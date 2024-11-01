If you like intoxicating, sexy fragrances, trust me— these 11 perfumes will make you go weak at the knees

As soon as the weather starts to turn, there's a type of perfume I find myself reaching for over all the others—boozy perfumes. I'm talking warming, spicy, totally intoxicating autumn-fit fragrances. Scents inspired by liquor are nothing new, but they don't need to be to have a moment. Just like beverages, there is so much variation when it comes to liquor-like, boozy perfumes, so you're sure to find something that takes your fancy.

As a beauty editor who experiences some of the industry's best fragrances for a living (from floral perfumes to more intense woody perfumes) I've searched high and low for some of the best boozy perfumes out there. Here is my definitive list of the 11 best and exactly why I think you'll love them—particularly for autumn/winter.

1. Penhaligon's The Dandy

(Image credit: Selfridges)

Penhaligon's The Dandy Eau de Parfum Specifications Key boozy note: Whisky Today's Best Deals £175 at Harrods

I love this scent so much more than I thought I would. It's fairly new from Penhaligon's and is a fragrance which pays homage to whisky cocktails and a night of jazz. The combination of whisky and woody notes are perfectly balanced with raspberry and bergamot. The patchouli also comes through pretty strong but doesn't overpower this scent; it's one of my favourite patchouli scents out there. It's long-lasting, too. This gets a big boozy yes from me.

2. 27 87 Barcelona Sónar

(Image credit: Harvey Nichols)

27 87 Barcelona Sónar Eau de Parfum Specifications Key boozy note: Beer Today's Best Deals £165 at Harvey Nichols

This is one of the freshest fragrances on the list. It's far more beautiful than I'd expected after reading the key note is beer. But honestly, who knew beer could be so chic? I certainly didn't. Oh, and there's burnt rubber in there, too. As the name suggests, it's inspired by the Sónar festival in Barcelona. It gets the vibe of a music festival spot on. It's carefree while being edgy, too. The notes work brilliantly together, making it such a joy to wear.

3. Initio Parfums Privés Narcotic Delight

(Image credit: Selfridges)

Initio Parfums Privés Narcotic Delight Eau De Parfum Specifications Key boozy note: Cognac Today's Best Deals £245 at Harvey Nichols

Love cherry? You'll adore this. It's one of the sweeter boozy scents on the list with notes of cherry, pink pepper, rose with cognac, tobacco and cedarwood. It's a cheeky perfume that deserves to be taken on a good night out. It's syrupy and sexy.

4. Malin & Goetz Dark Rum

(Image credit: Malin + Goetz)

Malin & Goetz Dark Rum Eau de Parfum Specifications Key boozy note: Rum Today's Best Deals £82 at Cult Beauty

Dark Rum is a total classic. Despite the name, it's not a heavily boozy scent, but instead its fruity plum note comes through strong. Think: soaked, syrupy plums. Obviously all scents are unisex, but I know some people still get confined to those constructs—and this is one I'd call truly unisex. The only downside to this scent though is that it doesn't last as long as others in the list do. However, the candle of the same scent has an exceptional throw.

5. Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club

(Image credit: Sephora)

Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Eau de Toilette Specifications Key boozy note: Rum Today's Best Deals £120 at Cult Beauty

I love a Maison Margiela Replica perfume (so much that I have reviewed every single one of the best Replica perfumes), and Jazz Club is no different. It's a sexy perfume thanks to its subtle tobacco and rum combination, and it has a gorgeous vanilla dry down. In the best possible way, it smells like a bar filled with overflowing drinks, cigarettes and a fun night out.

6. Akro Malt

(Image credit: Look Fantastic)

Akro Malt Eau de Parfum Specifications Key boozy note : Whisky and rum Today's Best Deals £160 at Look Fantastic

Out of all the perfumes here, I think this is the one that holds its 'booziness' the most—and it does so in such a beautiful way. It's a fairly linear fragrance, opening with a strong malt punch with the dry down being much more wearable with a distinct saltiness. I just adore this fragrance. The more I wear it, the more I love it. 10/10 perfection. If you share fragrances with your partner like me, then this is a winner.

7. Kilian Angels' Share

(Image credit: Kilian Paris)

Kilian Angels' Share Eau de Parfum Specifications Key boozy note: Cognac Today's Best Deals £210 at Cult Beauty

It's no surprise that the dominating boozy note in here, thanks to its name, is cognac. The opening is sweet like cinnamon and moves towards a more woody and warming vibe, just as you'd expect from a cognac fragrance. It's mysterious and luxurious—and incredibly beautiful.

8. Penaligon's Juniper Sling

(Image credit: Penhaligon's)

Penhaligon's Juniper Sling Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Key boozy note: Gin Today's Best Deals £85 at Lookfantatic

Fresh and juicy, this is everything I love about a gin and tonic. It's crisp and refreshing thanks to its juniper and then a little bit spicy with the pepper. The dry down is a little more subtle with the spiciness of cinnamon coming through. The only downside to this fragrance is that it doesn't last as long as others.

9. Givenchy Gentleman Eau de Parfum Reserve Privee

(Image credit: Look Fantastic)

Givenchy Gentleman Eau de Parfum Reserve Privee Specifications Key boozy note: Whisky Today's Best Deals £79 at Look Fantastic

This one is woody and whisky-like with a generous oomph of iris. The opening is pretty heavy on the iris (which I think is done beautifully) and bergamot with a hint of chestnut and chocolate. The dry down lets the whisky and amber shine. Honestly, it's quite addictive; you might find yourself sniffing your wrists while wearing it. It is ideal for colder weather and perfect for spritzing ahead of a night out to your favourite pub.

10. L'Artisan Parfumeur Fou d'Absinthe

(Image credit: Liberty)

L'Artisan Parfumeur Fou d'Absinthe Eau de Parfum Specifications Key boozy note: Absinthe Today's Best Deals £170 at Liberty London

Yep, this one is absinthe but not as you'd expect. This is an exceptionally fresh and herby perfume with plenty of spice. It feels extremely alcoholic as soon as you spritz on to the skin, thanks to the top note of wormwood. This soon dissipates, though, letting the middle notes of nutmeg, clove, ginger and patchouli come through, drying down with balsam fir and super subtle incense. It's such a beautiful, complex and forest-y scent.

11. Kilian Paris Vodka On The Rocks

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Kilian Paris Vodka On The Rocks Specifications Key boozy note: Vodka Today's Best Deals £220 at John Lewis

Doesn't the name Vodka On The Rocks just make you want to spritz this? It does me. Upon initial spritz, the aldehydes and coriander are super strong, with a true vodka vibe, but it quickly fizzles into something a little more fresh and icy. Want a perfume to match snowy weather? Give this a whirl.