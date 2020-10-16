Cath Kidston is scouting for dog models to showcase their new collection

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you’re a pet owner, your dog is likely showered with love constantly, and you should be free from judgement for buying slippers with your canine’s face on them, gorgeous BFF pet necklaces or matching pyjamas that will keep you both cosy as winter edges ever closer.

And if your dog has plans to make it big and live the lush life, you probably them forward for this job as the pawfect hotel reviewer.

But, if your good boy or girl is looking for a career in fashion, the dream opportunity has just come up.

Cath Kidston is on the lookout for a dog model to showcase their latest collection, and honestly the apple of your eye is probably used to being snapped because it’s likely you take approximately 25 photos a day like the pup paparazzi.

The British brand is looking for the cutest pets to model their 2021 range and become the face of the Spring 2021 Pets Collection. They’ll attend a fabulous photoshoot in November to show off their skills in front of the camera, and the pics will feature on the website as well as across the Cath Kidston social media platforms.

And that’s not all. The winning pooch will also be gifted everything in the Cath Kidston London People Pet collection, which includes famous landmarks in the city such as the Queen’s beefeaters and the iconic red buses. They’ll be the envy of every pet on the street.

If your dog has what it takes to be the next Dolly Pawton, all you have to do is post a photo of them on the brand’s Facebook page, or upload a sweet snap to Instagram with the hashtag #CathKidstonsTopDog and tagging @CathKidston.

But be quick – entries are only open until midnight on Wednesday 21st October, and the winner will be announced two days later.

Good luck!