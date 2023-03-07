One royal family member hasn't been invited to the coronation yet
Interesting...
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
Sarah, Duchess of York, has been on the interview trail in the last few days promoting her new book, A Most Intriguing Lady.
Now that there are just two months until the historical day of King Charles III's coronation, of course talk turned to whether the Duchess would be in attendance.
Asked about it during an interview with Glamour editor Samantha Barry in New York City's Upper East Side, Sarah said that her attendance was "TBD."
"The invitations haven't gone out yet. Have they?" she said, playfully, explaining that she's perfectly happy not going if she indeed doesn't receive an invitation (via the Daily Mail).
She added: "Well I've decided the best thing about being British around a coronation — although I've never been to one — I think we should, I should set up a tea room at the bottom of the drive with bunting and cakes."
Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been invited to the event, despite their recent estrangement.
While the Duchess of York was reluctant to directly address Harry and Meghan's distancing from the royals in the last few years, she did say this: "Diana and I, we played a lot and had a great time and I feel really strongly — and so would the King — [that she would] be so proud of the grandchildren. And of the family. And I do believe in family unity. I think forgiveness is key."
Speaking of family, she revealed that she has a very close relationship with her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, whom she shares with ex-husband Prince Andrew.
"'I'm a brilliant mother. The best mother. I love my girlies, I'm so proud of them. They are exceptional children," she said.
"I love seeing my girls, who are exceptional. And then on top of that these two little baby Eugenies, baby Beatrices. They look like my girls."
Beatrice is mum to Sienna Mapelli Mozzi, 2, while Eugenie is mum to August, also 2. Eugenie is also expecting a second child with her husband Jack Brooksbank, as she announced in January.
-
This International Women’s Day we are calling for action against online misogyny
It’s time to call on lawmakers to update the Online Safety Bill to protect women and girls, and make the internet a safer space.
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Here are 5 feminist petitions to sign this International Women’s Day
Let’s make a difference!
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
20 looks that prove the 'lob' is going to be the biggest hair trend for spring
Zendaya's Paris Fashion Week lob is serving all of the inspo
By Dionne Brighton
-
Sarah Ferguson thinks the Queen's ghost visits her corgis
She and Prince Andrew look after Muick and Sandy now
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate paid a touching tribute to the Queen this week
She honoured the late monarch with a sweet sartorial nod
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Prince William and Princess Kate could move into Andrew's Royal Lodge after Sussex eviction, royal expert claims
They just moved into Adelaide Cottage last summer
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Archie and Lilibet are "highly unlikely" to receive royal titles amid Frogmore drama: expert
This situation keeps getting more complicated
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Harry and Meghan have responded to reports they've been 'evicted' from Frogmore Cottage
The property could be given to Prince Andrew
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
King Charles is 'evicting' Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage
Could Prince Andrew be moving to the property?
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Courteney Cox finally addressed Prince Harry's magic mushrooms claim
He said he had them at her house
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate and William are "mulling over" how involved Prince George should be at the coronation, reportedly
Camilla's grandchildren will be involved
By Iris Goldsztajn