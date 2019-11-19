Our guide to the best buys out there from chocolate to booze...

So Advent calendar time is fast approaching (which also means a lot of these are on sale which is a certified bonus!) and this year, there are endless ways to count down those final days to Christmas. Chocolate may be the classic that never disappoints but there are other food and drink treats you can celebrate the month with, too.

From luxury beauty products to mini bottles of booze, advent calendars have got seriously posh this year, and we’ve rounded-up all the best advent calendars for 2016, as well as the best beauty advent calendars available this year. You’re welcome.

Those with a sweet tooth and a chocolate-loving housemate/partner will want to check out Lindt, with their deliciously filled creamy chocolate calendar. It’s sure to liven up any gloomy winter morning.

If you’re looking for something with a bit more va-va-voom, opt for one of the best boozy calendars out there. Why not try out some new vodkas this year? With Drinks by the Dram’s beautifully designed vodka advent calendar you can do just that. Or for something a little more mellow, head over to Honest Brew for a journey through a myriad of craft beers taken from breweries all over the world – could this be your very own taste test ready for Christmas Day?

So whether you’re looking to keep it traditional with some sugary chocolate treats, or keen to get the booze flowing in the most festive way possible, we’ve narrowed down the best calendars to cater to your every need. Gifted or not, advent calendars are this season’s best kept tradition.

Best chocolate advent calendars

Lindt Chocolate Advent Calendar

This indulgent treat is crafted by one of our favourite chocolatiers. Filled with 24 deliciously creamy chocolates and with its humbling Christmassy design, it’s a throwback to our childhood in the most delicious way possible.

Priced at £15, available at Lindt

Most refined advent calendar

Francois Doucet Classic Provence Confectionary Advent Calendar

For those seeking something a little more refined this year, this calendar brimming with delicious classic French treats is just for you. From crunchy caramelised nut pralines to sugar-coated aromatic fruit jellies and a plethora of different chocolates, this calendar is destined for those who are looking for that certain je ne sais quoi this Christmas.

Priced at £19.95, available at Sous Chef

Best advent calendar for her

The John Lewis & Partners Beauty Advent calendar

It doesn’t get more decadent than this. The John Lewis & Partners Beauty Advent calendar is brimming with all of the best beauty products on the market right now. Whether you’re gifting it to someone else, or just wanting to treat yourself, it’s the ultimate form of pampering – perfect in the ensuing chaos that underpins the festive season.

Priced £150, available at John Lewis & Partners

Best beer advent calendar

Honest Brew Advent Calendar

A beer for everyday of the month? Count us in. This boozy beauty comes with 24 beers brewed in 20 different styles from 9 different countries, meaning you’ll have a new cold one to crack open nearly every day of December.

Priced at £74.90, available at Honest Brew

Best gin advent calendar

John Lewis & Partners Gin & Tonic Advent Calendar

This calendar includes a 70cl on-trend pink gin by The English Drinks Company. Perfect for pairing with the premium tonics behind every door. This is the ultimate calendar for anyone desperately seeking that perfect Christmas tipple. Serve over ice and get into the festive mood.

Priced at £95, available at John Lewis & Partners

Best boozy advent calendar

Drinks By The Dram Advent Calendar

This Christmas season is set to be a boozy one – well, at least if Drinks by the Dram get their way. This vodka filled calendar is packed with 24, 30cl vodkas from across the globe. From boutique brands to world renowned ones, it’s just the right amount to have you discover your favourite vodka. Perhaps best opened in the evening after work, enjoyed over ice and some much deserved downtime.

Priced at £99.95, available at Drinks by the Dram

