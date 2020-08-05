Forget brunch – bottomless dinner with a cocktail fountain is a thing

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We all love a bottomless brunch – what’s not to love about smashed avocado with poached eggs or stacked pancakes and a side of unlimited Prosecco?

But if you fancy meeting up with friends a little later, then there’s something for you too: bottomless dinner.

Oh yes, Australian hotspot Scarlett Green in Soho, London is offering a night to remember with delicious sharing plates and 90 minutes of unlimited bubbles, beer or wine.

And if you prefer a cocktail, fear not because there’s also a Pornstar Martini cocktail fountain to get behind, with bottomless diners getting two complimentary cocktails each.

So what’s on the menu at Scarlett Nights? There’s an Australian meat board full of sausages, ribs, lamb tomahawk and onglet steak, and for vegetarians there are stuffed peppers, roasted aubergine, BBQ tofu and courgette salad.

Sides are also available, including Mars Bar cheesecake balls. The dream.

If you’re a fan of Mexican, then you can head to their sister restaurant, Ziggy Green (also in London), where they’ve got a Watermelon Margarita fountain, and the menu includes a choice of ceviche such as Pacific salmon, line-caught seabass, or raw coconut and a taco sharing platter with three tacos each and a choice of Mescal marinated slow-cooked beef, Baja fish, buttermilk fried chicken, citrus marinated al pastor pork, lamb barbacoa, or grilled avocado.

Spots at Scarlett Green are available Thursday – Saturday and will set you back £47.50 per person, with Ziggy Green costing £39.50.

We don’t need any more convincing.