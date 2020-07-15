The Queen is now selling gin as a Buckingham Palace side hustle and we’re here for it

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Like we needed another reason to love the Queen!

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it, with royal family members playing even more of an active role than usual to reassure the nation.

One of these is of course the Queen, who since lockdown began, has been posting glimpses of her multiple homes, applauding NHS workers and releasing loved up photographs with Prince Philip to celebrate his 99th birthday.

It was surprising news that made the Queen a conversation topic this week however as it emerged that she had created a side hustle – selling gin.

Yes this is not a drill. There is now such thing as the Buckingham Palace gin – and we’re here for it.

According to Condé Nast Traveller, the Royal Collection Trust has created a premium ‘Buckingham Palace Dry Gin’, available to buy from the Buckingham Palace website for just £40. And the profits will reportedly go to the upkeep of Buckingham Palace.

‘Lemon, verbena, hawthorn berries, and mulberry leaves are among the 12 botanicals handpicked for the gin in the Gardens at Buckingham Palace, which span 16 hectares and provide a habitat for 30 species of bird and over 250 species of wildflower,’ reads the description.

