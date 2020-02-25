The best biscuits just got even better. Yes, seriously

Lotus Biscoff biscuits are food of the gods; you know, the caramel-y, crunchy saucer biscuits you normal get next to your cup of tea at the hairdressers? Yeah, those ones.

Well, news just in: Biscoff have released a brand new biscuit and they’re already in stores for you to buy. We thought it might be hard to improve the original flavour, too, but this new twist sounds, quite frankly, delightful.

The Biscoff 2.0 version is a combination of the original biscuit but, this time, with the addition of a Belgian chocolate coating, for all you chocolate lovers out there.

They’re available in Asda, Sainsbury’s, Ocado and Poundland, with the cheapest bargain (obviously) available at the latter, where 21 biscuits are on offer for £1. They’re currently on offer at all three other retailers for £1, too, but will normally set you back £1.29 when not reduced.

Lotus Biscoff chocolate biscuits, £1, ocado.com

They’re not the only seriously novelty (and delicious-sounding) product to hit supermarket shelves this week; Diet Coke has launched a new flavour and Aldi are selling a 1kg tub of Nutella for a bargain £4.99. And that’s before we even get started on the Easter offers—have you seen M&S’s chocolate Easter sloth? Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

Fun fact: Biscoff is a Portmanteau of biscuit and coffee (bis-coff) as it was designed to be enjoyed with coffee. The snacks are still produced from their family-run factory in Belgium, where the bakery first opened in 1932. A unique speculoos and cinnamon flavour, they really made headlines last year when they launched a Lotus Krispy Kreme collaboration doughnut and a Lotus speculoos biscuit spread, which was available in most major supermarkets.

Head in store to make the best of the offers available at current. Fingers crossed, this means there are more exciting product launches on the horizon from the company.

In the meantime: Lotus, you’ve reminded me I need to book a long overdue hairdressers appointment…