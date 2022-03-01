Get barista-style coffee for less with Aldi’s £30 espresso machine

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

You won't even have to leave the house...

Spending too much money at Starbucks at the moment? We feel you. When it comes to coffee, the at-home options just can’t compare to a barista-style cup of coffee. At least that was the case, before we found this absolute steal at Aldi.

Whether it’s their popular garden furniture, bargain cordless vacuum cleaner or Le Creuset-style casserole dish, Aldi definitely knows a thing or two when it comes to homeware, including coffee machines. That’s right, Aldi have brought out their own espresso maker, and it’s only £30.

Ambiano Espresso Maker, £29.99 | Aldi

Not only will this espresso maker look super sleek in your kitchen, but it will help kick start your day, everyday. The machine features 870w power, five pump pressure and a 240ml tempered glass with level markings to help make high-quality coffee at home. View Deal

The Ambiano Espresso Maker comes with everything you need to make your favourite drinks, from lattes, americanos and more. It features 870w power, five pump pressure, a 240ml tempered glass with level markings, a removable drip tray and a measuring scoop. Oh, and the best part is that it even comes with a milk frother, need we say more?

After reading the reviews, we will definitely be trying out this machine for ourselves. One customer wrote: “I am very happy with this coffee maker and am using it every morning to make a good mug of coffee,” while another added: “I love this machine! Easy to use …. and neatly fits into my kitchen!”

The compact style and neutral colour means it can easily work in any home, and we already know it’s going to look so good sat on our kitchen counter. All we need to do now is practise our latte art so we can make our coffees look good, too. Starbucks who?