A controversial 13th zodiac sign has been revealed and it has changed all our star signs

Good news for Scorpios at least.
Star signs have long been a divisive subject, but with the invention of the Co-Star app and the frequent Zodiac rankings, it is safe to say that astrology is officially on the up, becoming a lifestyle trend.
Not to mention, it’s a great way to explain and excuse yourself of any negative traits.
If you can’t make decisions, it’s just those classic Libra tendencies. If you have huge mood swings, you can’t help that you’re a Gemini. And if you’re a Scorpio, well… we get it.
Astrology addicts were shaken this week as it was reported that a 13th star sign had been discovered, and that it had created a Zodiac shift.
According to reports, the new sign, Ophiuchus, was discovered by NASA and its discovery changes the Zodiac calendar.
Here are the reported new star signs and dates…
Capricorn: 20 January to 15 February
Aquarius: 16 February to 11 March
Pisces: 11 March to 18 April
Aries: 18 April to 13 May
Taurus: 13 May to 21 June
Gemini: 21 June to 20 July
Cancer: 20 July to 10 August
Leo: 10 August to 16 September
Virgo: 16 September to 30 October
Libra: 30 October to 23 November
Scorpio: 23 November to 29 November
Ophiuchus: 29 November to 17 December
Sagittarius: 17 December to 20 January
Yes, according to this new system, a lot of our star signs have changed, and people aren’t very happy about it.
It is not set in stone however, with experts quick to explain that Ophiuchus is no new discovery, first found by the Ancient Greeks thousands of years ago.
These experts also point out the fact that Ophiuchus is one of 21 constellations, of which 12 were chosen to make up the Zodiac calendar.
The resurfacing of its discovery on an old NASA Space Place blog post from 2016 therefore does not need to change our star signs at all.
Phewph.