Aldi is looking for wine tasters to review bottles of vino and perfect job alert

If you’re bored of home workouts, have binged every box set and given up on attempting to bake banana bread, then we’ve got some news for you – Aldi is now offering 30 vino lovers to test their bottles of wine as part of their wine club which takes place every three months.

Over six weeks you’ll receive three bottles in exchange for an honest review on social media using the hashtag #AldiWineClub.

Yes, it really is that simple.

Announcing the opportunity online, Aldi said: ‘Know a thing or two about your grapes? Fancy yourself as a wine expert? Well now you have the chance to have your say as we are after budding wine connoisseurs to join our new panel.

‘Every three months we will select 30 burgeoning wine experts to join us on a tasting journey of Aldi’s delicious wines.’

If you’re chosen to be an Aldi wine tester, you’ll be sent tasting notes to help with reviews.

They added: ‘Being part of the panel means that you’ll be the first to hear about our award-winning wines, and we’ll send you three delicious bottles from our range to try over a six week period.

‘All we ask is that you taste and review the wines in a tweet using the dedicated #AldiWineClub hashtag.

‘Along with the wines, to help you with your monthly reviews we’ll also send you a selection of tasting notes to guide you on everything from the aroma and body to the taste.’

All the information you need can be found here.

So if you enjoy a glass of grapey goodness, this is the perfect position.

Why not give it a go?

Good luck!