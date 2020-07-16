A controversial 13th zodiac sign has been revealed and it has changed all our star signs

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Good news for Scorpios at least.

Star signs have long been a divisive subject, but with the invention of the Co-Star app and the frequent Zodiac rankings, it is safe to say that astrology is officially on the up, becoming a lifestyle trend.

Not to mention, it’s a great way to explain and excuse yourself of any negative traits.

If you can’t make decisions, it’s just those classic Libra tendencies. If you have huge mood swings, you can’t help that you’re a Gemini. And if you’re a Scorpio, well… we get it.

Astrology addicts were shaken this week as it was reported that a 13th star sign had been discovered, and that it had created a Zodiac shift.

According to reports, the new sign, Ophiuchus, was discovered by NASA and its discovery changes the Zodiac calendar.

Here are the reported new star signs and dates…

Capricorn: 20 January to 15 February

Aquarius: 16 February to 11 March

Pisces: 11 March to 18 April

Aries: 18 April to 13 May

Taurus: 13 May to 21 June

Gemini: 21 June to 20 July

Cancer: 20 July to 10 August

Leo: 10 August to 16 September

Virgo: 16 September to 30 October

Libra: 30 October to 23 November

Scorpio: 23 November to 29 November

Ophiuchus: 29 November to 17 December

Sagittarius: 17 December to 20 January

Yes, according to this new system, a lot of our star signs have changed, and people aren’t very happy about it.

It is not set in stone however, with experts quick to explain that Ophiuchus is no new discovery, first found by the Ancient Greeks thousands of years ago.

These experts also point out the fact that Ophiuchus is one of 21 constellations, of which 12 were chosen to make up the Zodiac calendar.

The resurfacing of its discovery on an old NASA Space Place blog post from 2016 therefore does not need to change our star signs at all.

Phewph.