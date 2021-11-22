The Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser is already the star of Black Friday

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Go, go, go!

With the winter months settling in, it is officially the season for hot drinks.

You would have to be living under a rock therefore, not to have heard of the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser – the undeniable product of winter 2021.

The in-home hot chocolate machine promises barista-quality drinks in under three minutes and in preparation for Christmas, it’s absolutely flying off the shelves – especially over Black Friday. Not to mention, thanks to an army of influencers posting videos of themselves ‘velvetising’, the luxe appliance has also become a viral sensation.

The Velvetiser Hot Chocolate Maker (Limited Edition: Stellar White) – £99.95, Hotel Chocolat

In-home hot chocolate system – limited edition stellar white. Imagined by Hotel Chocolat, engineered by Dualit. View Deal

The Velvetiser Hot Chocolate Maker (Copper) – £99.95, Hotel Chocolat

In-home hot chocolate system – copper edition. Imagined by Hotel Chocolat, engineered by Dualit. View Deal

The Velvetiser Hot Chocolate Maker (Charcoal) – £99.95, Hotel Chocolat

In-home hot chocolate system – charcoal edition. Imagined by Hotel Chocolat, engineered by Dualit. View Deal

Now that we’ve established that the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser is the star of Christmas, we’re here to answer any of your questions – namely what it actually is and how it works.

What is the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser?

The Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser is a hot chocolate machine promising to make ‘velvety’ creamy hot drinks, from hot cocoas to lattés.

‘The Velvetiser is an in-home barista-grade system for hot chocolate, as served in Hotel Chocolat cafes,’ reads the description on the Hotel Chocolat website. ‘Designed to make perfect hot chocolate at the touch of a button in 2½ minutes, the grated chocolate pouch is melted to the precise temperature before being whisked and folded into the milk, perfectly velvetising your drink.’

What comes with the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser?

The Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser comes in three colour-ways – copper, charcoal and stellar white (limited edition). And when purchased, each Velvetiser comes with two limited edition pod cups, hot chocolate pouches and an optional starter kit at a discounted price.

Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser Black Friday deals

The Hotel Chocolat Black Friday sale hasn’t started just yet but keep this page bookmarked for the latest Black Friday deals.

Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser Instructions

1. Pour 220ml milk into your Velvetiser (dairy or plant milk)

2. Add the contents of your hot chocolate pouch

3. Press the button

That’s literally it. And in just two and a half minutes, you’ll have a velvety hot chocolate.

What types of hot chocolate does the Velvetiser make?

The Velvetiser makes a whopping 16 hot chocolate flavours: salted caramel, vanilla white chocolate, hazelnut praline, orange supermilk, 70% dark chocolate, 85% dark chocolate, 100% dark chocolate, ginger, dark with mint, milky 50%, peanut butter, nutmilk, chilli and salted caramel and clementine.

Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser pouches

Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate Sachets – £13, Hotel Chocolat

Caramel milk chocolate with sea salt. 10 sachets, made to pair with The Velvetiser. View Deal

Vanilla White Hot Chocolate Sachets – £13, Hotel Chocolat

White chocolate with notes of vanilla. 10 sachets, made to pair with The Velvetiser. View Deal

Hazelnut Praline Hot Chocolate Sachets – £13, Hotel Chocolat

Praline chocolate made with unsweetened ground hazelnuts. 10 sachets, made to pair with The Velvetiser. View Deal

Orange Supermilk Hot Chocolate Sachets – £13, Hotel Chocolat

Blood orange with 65% Supermilk chocolate. 10 sachets, made to pair with The Velvetiser. View Deal

Classic 70% Dark Hot Chocolate Sachets – £13, Hotel Chocolat

The Hotel Chocolat OG hot chocolate and bestseller. 10 sachets, made to pair with The Velvetiser. View Deal

85% Dark Hot Chocolate Sachets – £13, Hotel Chocolat

An even darker version of the OG hot chocolate and bestseller. 10 sachets, made to pair with The Velvetiser. View Deal

Ginger Hot Chocolate Sachets – £13, Hotel Chocolat

Natural ginger and 70% dark chocolate. 10 sachets, made to pair with The Velvetiser. View Deal

Dark With Mint Hot Chocolate Sachets – £13, Hotel Chocolat

Tasmanian peppermint fused with 70% dark chocolate. 10 sachets, made to pair with The Velvetiser. View Deal

Milky 50% Hot Chocolate Sachets – £13, Hotel Chocolat

The classic pure hot chocolate, served in Hotel Chocolat cafés from day dot. 10 sachets, made to pair with The Velvetiser. View Deal

Peanut Butter Hot Chocolate Sachets – £13, Hotel Chocolat

Salty peanut butter blended with caramel milk chocolate. 10 sachets, made to pair with The Velvetiser. View Deal

Salted Caramel And Clementine Hot Chocolate Sachets – £13, Hotel Chocolat

Chocolate and sea salted caramel with zesty clementine and Seville orange. 10 sachets, made to pair with The Velvetiser. View Deal

45% Nutmilk Hot Chocolate Sachets – £13, Hotel Chocolat

Creamy vegan chocolate with roasted hazelnut. 10 sachets, made to pair with The Velvetiser. View Deal

Chilli Dark Hot Chocolate Sachets – £13, Hotel Chocolat

Rich 70% dark chocolate with fiery Habanero chilli. 10 sachets, made to pair with The Velvetiser. View Deal

100% Dark Hot Chocolate Sachets – £13, Hotel Chocolat

100% dark chocolate from Honduras, with ‘Mayan Red’ cacao. 10 sachets, made to pair with The Velvetiser. View Deal

Coffee Velvetiser pouches

Caffé Latte Sachets – £13, Hotel Chocolat

Rabot Estate Coffee mixed with creamy chocolate notes to create the perfect caffé latte. 10 sachets, made to pair with The Velvetiser. View Deal

Hazelnut Latte Sachets – £13, Hotel Chocolat

Rabot Estate Coffee blended with hazelnut and cocoa to make a vegan-friendly latté. 10 sachets, made to pair with The Velvetiser. View Deal

Chocolate Latte Sachets – £13, Hotel Chocolat

Rabot Estate Coffee mixed with pure chocolate. 10 sachets, made to pair with The Velvetiser. View Deal

The Everything Selection – Latte Sachets – £14, Hotel Chocolat

A selection of 10 latte single-serves – caffé, chocolate and hazelnut. All made to pair with the Velvetiser. View Deal

How many cups does the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser make?

The Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser makes one cup of hot chocolate a go, but taking just two and a half minutes to make, it’s easy to make individual brews.

Is a Velvetiser really worth it?

In short, yes. Barista-quality hot chocolates and creamy coffees for under £100 (plus a handy Black Friday saving) – bargain. And according to the online reviews, the hot chocolate is unrivalled!

We will keep this page updated with the latest Black Friday deals on the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser so be sure to bookmark this page.

Happy Velvetiser shopping!