Your pet can now become a hotel reviewer and stay in fancy places around the world

If you’ve got a four legged friend, it’s likely you’ve invested in matching human and doggy jumpers, slippers with your pet’s face on them and matching BFF necklaces (because yes, they exist and for good reason).

But if you really want to spoil your pet – and let’s be honest, what fur baby doesn’t deserve to be pampered like the prince or princess that they are?) – there’s something very exciting happening right now, and you won’t want to miss it.

Hotels.com has launched a competition to find a number of Creature Critics to travel the world and review hotels across the globe. While many of us have been unable to travel since the coronavirus lockdown, it is the opportunity to jet off – not only for your own well deserved break, but alongside your furry friend so they can enjoy a getaway too.

And it’s not just dogs and cats that are eligible. Any pet is perfect for the job.

Applicants must have a taste for the fancier things in life, have a charming personality and be able to fit in hotel rooms.

Oh, and the interviews will be held by none other than dog legend and style Queen, Dolly Pawton. Iconic.

Hotels.com found that 37% of UK pet owners were increasingly stressed at the prospect of leaving their fur baby at home when they return to work, with searches for pet friendly hotels skyrocketing by 300% this year.

It also found that 41% take their pet on holiday, reasons include fear of missing them too much, using them as a wingman and paranoia that their little one will get FOMO.

Emma Tagg, Senior Global Brand Communications Manager, Hotels.com brand said: ‘With lockdown making us clingier than ever, it’s no surprise that no-one wants to leave their pet pal behind. At Hotels.com we want to make sure each pet-friendly hotel is up to scratch, which is why we launched the Pet Friendly category within our Loved By Guests awards.

‘But the reality is we can’t review all the hotels ourselves, and honestly – what do us humans know? We’re ready for a red hot team of Creature Critics to take the lead, so pet owners, and pets, can rest assured that the hotels have been reviewed by the best.’

All you have to do to enter is head to Hotel.com’s Instagram or Twitter and share a picture of your pet with the hashtag #CreatureCritics, tagging them in the photo and following @hotelsdotcom.

The competition is open now and will run until Friday 9th October 2020, when three lucky winners will be chosen for this epic opportunity and receive 10 Hotels.com coupons each.

How exciting.

Good luck!