friendly latté. 10 sachets, made to pair with The Velvetiser.
Chocolate Latte Sachets – £13, Hotel Chocolat
Rabot Estate Coffee mixed with pure chocolate. 10 sachets, made to pair with The Velvetiser.
The Everything Selection – Latte Sachets – £14, Hotel Chocolat
A selection of 10 latte single-serves – caffé, chocolate and hazelnut. All made to pair with the Velvetiser.
How many cups does the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser make?
The Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser makes one cup of hot chocolate a go, but taking just two and a half minutes to make, it’s easy to make individual brews.
Is a Velvetiser really worth it?
In short, yes. Barista-quality hot chocolates and creamy coffees for under £100 (plus a handy Black Friday saving) – bargain. And according to the online reviews, the hot chocolate is unrivalled!
