Introducing the luxury chauffeur-driven service you didn’t know you needed

What is it?

Wheely essentially offers discreet and luxurious chauffeur-driven cars at the tap of a finger. The luxury ride-hailing service lets you book chauffeur-journeys on-demand and in advance through an app. At the moment, it is only available in London, Paris, Moscow and Saint Petersburg, but there are plans to expand to more cities.

All chauffeurs are handpicked ensuring the best possible etiquette, and arrive in a smart-looking car (usually a black Mercedes), wearing a suit, and help with doors and baggage. The consistently high standards have made Wheely the UK App Store’s highest rated ride-hailing app with 4.9 stars.

How do you use it?

Download the Wheely app for Apple devices here, and for Android devices here. From there it’s relatively easy to use. You can sign in using either your email address and password, or your phone number and a text message with a one-time passcode.

It is then easy to order a car, it will locate you and show how many cars are available near you, and you can order one, and add your destination either at that time or later. If you want to pre-book a car, simple tab the ‘choose time’ time option – you can book days or even weeks in advance. You can also request to book a car for a whole day, and ask for any other requests in the comments box when you book.

How is it different from Uber?

First, the vetting process is stricter, so you know you’re in safe hands. For example, drivers are asked for chauffeur driving experience, to be fully licensed by TFL (Private Hire License), have a full UK driving license and be a UK resident. There are also strict requirements for the cars, which must be Mercedes only (saloon or MPV), no older than four years old and in immaculate condition.

Then there are all the added extras which make the service feel ultra luxurious: the charging cables, the free water and tissues, the door holding etc. And for pre-booked transfers from airports, Wheely offers a complimentary meet and greet service in arrivals.

How much does it cost?

It varies on the destination. We used Wheely during fashion week, and a full day with a driver cost around £500-600, and a journey from North London to the airport cost around £70. Cancellation rate is £6.

Is it worth it?

In a word, yes. If you’re looking for a luxury car service, this is it.