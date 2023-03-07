One royal family member hasn't been invited to the coronation yet

Sarah, Duchess of York, has been on the interview trail in the last few days promoting her new book, A Most Intriguing Lady.

Now that there are just two months until the historical day of King Charles III's coronation, of course talk turned to whether the Duchess would be in attendance.

Asked about it during an interview with Glamour editor Samantha Barry in New York City's Upper East Side, Sarah said that her attendance was "TBD."

"The invitations haven't gone out yet. Have they?" she said, playfully, explaining that she's perfectly happy not going if she indeed doesn't receive an invitation (via the Daily Mail).

She added: "Well I've decided the best thing about being British around a coronation — although I've never been to one — I think we should, I should set up a tea room at the bottom of the drive with bunting and cakes."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been invited to the event, despite their recent estrangement.

While the Duchess of York was reluctant to directly address Harry and Meghan's distancing from the royals in the last few years, she did say this: "Diana and I, we played a lot and had a great time and I feel really strongly — and so would the King — [that she would] be so proud of the grandchildren. And of the family. And I do believe in family unity. I think forgiveness is key."

Speaking of family, she revealed that she has a very close relationship with her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, whom she shares with ex-husband Prince Andrew.

"'I'm a brilliant mother. The best mother. I love my girlies, I'm so proud of them. They are exceptional children," she said.

"I love seeing my girls, who are exceptional. And then on top of that these two little baby Eugenies, baby Beatrices. They look like my girls."

Beatrice is mum to Sienna Mapelli Mozzi, 2, while Eugenie is mum to August, also 2. Eugenie is also expecting a second child with her husband Jack Brooksbank, as she announced in January.