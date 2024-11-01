If you like intoxicating, sexy fragrances, trust me— these 11 perfumes will make you go weak at the knees
I've put them all to the test
As soon as the weather starts to turn, there's a type of perfume I find myself reaching for over all the others—boozy perfumes. I'm talking warming, spicy, totally intoxicating autumn-fit fragrances. Scents inspired by liquor are nothing new, but they don't need to be to have a moment. Just like beverages, there is so much variation when it comes to liquor-like, boozy perfumes, so you're sure to find something that takes your fancy.
As a beauty editor who experiences some of the industry's best fragrances for a living (from floral perfumes to more intense woody perfumes) I've searched high and low for some of the best boozy perfumes out there. Here is my definitive list of the 11 best and exactly why I think you'll love them—particularly for autumn/winter.
1. Penhaligon's The Dandy
Penhaligon's The Dandy Eau de Parfum
Specifications
I love this scent so much more than I thought I would. It's fairly new from Penhaligon's and is a fragrance which pays homage to whisky cocktails and a night of jazz. The combination of whisky and woody notes are perfectly balanced with raspberry and bergamot. The patchouli also comes through pretty strong but doesn't overpower this scent; it's one of my favourite patchouli scents out there. It's long-lasting, too. This gets a big boozy yes from me.
2. 27 87 Barcelona Sónar
27 87 Barcelona Sónar Eau de Parfum
Specifications
This is one of the freshest fragrances on the list. It's far more beautiful than I'd expected after reading the key note is beer. But honestly, who knew beer could be so chic? I certainly didn't. Oh, and there's burnt rubber in there, too. As the name suggests, it's inspired by the Sónar festival in Barcelona. It gets the vibe of a music festival spot on. It's carefree while being edgy, too. The notes work brilliantly together, making it such a joy to wear.
3. Initio Parfums Privés Narcotic Delight
Initio Parfums Privés Narcotic Delight Eau De Parfum
Specifications
Love cherry? You'll adore this. It's one of the sweeter boozy scents on the list with notes of cherry, pink pepper, rose with cognac, tobacco and cedarwood. It's a cheeky perfume that deserves to be taken on a good night out. It's syrupy and sexy.
4. Malin & Goetz Dark Rum
Malin & Goetz Dark Rum Eau de Parfum
Specifications
Dark Rum is a total classic. Despite the name, it's not a heavily boozy scent, but instead its fruity plum note comes through strong. Think: soaked, syrupy plums. Obviously all scents are unisex, but I know some people still get confined to those constructs—and this is one I'd call truly unisex. The only downside to this scent though is that it doesn't last as long as others in the list do. However, the candle of the same scent has an exceptional throw.
5. Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club
Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Eau de Toilette
Specifications
I love a Maison Margiela Replica perfume (so much that I have reviewed every single one of the best Replica perfumes), and Jazz Club is no different. It's a sexy perfume thanks to its subtle tobacco and rum combination, and it has a gorgeous vanilla dry down. In the best possible way, it smells like a bar filled with overflowing drinks, cigarettes and a fun night out.
6. Akro Malt
Akro Malt Eau de Parfum
Specifications
Out of all the perfumes here, I think this is the one that holds its 'booziness' the most—and it does so in such a beautiful way. It's a fairly linear fragrance, opening with a strong malt punch with the dry down being much more wearable with a distinct saltiness. I just adore this fragrance. The more I wear it, the more I love it. 10/10 perfection. If you share fragrances with your partner like me, then this is a winner.
7. Kilian Angels' Share
Kilian Angels' Share Eau de Parfum
Specifications
It's no surprise that the dominating boozy note in here, thanks to its name, is cognac. The opening is sweet like cinnamon and moves towards a more woody and warming vibe, just as you'd expect from a cognac fragrance. It's mysterious and luxurious—and incredibly beautiful.
8. Penaligon's Juniper Sling
Penhaligon's Juniper Sling
Specifications
Fresh and juicy, this is everything I love about a gin and tonic. It's crisp and refreshing thanks to its juniper and then a little bit spicy with the pepper. The dry down is a little more subtle with the spiciness of cinnamon coming through. The only downside to this fragrance is that it doesn't last as long as others.
9. Givenchy Gentleman Eau de Parfum Reserve Privee
Givenchy Gentleman Eau de Parfum Reserve Privee
Specifications
This one is woody and whisky-like with a generous oomph of iris. The opening is pretty heavy on the iris (which I think is done beautifully) and bergamot with a hint of chestnut and chocolate. The dry down lets the whisky and amber shine. Honestly, it's quite addictive; you might find yourself sniffing your wrists while wearing it. It is ideal for colder weather and perfect for spritzing ahead of a night out to your favourite pub.
10. L'Artisan Parfumeur Fou d'Absinthe
L'Artisan Parfumeur Fou d'Absinthe Eau de Parfum
Specifications
Yep, this one is absinthe but not as you'd expect. This is an exceptionally fresh and herby perfume with plenty of spice. It feels extremely alcoholic as soon as you spritz on to the skin, thanks to the top note of wormwood. This soon dissipates, though, letting the middle notes of nutmeg, clove, ginger and patchouli come through, drying down with balsam fir and super subtle incense. It's such a beautiful, complex and forest-y scent.
11. Kilian Paris Vodka On The Rocks
Kilian Paris Vodka On The Rocks
Specifications
Doesn't the name Vodka On The Rocks just make you want to spritz this? It does me. Upon initial spritz, the aldehydes and coriander are super strong, with a true vodka vibe, but it quickly fizzles into something a little more fresh and icy. Want a perfume to match snowy weather? Give this a whirl.
Tori is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor for Marie Claire. She has written for various titles, including Allure, Glamour, Elle, Refinery29, Brides, and more. Currently training to be a nail tech, Tori is a total nail enthusiast and always has time to talk all things nail art. When she’s not writing about beauty and testing products, Tori can be found walking her rescue dog Pip, drinking great coffee, and eating as many croissants as humanly possible.
