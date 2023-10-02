Chauffer service Wheely unveils a brand new membership programme

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Chauffeur-driven car service Wheely is launching a shiny new service - and it may just be their most exclusive yet. This month, the chauffeur-driven service will be introducing an all-new First+ Class and Members Services, setting a new industry benchmark for on-demand luxury.

The recently launched Wheely Membership programme is strictly invitation only for the brand's most frequent clients. The new programme will offer the chosen few exclusive benefits, such as Chauffeur for a Day and Concierge services, alongside priority phone and chat support.

Plus, the First+ Class service will feature the ultra-luxurious Mercedes W223, so guests really can travel in style. This ride really does have it all - extra legroom, reclining seats and privacy blinds as well as super-luxe extras like Fiji Water, Oshibori refreshing towelettes and an Acqua Di Parma diffuser. We feel relaxed just thinking about it!

What's more, the membership programme will also allow customers to refer friends, colleagues and loved ones for a trial membership, which includes a complimentary journey worth up to £100 for both the Member and the new customer.

A little more on Wheely

(Image credit: Wheely)

Wheely is a Swiss-founded, British luxury chauffeur service, which offers a luxurious in-car experience with highly trained and discreet drivers. Naturally, they only drive impeccable Mercedes.

All chauffeurs are trained in etiquette and arrive wearing a suit, ready to help with doors and baggage. Inside the car, the luxury continues with charging cables, free water, and a door that will always be held open for you. Wheely also offers a meet-and-greet service for airport transfers.

Wheely comes top-rated - Wheely's consistently high standards have made Wheely the UK App Store’s highest-rated ride-hailing app with an impressive 4.9-star rating.

Wheely says of its services: "We are in the business of protecting our guests’ time. We exist to help them use their time effectively by connecting them to the places and people that matter, in a thoughtful, discreet and reliable manner."

How do you use the Wheely app?

(Image credit: Wheely)

All you need is a phone and pin code, which is sent to verify the phone number, and then you're ready to go. Like with taxi services like Uber or Bolt, Wheely will show the ETA of the next available chauffeur.

For those who want to book in advance, there's the 'choose time' time option where you can book days or even weeks in advance.

Costs vary from destination to destination, but a full day with a driver costs around £500-600 (the cancellation rate is £6).

You can download the Wheely app for Apple devices here, and for Android devices here.